A package to dynamically measure sound input level in React Native applications. Can be used to help user to adjust microphone sensitivity.

Installation

Install the npm package and link it to your project:

npm install react- native -sound-level --save react- native link react- native -sound-level

On iOS you need to add a usage description to Info.plist :

< key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > This sample uses the microphone to analyze sound level. </ string >

On Android you need to add a permission to AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />

Manual installation on iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator: * Right click _Libraries_ * Add Files to _[your project's name]_ * Go to `node_modules/react-native-sound-level` * Add the `.xcodeproj` file In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. * Add the `libRNSoundLevel.a` from the _soundlevel_ project to your project' s _Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries_

Installation on Ubuntu

Add to package.json: "desktopExternalModules": [ "node_modules/react-native-sound-level/desktop" ] You may need to make QT's multimedia library accessible for linker sudo ln -s $YOUR_QT_DIR/5.9.1/gcc_64/lib/libQt5Multimedia.so /usr/local/lib/libQt5Multimedia.so

React Native 0.60+

To make it run correctly on iOS you may need the following:

Add pod 'react-native-sound-level', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-sound-level/RNSoundLevel.podspec' to your ios/Podfile file. Unlink the library if linked before ( react-native unlink react-native-sound-level ). Run pod install from within your project ios directory

Usage

import RNSoundLevel from 'react-native-sound-level' componentDidMount() { RNSoundLevel.start() RNSoundLevel.onNewFrame = ( data ) => { console .log( 'Sound level info' , data) } } componentWillUnmount() { RNSoundLevel.stop() }

Returned data