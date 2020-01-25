openbase logo
rns

react-native-sparkline

by Arniu Tseng
2.0.0-beta (see all)

An ART-based sparkline component for react-native

Documentation
852

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-sparkline

npm code style: standard code style: prettier

An ART-based sparkline component for react-native

example screenshot

Prerequisite

This library is based on [ART][art-library] and works on both Android and iOS platform.

Linking module

For react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.

For react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:

react-native link @react-native-community/art

Manual:

Usage

  • Install
npm i react-native-sparkline
  • Use it
import React from 'react'
import Sparkline from 'react-native-sparkline'

const data = Array.from({ length: 20 }).map(
  (unused, i) => i + (i + 1) * Math.random()
)

const App = () => (
  <Sparkline data={data}>
    <Sparkline.Line />
    <Sparkline.Fill />
    <Sparkline.Spots />
    <Sparkline.Band />
  </Sparkline>
)

Example

  1. cd example
  2. npm install
  3. react-native run-ios or react-native run-android

License

MIT

