Pedro Nunes ● Lisbon ● 1 Rating ● 1 Review ● Full Stack Developer at Betacode and Computer Engineering student at Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologias da Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

September 17, 2020

Abandoned Buggy Slow Poor Documentation

The developer just doesn't answer any questions and ignores all the pull requests. If anyone finds an alternative to this package, please let me know.