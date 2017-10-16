A splashscreen for react-native, hide when application loaded
npm install @remobile/react-native-splashscreen --save
Drag RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.
Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTSplashScreen.a from the Products folder inside the RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj.
In AppDelegate.m
...
#import "RCTSplashScreen.h" //<--- import
...
RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation
moduleName:@"KitchenSink"
initialProperties:nil
launchOptions:launchOptions];
[RCTSplashScreen show:rootView]; //<--- add show SplashScreen
self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds];
UIViewController *rootViewController = [[UIViewController alloc] init];
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
[self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
return YES;
...
include ':react-native-splashscreen'
project(':react-native-splashscreen').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/@remobile/react-native-splashscreen/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-splashscreen')
}
......
import com.remobile.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreenPackage; // <--- import
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
......
new RCTSplashScreenPackage(MainActivity.activity, true), // <------ add here [the seconde params is translucent]
......
}
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
public static Activity activity; // <------ add here
......
@Override
protected String getMainComponentName() {
activity = this; // <------ add here
......
}
}
'use strict';
var React = require('react');
var ReactNative = require('react-native');
var {
AppRegistry,
View,
Text,
} = ReactNative;
var SplashScreen = require('@remobile/react-native-splashscreen');
var KitchenSink = React.createClass({
componentDidMount: function() {
SplashScreen.hide();
},
render() {
return(
<View>
<Text>
fangyunjiang is a good developer!
</Text>
</View>
);
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('KitchenSink', () => KitchenSink);
translucent is translucent enable
hide() hide SplashScreen
#!/bin/bash
src="${1-./img/splash.png}"
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 640x1136 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-568h@2x~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 750x1334 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-667h.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 1242x2208 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-736h.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 640x960 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default@2x~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 320x480 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 320x568 ../ios/CardC/splash/splash.png -y
mkdir -p ../android/app/src/main/res/drawable
cp ../ios/CardC/splash/splash.png ../android/app/src/main/res/drawable/splash.png