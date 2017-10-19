openbase logo
rns

react-native-sortable-grid

by Olli Jaakkola
2.0.0 (see all)

Drag-drop-sortable grid view for react native

Readme

Drag-and-drop -style rearrangable grid view

Issue Stats

react-native-sortable-grid

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/react-native-sortable-grid/Lobby npm Sponsored by Leonidas npm David David

Installation

npm i react-native-sortable-grid --save

Usage

import SortableGrid from 'react-native-sortable-grid'

...

<SortableGrid>
  {
    ['a', 'b', 'c'].map( (letter, index) =>

      <View key={index}>
        <Text>{letter}</Text>
      </View>

    )
  }
</SortableGrid>

SortableGrid properties

  • style Object

    Custom styles to override or complement the sortableGrid native style.

  • When a row becomes empty of items due to item deletion, the height of the grid is smoothly adjusted to fit the new rows. However, passing flex:1 inside the style prop will cause the grid to fill up the available space and not adjust height when rows become empty.
  • User cannot drag items outside of the grid. Assigning flex:1 will expand the grid, therefore giving more space for the items to be dragged in.
  • When deleting items from the last row on Android, the items can get clipped. You can workaround this by giving the grid bottomPadding. (This is a known issue with overflow-property on Android)

  • blockTransitionDuration Number

    How long should the transition of a passive block take when the active block takes its place (milliseconds)

  • activeBlockCenteringDuration Number

    How long should it take for the block that is being dragged to seek its place after it's released (milliseconds)

  • itemsPerRow Number

    How many items should be placed on one row

  • itemWidth Number

    If set, itemsPerRow will be calculated to fit items of this size

  • itemHeight Number

    When used together with itemsPerRow, sets the size of a block to something other than the default square

  • dragActivationTreshold Number

    How long must the user hold the press on the block until it becomes active and can be dragged (milliseconds)

  • doubleTapTreshold Number

    How long will the execution wait for the second tap before deciding it was a single tap (milliseconds). Will be omitted if no onDoubleTap-property is given to the item being tapped - In which case single-tap callback will be executed instantly

  • onDragStart Callback (activeItem)

    Function that is called when the dragging starts. This can be used to lock other touch responders from listening to the touch such as ScrollViews and Swipers.

  • onDragRelease Callback (itemOrder)

    Function that is executed after the drag is released. Will return the new item order.

  • onDeleteItem Callback (item)

    Function that is executed item is deleted. Will return the properties of the deleted item.

  • dragStartAnimation Object

    Custom animation to override the default wiggle. Must be an object containing a key transform, which is an array of transformations. Read about transforms and animations and see the example to learn how to use this.

SortableGrid methods

  • toggleDeleteMode accepts no arguments

    Calling this will toggle item deletion mode on/off. Will return object { deleteModeOn: true/false }.

SortableGrid's children's properties

  • onTap Callback

    Function that is executed when the block is tapped once, but not pressed for long enough to activate the drag.

  • onDoubleTap Callback

    Function that is executed when the block is double tapped within a timeframe of doubleTapTreshold (default 150ms). Assigning this will delay the execution of onTap. Omitting this will cause all taps to be handled as single taps, regardless of their frequency.

  • inactive Boolean

Flag to mark a child node as being inactive. If set, no touch events will be fired when users interact with the node.

onDragRelease return value looks like this:

Object {

  itemOrder: Array [
    0: Object {
      key: "1"
      order: 0
      ref: null
    }
    1: Object {
      key: "5"
      order: 1
      ref: null
    }
    n: Object ...
  ]

}

Full SortableGrid example:

 <SortableGrid
   blockTransitionDuration      = { 400 }
   activeBlockCenteringDuration = { 200 }
   itemsPerRow                  = { 4 }
   dragActivationTreshold       = { 200 }
   onDragRelease                = { (itemOrder) => console.log("Drag was released, the blocks are in the following order: ", itemOrder) }
   onDragStart                  = { ()          => console.log("Some block is being dragged now!") } >

   {
     ['a', 'b', 'c'].map( (letter, index) =>

       <View key={index} onTap={() => console.log("Item number:", index, "was tapped!") }>
         <Text>{letter}</Text>
       </View>

     )
   }

 </SortableGrid>

Demos

Basic item deletion
toggleDeleteMode() is called during onTap in this example

Issue Stats

Custom block animation can be passed to the grid

Custom animation

Smooth resizing of the grid when the last row becomes empty:

Issue Stats

No grid resizing if the grid has flex:1 assigned:

Issue Stats

The item drag is constrained within the grid:

Issue Stats

With flex:1 there is more space to drag:

Issue Stats

