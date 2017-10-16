openbase logo
react-native-splashscreen

by remobile
1.0.0 (see all)

A splashscreen for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
this package has been deprecated

Readme

React Native SplashScreen (remobile)

A splashscreen for react-native, hide when application loaded

Installation

npm install @remobile/react-native-splashscreen --save

Installation (iOS)

  • Drag RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.

  • Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTSplashScreen.a from the Products folder inside the RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj.

  • In AppDelegate.m

...
#import "RCTSplashScreen.h" //<--- import
...
RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation
                                                      moduleName:@"KitchenSink"
                                               initialProperties:nil
                                                   launchOptions:launchOptions];
  [RCTSplashScreen show:rootView]; //<--- add show SplashScreen

  self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds];
  UIViewController *rootViewController = [[UIViewController alloc] init];
  rootViewController.view = rootView;
  self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
  [self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
  return YES;

Installation (Android)

...
include ':react-native-splashscreen'
project(':react-native-splashscreen').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/@remobile/react-native-splashscreen/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-splashscreen')
}
  • register module (in MainApplication.java)
......
import com.remobile.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreenPackage;  // <--- import

......

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
   ......
   new RCTSplashScreenPackage(MainActivity.activity, true),            // <------ add here [the seconde params is translucent]
   ......
}
  • register module (in MainActivity.java)
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    public static Activity activity;           // <------ add here
    ......
    @Override
    protected String getMainComponentName() {
        activity = this;           // <------ add here
        ......
    }
}

Screencasts

gif

Usage

Example

'use strict';
var React = require('react');
var ReactNative = require('react-native');
var {
    AppRegistry,
    View,
    Text,
} = ReactNative;
var SplashScreen = require('@remobile/react-native-splashscreen');

var KitchenSink = React.createClass({
    componentDidMount: function() {
        SplashScreen.hide();
    },
    render() {
        return(
            <View>
                <Text>
                    fangyunjiang is a good developer!
                </Text>
            </View>
        );
    }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('KitchenSink', () => KitchenSink);

constants

  • translucent is translucent enable

methods

  • hide() hide SplashScreen

genarate splash with ffmpeg

  • you must install ffmpeg first
#!/bin/bash

src="${1-./img/splash.png}"

ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 640x1136 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-568h@2x~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 750x1334 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-667h.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 1242x2208 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default-736h.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 640x960 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default@2x~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 320x480 ../ios/CardC/splash/Default~iphone.png -y
ffmpeg -i ${src} -s 320x568 ../ios/CardC/splash/splash.png -y
mkdir -p ../android/app/src/main/res/drawable
cp ../ios/CardC/splash/splash.png ../android/app/src/main/res/drawable/splash.png

see detail use

the best way use SplashScreen in splash.js in example

