Play audio files, stream audio from URL, using ReactNative.
yarn or
npm
// yarn
yarn add react-native-sound-player
// or npm
npm install --save react-native-sound-player
For RN >= 0.60 you can skip this step.
react-native link react-native-sound-player
{project_root}/android/app/src/main/res/raw/. Just create the folder if it doesn't exist.
playSoundFile(fileName, fileType) function:
import SoundPlayer from 'react-native-sound-player'
try {
// play the file tone.mp3
SoundPlayer.playSoundFile('tone', 'mp3')
// or play from url
SoundPlayer.playUrl('https://example.com/music.mp3')
} catch (e) {
console.log(`cannot play the sound file`, e)
}
Please note that the device can still go to sleep (screen goes off) while audio is playing. When this happens, the audio will stop playing. To prevent this, you can use something like react-native-keep-awake. Or alternatively, for iOS, you can add a Background Mode of
Audio, AirPlay, and Picture in Picturein XCode. To do this, select your application from Targets, then click on
Signing & Capabilitiesand add
Background Modes. once the options for it appear on your
Signing & Capabilitiespage select the checkbox with
Audio, AirPlay, and Picture in Picture. This will allow the application to continue playing audio when the app is in the background and even when the device is locked.
playSoundFile(fileName: string, fileType: string)
Play the sound file named
fileName with file type
fileType.
playSoundFileWithDelay(fileName: string, fileType: string, delay: number) - iOS Only
Play the sound file named
fileName with file type
fileType after a a delay of
delay in seconds from the current device time.
loadSoundFile(fileName: string, fileType: string)
Load the sound file named
fileName with file type
fileType, without playing it.
This is useful when you want to play a large file, which can be slow to mount,
and have precise control on when the sound is played. This can also be used in
combination with
getInfo() to get audio file
duration without playing it.
You should subscribe to the
onFinishedLoading event to get notified when the
file is loaded.
playUrl(url: string)
Play the audio from url. Supported formats are:
loadUrl(url: string)
Load the audio from the given
url without playing it. You can then play the audio
by calling
play(). This might be useful when you find the delay between calling
playUrl() and the sound actually starts playing is too much.
addEventListener(callback: (object: ResultObject) => SubscriptionObject)
Subscribe to any event. Returns a subscription object. Subscriptions created by this function cannot be removed by calling
unmount(). You NEED to call
yourSubscriptionObject.remove() when you no longer need this event listener or whenever your component unmounts.
Supported events are:
FinishedLoading
FinishedPlaying
FinishedLoadingURL
FinishedLoadingFile
// Example
...
// Create instance variable(s) to store your subscriptions in your class
_onFinishedPlayingSubscription = null
_onFinishedLoadingSubscription = null
_onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription = null
_onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription = null
// Subscribe to event(s) you want when component mounted
componentDidMount() {
_onFinishedPlayingSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener('FinishedPlaying', ({ success }) => {
console.log('finished playing', success)
})
_onFinishedLoadingSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener('FinishedLoading', ({ success }) => {
console.log('finished loading', success)
})
_onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener('FinishedLoadingFile', ({ success, name, type }) => {
console.log('finished loading file', success, name, type)
})
_onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener('FinishedLoadingURL', ({ success, url }) => {
console.log('finished loading url', success, url)
})
}
// Remove all the subscriptions when component will unmount
componentWillUnmount() {
_onFinishedPlayingSubscription.remove()
_onFinishedLoadingSubscription.remove()
_onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription.remove()
_onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription.remove()
}
...
onFinishedPlaying(callback: (success: boolean) => any)
Subscribe to the "finished playing" event. The
callback function is called whenever a file is finished playing. This function will be deprecated soon, please use
addEventListener above.
onFinishedLoading(callback: (success: boolean) => any)
Subscribe to the "finished loading" event. The
callback function is called whenever a file is finished loading, i.e. the file is ready to be
play(),
resume(),
getInfo(), etc. This function will be deprecated soon, please use
addEventListener above.
unmount()
Unsubscribe the "finished playing" and "finished loading" event. This function will be deprecated soon, please use
addEventListener and remove your own listener by calling
yourSubscriptionObject.remove().
play()
Play the loaded sound file. This function is the same as
resume().
pause()
Pause the currently playing file.
resume()
Resume from pause and continue playing the same file. This function is the same as
play().
stop()
Stop playing, call
playSound(fileName: string, fileType: string) to start playing again.
seek(seconds: number)
Seek to
seconds of the currently playing file.
setSpeaker(on: boolean)
Only available on iOS. Overwrite default audio output to speaker, which forces
playUrl() function to play from speaker.
setMixAudio(on: boolean)
Only available on iOS. If you set this option, your audio will be mixed with audio playing in background apps, such as the Music app.
setVolume(volume: number)
Set the volume of the current player. This does not change the volume of the device.
setNumberOfLoops(volume: number) - iOS Only
Set the number of loops. A negative value will loop indefinitely until the
stop() command is called.
getInfo() => Promise<{currentTime: number, duration: number}>
Get the
currentTime and
duration of the currently mounted audio media. This function returns a promise which resolves to an Object containing
currentTime and
duration properties.
// Example
...
playSong() {
try {
SoundPlayer.playSoundFile('engagementParty', 'm4a')
} catch (e) {
alert('Cannot play the file')
console.log('cannot play the song file', e)
}
}
async getInfo() { // You need the keyword `async`
try {
const info = await SoundPlayer.getInfo() // Also, you need to await this because it is async
console.log('getInfo', info) // {duration: 12.416, currentTime: 7.691}
} catch (e) {
console.log('There is no song playing', e)
}
}
onPressPlayButton() {
this.playSong()
this.getInfo()
}
...