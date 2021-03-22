react-native-spinner-button
This is a pure javascript and react-native Button component with a Spinner embeded in it.
In many of the react-native projects we have worked on required the button to be disabled when app is processing something on tap of that button, and a loading indicator on it or beside it, so the user can be made aware of app doing some processing.
From a developer perspective, it is very painful to manage two different components: a button and a spinner for lots of buttons! So when we came accross this beautiful component SSspinnerButton, we decided to do something like that in react-native.
By default it will render a Button and you have to pass a boolean isLoading prop to it. When the isLoading will be true, it will render a Spinner in place of the Button and once its false, the Button will be rendered back again.
Features
- Drop in replacement for a button and indicator combo
- Very easy to use
- Pure javscript component
- Consistent look and feel on both iOS and Android
- Any spinner from react-native-indicators can be used with most of its properties
- The animations fadeIn, flipInX and flipInY can be used from react-native-animatable
- Give any style to your button
Getting Started
npm i react-native-spinner-button --save
Usage
import SpinnerButton from 'react-native-spinner-button';
...
<SpinnerButton
buttonStyle={styles.buttonStyle}
isLoading={this.state.defaultLoading}
onPress={() => {
this.setState({ defaultLoading: true });
}}
indicatorCount={10}
>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Default Or Ball SpinnerButton</Text>
</SpinnerButton>
Don't forget to set the state variable you have given to isLoading prop false when processing is done for the button tap.
Common properties
- animationType
- Type of animation for the button and spinner.
- Default type: string
- Default value: null | undefined
- buttonStyle
- Its a stylesheet object.
- Default button style
defaultButtonStyle: {
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
height: 50,
backgroundColor: '#25CAC6',
}
- borderStyle
- spinnerColor
- The color of the Spinner.
- Default type: string
- Its default value is white. You can give spinnerColor in all react-native acceptable formats of color.
- spinnerType
- Type of the spinner.
- Default type: string
- Its default value is BallIndicator.
- These are all spinner types:
- BallIndicator
- BarIndicator
- DotIndicator
- MaterialIndicator
- PacmanIndicator
- PulseIndicator
- SkypeIndicator
- UIActivityIndicator
- WaveIndicator
- isLoading
- The flag to render a Button or a Spinner. false will render button and true will render spinner.
- Default type: boolean
- Default value: false
- onPress
- The function to execute on tap of the button.
- Default type: function.
- Default value: nothing is executed
- indicatorCount
- The count property of react-native-indicators.
- Default type: number
- Default value: null | undefined
- size
- The size of the Spinner.
- Default type: number
- Its default value veries according to the spinnerType.
- spinnerOptions
- An object of waveMode for WaveIndicator for WaveIndicator.
- Default type: Object
- For more details about these properties, refer react-native-indicators
- gradientType
- Gradients allow you to show more than one color with a smooth transition between the colors (think Instagram logo).
- They come in handy when trying to create multi-color backgrounds or custom buttons. You can have gradients in different varieties, horizontally, vertically, diagonally, etc.
- Currently, we are supporting two types of gradient 1.Linear Gradient & 2.Radial Gradient.
- gradientColors
- This is how we pass the colors we want to be displayed, colors can be passed in a different format, name, rgba, hex etc.
- The colors should be ordered the way we want them to be displayed.
- Eg. colors={[ “purple”, “white” ]} the gradient will move from purple to white.
- gradientColoroffset
- An array of string that define where each color will stop in the gradient.
- These values are also passed as a percentage of the entire gradient from 0% – 100% and have to map the corresponding colors passed in length and position.
- For colors={[“red”, “yellow”, “green”}] then we’ll have locations={['0%', '50%', '80%']} with first color (red) covering '0%' – '50%', second (yellow) going from '50%' – '80%' and yellow '80%' – '100%'
- gradientColorAngle
- The gradient line's angle of direction. A value of 0deg is equivalent to to top; increasing values rotate clockwise from there.
- The angle range of 0 to 360.
- More detail to read
- gradientRadialRadius
- This property used for Radial type gradient in set radius of radial gradient.
- gradientButtonHeight
- The size of the gradient component.
- Default type: number
- radialRadiusx
- The x coordinate of the center of the radial gradient.
- radialRadiusy
- The y coordinate of the center of the radial gradient.
- radialRadiusRX
- The horizontal radius of the radial gradient defining ellipse.
- radialRadiusRY
- The vertical radius of the radial gradient defining ellipse.
- animatedDuration
- Used for animation time, how long you have to execute your animation.
- customSpinnerComponent
- This props will allow you to add your own custom spinner component.
- animateWidth
- This props used to set component width when progress/loading will start..
- If you want to not set this props then identify width and height which is minimum and then used that value.
- animateHeight
- This props used to set component height when progress/loading will start.
- If you want to not set this props then identify width and height which is minimum and then used that value.
- animateRadius
- This props used to set component radius when progress/loading will start.
- If you want to not set this props then create circle shape.
- isConnected
- The flag to identify network connection and based on flag set user iteration. false will render button with disable mode and true will render button with normal mode.
- Default type: boolean
- Default value: true
- isDisable
- The flag to identify button enable/disable. true will render button with disable mode and false will render button with normal mode.
- Default type: boolean
- Default value: false
- disableStyle
- Its a stylesheet object.
- This style apply when identify button disable or if network connect not available.
- Default value: null | undefined
- gradientName
- Its a sample gradient name.
- Default type: string
- Its default value is null | undefined.
- This properties used whenever you want to need gradient but not pass gradientColors, gradientColoroffset and gradientColorAngle properties.
- if you want to see color combination of Sample gradient
Example
A full working example project is here Example
Acknowledgments and Big Thanks to
Roadmap (What to do in next)
- Support inbuild different gradient with name.
- Support result state (InPreogress, InSuccess and InFailure).
- Neon style apply
- Button shadow
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details