An ART-based sparkline component for react-native

Prerequisite

This library is based on [ART][art-library] and works on both Android and iOS platform.

Linking module

For react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.

For react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:

react-native link @ react - native - community / art

Manual:

Usage

Install

npm i react-native-sparkline

Use it

import React from 'react' import Sparkline from 'react-native-sparkline' const data = Array .from({ length : 20 }).map( ( unused, i ) => i + (i + 1 ) * Math .random() ) const App = () => ( < Sparkline data = {data} > < Sparkline.Line /> < Sparkline.Fill /> < Sparkline.Spots /> < Sparkline.Band /> </ Sparkline > )

Example

cd example npm install react-native run-ios or react-native run-android

License

MIT