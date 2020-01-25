An ART-based sparkline component for react-native
This library is based on [ART][art-library] and works on both Android and iOS platform.
For
react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.
For
react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:
react-native link @react-native-community/art
Manual:
npm i react-native-sparkline
import React from 'react'
import Sparkline from 'react-native-sparkline'
const data = Array.from({ length: 20 }).map(
(unused, i) => i + (i + 1) * Math.random()
)
const App = () => (
<Sparkline data={data}>
<Sparkline.Line />
<Sparkline.Fill />
<Sparkline.Spots />
<Sparkline.Band />
</Sparkline>
)
cd example
npm install
react-native run-ios or
react-native run-android