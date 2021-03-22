This is a pure javascript and react-native Button component with a Spinner embeded in it. In many of the react-native projects we have worked on required the button to be disabled when app is processing something on tap of that button, and a loading indicator on it or beside it, so the user can be made aware of app doing some processing.

From a developer perspective, it is very painful to manage two different components: a button and a spinner for lots of buttons! So when we came accross this beautiful component SSspinnerButton, we decided to do something like that in react-native.

By default it will render a Button and you have to pass a boolean isLoading prop to it. When the isLoading will be true, it will render a Spinner in place of the Button and once its false, the Button will be rendered back again.

Features

Drop in replacement for a button and indicator combo

Very easy to use

Pure javscript component

Consistent look and feel on both iOS and Android

Any spinner from react-native-indicators can be used with most of its properties

The animations fadeIn, flipInX and flipInY can be used from react-native-animatable

Give any style to your button

Getting Started

npm i react-native-spinner-button --save

Usage

import SpinnerButton from 'react-native-spinner-button' ; ... <SpinnerButton buttonStyle={styles.buttonStyle} isLoading={ this .state.defaultLoading} onPress={() => { this .setState({ defaultLoading : true }); }} indicatorCount={ 10 } > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > Default Or Ball SpinnerButton </ Text > </ SpinnerButton >

Don't forget to set the state variable you have given to isLoading prop false when processing is done for the button tap.

Common properties

animationType Type of animation for the button and spinner.

Default type: string

Default value: null | undefined buttonStyle Its a stylesheet object.

Default button style defaultButtonStyle: { justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , height : 50 , backgroundColor : '#25CAC6' , } borderStyle Its a stylesheet object with support all basic border property like width, radius, color and style(solid, dotted and dashed) etc.

If you want to need to apply border in your button then you should used like buttonBorderStyle: { borderWidth : 2 , borderRadius : 10 , borderColor : 'blue' , borderStyle : 'solid' } spinnerColor The color of the Spinner.

Default type: string

Its default value is white. You can give spinnerColor in all react-native acceptable formats of color. spinnerType Type of the spinner.

Default type: string

Its default value is BallIndicator.

These are all spinner types: BallIndicator BarIndicator DotIndicator MaterialIndicator PacmanIndicator PulseIndicator SkypeIndicator UIActivityIndicator WaveIndicator

isLoading The flag to render a Button or a Spinner. false will render button and true will render spinner.

Default type: boolean

Default value: false onPress The function to execute on tap of the button.

Default type: function.

Default value: nothing is executed indicatorCount The count property of react-native-indicators.

Default type: number

Default value: null | undefined size The size of the Spinner.

Default type: number

Its default value veries according to the spinnerType. spinnerOptions An object of waveMode for WaveIndicator for WaveIndicator.

Default type: Object

For more details about these properties, refer react-native-indicators gradientType Gradients allow you to show more than one color with a smooth transition between the colors (think Instagram logo).

They come in handy when trying to create multi-color backgrounds or custom buttons. You can have gradients in different varieties, horizontally, vertically, diagonally, etc.

Currently, we are supporting two types of gradient 1.Linear Gradient & 2.Radial Gradient. gradientColors This is how we pass the colors we want to be displayed, colors can be passed in a different format, name, rgba, hex etc.

The colors should be ordered the way we want them to be displayed.

Eg. colors={[ “purple”, “white” ]} the gradient will move from purple to white. gradientColoroffset An array of string that define where each color will stop in the gradient.

These values are also passed as a percentage of the entire gradient from 0% – 100% and have to map the corresponding colors passed in length and position.

For colors={[“red”, “yellow”, “green”}] then we’ll have locations={['0%', '50%', '80%']} with first color (red) covering '0%' – '50%', second (yellow) going from '50%' – '80%' and yellow '80%' – '100%' gradientColorAngle The gradient line's angle of direction. A value of 0deg is equivalent to to top; increasing values rotate clockwise from there.

The angle range of 0 to 360.

More detail to read gradientRadialRadius This property used for Radial type gradient in set radius of radial gradient. gradientButtonHeight The size of the gradient component.

Default type: number radialRadiusx The x coordinate of the center of the radial gradient. radialRadiusy The y coordinate of the center of the radial gradient. radialRadiusRX The horizontal radius of the radial gradient defining ellipse. radialRadiusRY The vertical radius of the radial gradient defining ellipse. animatedDuration Used for animation time, how long you have to execute your animation. customSpinnerComponent This props will allow you to add your own custom spinner component. animateWidth This props used to set component width when progress/loading will start..

If you want to not set this props then identify width and height which is minimum and then used that value. animateHeight This props used to set component height when progress/loading will start.

If you want to not set this props then identify width and height which is minimum and then used that value. animateRadius This props used to set component radius when progress/loading will start.

If you want to not set this props then create circle shape. isConnected The flag to identify network connection and based on flag set user iteration. false will render button with disable mode and true will render button with normal mode.

Default type: boolean

Default value: true isDisable The flag to identify button enable/disable. true will render button with disable mode and false will render button with normal mode.

Default type: boolean

Default value: false disableStyle Its a stylesheet object.

This style apply when identify button disable or if network connect not available.

Default value: null | undefined gradientName Its a sample gradient name.

Default type: string

Its default value is null | undefined.

This properties used whenever you want to need gradient but not pass gradientColors , gradientColoroffset and gradientColorAngle properties.

, and properties. if you want to see color combination of Sample gradient

Example

A full working example project is here Example

Roadmap (What to do in next)

Support inbuild different gradient with name. Support result state (InPreogress, InSuccess and InFailure). Neon style apply Button shadow

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details