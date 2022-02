Precompiled binaries of libsodium will be linked by default. Optionally, you can choose to compile libsodium by yourself (run npm run rebuild in package directory). Source code will be downloaded and verified before compilation.

Source compilation

MacOS prerequisites

libtool (macports, homebrew)

autoconf (macports, homebrew)

automake (macports, homebrew)

Android prerequisites

Android NDK

CMake

LLDB

Usage

npm install react-native-sodium --save npx pod-install npx react-native run-ios|run-android

Help

See example application.