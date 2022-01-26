Play audio files, stream audio from URL, using ReactNative.

Installation

1. yarn or npm

yarn add react- native -sound-player npm install --save react- native -sound-player

2. Link

For RN >= 0.60 you can skip this step.

react- native link react- native -sound-player

Usage

Play sound with file name and type

Add sound files to iOS/Android.

On iOS, drag and drop sound file into project in Xcode. Remember to check "Copy items if needed" option and "Add to targets" .

option and . On Android, put sound files in {project_root}/android/app/src/main/res/raw/ . Just create the folder if it doesn't exist.

Import the library and call the playSoundFile(fileName, fileType) function:

import SoundPlayer from 'react-native-sound-player' try { SoundPlayer.playSoundFile( 'tone' , 'mp3' ) SoundPlayer.playUrl( 'https://example.com/music.mp3' ) } catch (e) { console .log( `cannot play the sound file` , e) }

Please note that the device can still go to sleep (screen goes off) while audio is playing. When this happens, the audio will stop playing. To prevent this, you can use something like react-native-keep-awake. Or alternatively, for iOS, you can add a Background Mode of Audio, AirPlay, and Picture in Picture in XCode. To do this, select your application from Targets, then click on Signing & Capabilities and add Background Modes . once the options for it appear on your Signing & Capabilities page select the checkbox with Audio, AirPlay, and Picture in Picture . This will allow the application to continue playing audio when the app is in the background and even when the device is locked.

Functions

Play the sound file named fileName with file type fileType .

playSoundFileWithDelay(fileName: string, fileType: string, delay: number) - iOS Only

Play the sound file named fileName with file type fileType after a a delay of delay in seconds from the current device time.

Load the sound file named fileName with file type fileType , without playing it. This is useful when you want to play a large file, which can be slow to mount, and have precise control on when the sound is played. This can also be used in combination with getInfo() to get audio file duration without playing it. You should subscribe to the onFinishedLoading event to get notified when the file is loaded.

Play the audio from url. Supported formats are:

Load the audio from the given url without playing it. You can then play the audio by calling play() . This might be useful when you find the delay between calling playUrl() and the sound actually starts playing is too much.

Subscribe to any event. Returns a subscription object. Subscriptions created by this function cannot be removed by calling unmount() . You NEED to call yourSubscriptionObject.remove() when you no longer need this event listener or whenever your component unmounts.

Supported events are:

FinishedLoading FinishedPlaying FinishedLoadingURL FinishedLoadingFile

... _onFinishedPlayingSubscription = null _onFinishedLoadingSubscription = null _onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription = null _onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription = null componentDidMount() { _onFinishedPlayingSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener( 'FinishedPlaying' , ({ success }) => { console .log( 'finished playing' , success) }) _onFinishedLoadingSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener( 'FinishedLoading' , ({ success }) => { console .log( 'finished loading' , success) }) _onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener( 'FinishedLoadingFile' , ({ success, name, type }) => { console .log( 'finished loading file' , success, name, type) }) _onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription = SoundPlayer.addEventListener( 'FinishedLoadingURL' , ({ success, url }) => { console .log( 'finished loading url' , success, url) }) } componentWillUnmount() { _onFinishedPlayingSubscription.remove() _onFinishedLoadingSubscription.remove() _onFinishedLoadingURLSubscription.remove() _onFinishedLoadingFileSubscription.remove() } ...

Subscribe to the "finished playing" event. The callback function is called whenever a file is finished playing. This function will be deprecated soon, please use addEventListener above.

Subscribe to the "finished loading" event. The callback function is called whenever a file is finished loading, i.e. the file is ready to be play() , resume() , getInfo() , etc. This function will be deprecated soon, please use addEventListener above.

Unsubscribe the "finished playing" and "finished loading" event. This function will be deprecated soon, please use addEventListener and remove your own listener by calling yourSubscriptionObject.remove() .

Play the loaded sound file. This function is the same as resume() .

Pause the currently playing file.

Resume from pause and continue playing the same file. This function is the same as play() .

Stop playing, call playSound(fileName: string, fileType: string) to start playing again.

Seek to seconds of the currently playing file.

Only available on iOS. Overwrite default audio output to speaker, which forces playUrl() function to play from speaker.

Only available on iOS. If you set this option, your audio will be mixed with audio playing in background apps, such as the Music app.

Set the volume of the current player. This does not change the volume of the device.

setNumberOfLoops(volume: number) - iOS Only

Set the number of loops. A negative value will loop indefinitely until the stop() command is called.

Get the currentTime and duration of the currently mounted audio media. This function returns a promise which resolves to an Object containing currentTime and duration properties.