npm i react-native-sortable-grid --save
import SortableGrid from 'react-native-sortable-grid'
...
<SortableGrid>
{
['a', 'b', 'c'].map( (letter, index) =>
<View key={index}>
<Text>{letter}</Text>
</View>
)
}
</SortableGrid>
style Object
Custom styles to override or complement the sortableGrid native style.
flex:1 inside the style prop will cause the grid to fill up the available space and not adjust height when rows become empty.
flex:1 will expand the grid, therefore giving more space for the items to be dragged in.
bottomPadding. (This is a known issue with
overflow-property on Android)
blockTransitionDuration Number
How long should the transition of a passive block take when the active block takes its place (milliseconds)
activeBlockCenteringDuration Number
How long should it take for the block that is being dragged to seek its place after it's released (milliseconds)
itemsPerRow Number
How many items should be placed on one row
itemWidth Number
If set, itemsPerRow will be calculated to fit items of this size
itemHeight Number
When used together with itemsPerRow, sets the size of a block to something other than the default square
dragActivationTreshold Number
How long must the user hold the press on the block until it becomes active and can be dragged (milliseconds)
doubleTapTreshold Number
How long will the execution wait for the second tap before deciding it was a single tap (milliseconds). Will be omitted if no onDoubleTap-property is given to the item being tapped - In which case single-tap callback will be executed instantly
onDragStart Callback (activeItem)
Function that is called when the dragging starts. This can be used to lock other touch responders from listening to the touch such as ScrollViews and Swipers.
onDragRelease Callback (itemOrder)
Function that is executed after the drag is released. Will return the new item order.
onDeleteItem Callback (item)
Function that is executed item is deleted. Will return the properties of the deleted item.
dragStartAnimation Object
Custom animation to override the default wiggle. Must be an object containing a key
transform, which is an array of transformations. Read about transforms and animations and see the example to learn how to use this.
toggleDeleteMode accepts no arguments
Calling this will toggle item deletion mode on/off. Will return object
{ deleteModeOn: true/false }.
onTap Callback
Function that is executed when the block is tapped once, but not pressed for long enough to activate the drag.
onDoubleTap Callback
Function that is executed when the block is double tapped within a timeframe of
doubleTapTreshold (default 150ms). Assigning this will delay the execution of
onTap. Omitting this will cause all taps to be handled as single taps, regardless of their frequency.
inactive Boolean
Flag to mark a child node as being inactive. If set, no touch events will be fired when users interact with the node.
Object {
itemOrder: Array [
0: Object {
key: "1"
order: 0
ref: null
}
1: Object {
key: "5"
order: 1
ref: null
}
n: Object ...
]
}
<SortableGrid
blockTransitionDuration = { 400 }
activeBlockCenteringDuration = { 200 }
itemsPerRow = { 4 }
dragActivationTreshold = { 200 }
onDragRelease = { (itemOrder) => console.log("Drag was released, the blocks are in the following order: ", itemOrder) }
onDragStart = { () => console.log("Some block is being dragged now!") } >
{
['a', 'b', 'c'].map( (letter, index) =>
<View key={index} onTap={() => console.log("Item number:", index, "was tapped!") }>
<Text>{letter}</Text>
</View>
)
}
</SortableGrid>
Basic item deletion
toggleDeleteMode() is called during onTap in this example
Custom block animation can be passed to the grid
Smooth resizing of the grid when the last row becomes empty:
No grid resizing if the grid has flex:1 assigned:
The item drag is constrained within the grid:
With flex:1 there is more space to drag: