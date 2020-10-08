openbase logo
rns

react-native-spinkit

by Max
1.5.1 (see all)

A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native

Readme

react-native-spinkit

npm npm

A collection of animated loading indicators
React native port of SpinKit.

Use your beautiful spinner to load your IAP 👇

IAPHUB

Preview

Getting started

npm install react-native-spinkit@latest --save For RN < 0.40 support, use react-native-spinkit@0.1.5

react-native link

For RN projects < 0.29 link the library automatically using RNPM rnpm link react-native-spinkit

Manual linking - IOS

Follow the wiki available here

Manual linking - Android

Follow the wiki available here

Example

Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.

Properties

PropDefaultTypeDescription
isVisibletruebooleanVisibility of the spinner
color#000000stringColor of the spinner
size37numberSize of the spinner
typePlanestringStyle type of the spinner

List of available types

  • CircleFlip
  • Bounce
  • Wave
  • WanderingCubes
  • Pulse
  • ChasingDots
  • ThreeBounce
  • Circle
  • 9CubeGrid
  • WordPress (IOS only)
  • FadingCircle
  • FadingCircleAlt
  • Arc (IOS only)
  • ArcAlt (IOS only)

Acknowledgements

IOS library: SpinKit-ObjC
Android library: Android-SpinKit

License

(c) 2016 Maxime Mezrahi, MIT license.

November 2, 2020

