A package to dynamically measure sound input level in React Native applications. Can be used to help user to adjust microphone sensitivity.
Install the npm package and link it to your project:
npm install react-native-sound-level --save
react-native link react-native-sound-level
On iOS you need to add a usage description to
Info.plist:
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>This sample uses the microphone to analyze sound level.</string>
On Android you need to add a permission to
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
In XCode, in the project navigator:
* Right click _Libraries_
* Add Files to _[your project's name]_
* Go to `node_modules/react-native-sound-level`
* Add the `.xcodeproj` file
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.
* Add the `libRNSoundLevel.a` from the _soundlevel_ project to your project's _Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries_
"desktopExternalModules": [ "node_modules/react-native-sound-level/desktop" ]
sudo ln -s $YOUR_QT_DIR/5.9.1/gcc_64/lib/libQt5Multimedia.so /usr/local/lib/libQt5Multimedia.so
To make it run correctly on iOS you may need the following:
pod 'react-native-sound-level', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-sound-level/RNSoundLevel.podspec' to your
ios/Podfile file.
react-native unlink react-native-sound-level).
pod install from within your project
ios directory
import RNSoundLevel from 'react-native-sound-level'
componentDidMount() {
RNSoundLevel.start()
RNSoundLevel.onNewFrame = (data) => {
// see "Returned data" section below
console.log('Sound level info', data)
}
}
// don't forget to stop it
componentWillUnmount() {
RNSoundLevel.stop()
}
{
"id", // frame number
"value", // sound level in decibels, -160 is a silence level
"rawValue" // raw level value, OS-dependent
}