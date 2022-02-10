A react native module for the Spotify Remote SDK ( iOS | Android )
An Example project was developed to exercise and test all functionality within this library. If you are curious about how to use something, or need to compare your application setup to something that works, check there first.
The following table shows the platform support for various Spotify Remote API functionality within this library.
|Feature
|iOS
|Android
|Authentication
authorize
|✅
|✅
getSession
|✅
|✅
endSession
|✅
|✅
|Remote
isConnectedAsync
|✅
|✅
connect
|✅
|✅
disconnect
|✅
|✅
playUri
|✅
|✅
playItem
|✅
|✅
playItemWithIndex
|✅
|✅
queueUri
|✅
|✅
seek
|✅
|✅
resume
|✅
|✅
pause
|✅
|✅
skipToNext
|✅
|✅
skipToPrevious
|✅
|✅
setShuffling
|✅
|✅
setRepeatMode
|✅
|✅
getPlayerState
|✅
|✅
getRootContentItems
|✅
|❌
|Not available in Android SDK
getRecommendedContentItems
|✅
|✅
getChildrenOfItem
|✅
|✅
getContentItemForUri
|✅
|❌
|Not available in Android SDK
getCrossfadeState
|✅
|✅
|Remote Events
playerStateChanged
|✅
|✅
playerContextChanged
|✅
|✅
remoteDisconnected
|✅
|✅
remoteConnected
|✅
|✅
yarn add react-native-spotify-remote
or
npm install --save react-native-spotify-remote
Android 11 and Above
Add the following to your Android Manifest:
<queries> <package android:name="com.spotify.music" /> </queries>
As of React Native
> 0.61, auto linking should work for both iOS and Android. There shouldn't be any modifications necessary and it Should work out of the box. The one caveat, is that
react-native-events needs to be linked as it doesn't yet support auto linking. If you do run into issues or are using an older version of React Native, the following sections should help get you up and running.
This library requires being built with XCode 11 for reasons given here.
By far the easiest way to integrate into your project. In your
ios/PodFile add the following lines to your projects target:
pod 'RNEventEmitter', :path => "../node_modules/react-native-events"
pod 'RNSpotifyRemote', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-spotify-remote'
See the
Example App PodFile for a full example.
I have only tested this against RN > 0.60 in the example app. So if you have issues with a RN version < 0.60 that might be a place to start troubleshooting.
Manual linking is needed for projects that don't use Cocoapods.
node_modules/react-native-spotify-remote/ios/external/SpotifySDK to Linked Frameworks and Libraries in your project settings.
;
../node_modules/react-native-spotify-remote/ios/external/SpotifySDK to Framework Search Paths in your project settings see the screenshot below. (By default it won't show the options in XCode so you may need to check
all)
;
'React/RCTConvert.h' file not found might be due to a build dependency issue where
RNSpotifyRemote is being built before
React. Try adding
React as an explicit dependency of the
RNSpotifyRemote target/project in XCode. Otherwise, Cocoapods should solve this for you.
In order to support the callback that you will get from the Spotify App you will need to add a url handler to your app.
Modifications are needed for the
AppDelegate.m:
#import "AppDelegate.h"
#import <React/RCTBundleURLProvider.h>
#import <React/RCTRootView.h>
#import <RNSpotifyRemote.h>
@implementation AppDelegate
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)URL options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey, id> *)options
{
return [[RNSpotifyRemoteAuth sharedInstance] application:application openURL:URL options:options];
}
@end
If you need to link your project manually, here are some things you'll need to do.
react-native-eventsdoes not support autolinking at this point and will need to be manually linked into your application
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNSpotifyRemotePackage;
import com.lufinkey.react.eventemitter.RNEventEmitterPackage;
getPackages() for example:
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
packages.add(new RNEventEmitterPackage());
packages.add(new RNSpotifyRemotePackage());
return packages;
}
Append the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-spotify-remote'
project(':react-native-spotify-remote').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-spotify-remote/android')
include ':react-native-events'
project(':react-native-events').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-events/android')
Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-spotify-remote')
implementation project(':react-native-events')
As per the Spotify Android SDK Docs Insert the following lines into
android/app/src/AndroidManifest.xml
<activity
android:exported="true"
android:name="com.spotify.sdk.android.authentication.AuthCallbackActivity"
android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW"/>
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT"/>
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE"/>
<data
android:scheme="<YOUR_APPLICATION_SCHEME>"
android:host="<YOUR_APPLICATION_CALLBACK>"/>
</intent-filter>
</activity>
<activity
android:name="com.spotify.sdk.android.authentication.LoginActivity"
android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar">
</activity>
If you have issues linking the module, please check that gradle is updated to the latest version and that your project is synced.
This repo contains an Example App which should be the quickest and easiest way to get up and running to try things out. It is using React Hooks (cuz they're pretty cool) and exercises all of the remote API calls.
Again, I recommend looking at the example app. If you specifically want to see some code that actually does stuff take a look at the App.tsx.
Here's how you would use this library with Typescript (though the same mostly applies to Javascript) and the
async/
await syntax for promises (Just cuz I like em).
import {
auth as SpotifyAuth,
remote as SpotifyRemote,
ApiScope,
ApiConfig,
} from "react-native-spotify-remote";
// Api Config object, replace with your own applications client id and urls
const spotifyConfig: ApiConfig = {
clientID: "SPOTIFY_CLIENT_ID",
redirectURL: "SPOTIFY_REDIRECT_URL",
tokenRefreshURL: "SPOTIFY_TOKEN_REFRESH_URL",
tokenSwapURL: "SPOTIFY_TOKEN_SWAP_URL",
scopes: [ApiScope.AppRemoteControlScope, ApiScope.UserFollowReadScope],
};
// Initialize the library and connect the Remote
// then play an epic song
async function playEpicSong() {
try {
const session = await SpotifyAuth.authorize(spotifyConfig);
await SpotifyRemote.connect(session.accessToken);
await SpotifyRemote.playUri("spotify:track:6IA8E2Q5ttcpbuahIejO74");
await SpotifyRemote.seek(58000);
} catch (err) {
console.error("Couldn't authorize with or connect to Spotify", err);
}
}
A server must be running for with endpoints that allow Spotify to authenticate your app.
In order to support the OAuth flow, you need to have a server to support the calls for token
swap and
refresh. I have included the same server setup defined in the react-native-spotify repo as it does exactly what you need.
See the Server Readme for further instructions.
Nothing has been special to deal with Spotify Free Users but this module should still work.
Please do not open issues about getting the module to work unless you have tried using both the example app and the example token swap server. Please make sure you have tried running on the latest react-native version before submitting a bug.
Big thanks to @lufinkey and all of the great work that he has done in the react-native-spotify repo which was the original source of inspiration and some useful patterns for this package.
|
Colter McQuay
💻
|
Luis Finke
🤔
|
Stanislav
💻
|
Will Caine
💻
|
Everaldo Rosa de Souza Junior
💻
|
İbrahim Can KALYA
💻
|
Mahmoud Ashraf Mahmoud
💻
|
Şerafettin Aytekin
💻
|
Peter Stenger
💻
|
Reinhard Höll
🐛 💻
|
Gustavo Graña
🐛 💻
|
Dylan
💻
|
Hoang
💻