A React Native wrapper for the Socket.io Library

Please note that this hasn't been maintained for ages. If someone would like to bring back upto speed, let me know. -Greg

This project was forked from Kirkness' React Native Swift Socket.Io project found here

Note: We are working on the following items:

Reviewing Pull requests and seeing if they are pertinent.

Making the project compatible with RN .33

Making the project XCode 8 compatible.

Upgrading to Swift 2.3

Creating a simple test project

This project now supports both iOS and Android using the same JS calls.

Exceptions:

The Android version does not support manual reconnects, joinNamespace, or leaveNamespace

The wrapped libraries can be found here:

Socket.IO-Client-Swift.

Socket.IO-Client-Java.

Example

Kirkness added a super simple example app to /examples, copy and paste to your index.ios.js.

var socketConfig = { path : '/socket' }; var socket = new SocketIO( 'localhost:3000' , socketConfig); socket.connect(); socket.on( 'connect' , () => { console .log( 'Wahey -> connected!' ); }); socket.on( 'someEvent' , (data) => { console .log( 'Some event was called, check out this data: ' , data); }); socket.onAny( ( event ) => { console .log( ` ${event.name} was called with data: ` , event.items); }); socket.joinNamespace( 'partyRoom' ) socket.leaveNamespace() socket.emit( 'helloWorld' , { some : 'data' }); socket.disconnect(); socket.reconnect();

Constructor

Requires: host - example: 'localhost:3000'

Optional: config - JSON object comprising any of the options listed below.

Config

Please note that the Android version does not support all of these options yet. It's very much a work in progress.

connectParams: Any Object - Any data to be sent with the connection.

- Any data to be sent with the connection. reconnects: Boolean Default is true

Default is reconnectAttempts: Int Default is -1 (infinite tries)

Default is (infinite tries) reconnectWait: Number Default is 10

Default is forcePolling: Boolean Default is false . true forces the client to use xhr-polling.

Default is . forces the client to use xhr-polling. forceWebsockets: Boolean Default is false . true forces the client to use WebSockets.

Default is . forces the client to use WebSockets. nsp: String Default is "/" . Connects to a namespace.

Default is . Connects to a namespace. log: Bool If true socket will log debug messages. Default is false.

If socket will log debug messages. Default is false. path: String - If the server uses a custom path. ex: "/swift" . Default is ""

Not supported yet but easy enough to implement.

cookies: [NSHTTPCookie]? An array of NSHTTPCookies. Passed during the handshake. Default is nil.

sessionDelegate: NSURLSessionDelegate Sets an NSURLSessionDelegate for the underlying engine. Useful if you need to handle self-signed certs. Default is nil.

Methods

connect - Connect to socket

- Connect to socket on - Add event handler to socket @param - String - event name @param - Function - callback

- Add event handler to socket onAny - Add event handler to any event @param - Function - callback

- Add event handler to any event emit - Emit an event to server @param - String - Event name @param - Anything - Data to be sent

- Emit an event to server disconnect - Close the connection

- Close the connection reconnect - Reconnect to a closed connection

- Reconnect to a closed connection joinNamespace - Manually join namespace @param - String - Namespace

- Manually join namespace leaveNamespace - Leave namespace, back to '/'

Known issues

Would rather this in an xcode framework but run into non-modular header issue.

Android needs more configuration option support.

Both implementations need unit testing.

Install

Run in your project:

$ npm install react-native-socketio

iOS

Note as of May 19, 2016 that the path to the ios components has been moved from root to the /ios folder.

Open up your project in xcode and right click the package.

Click Add files to 'Your project name'

Navigate to /node_modules/react-native-socketio/ios/RNSwiftSocketIO

Click 'Add'

Click your project in the navigator on the left and go to build settings

Search for Objective-C Bridging Header

Double click on the empty column

Enter ../node_modules/react-native-socketio/ios/RNSwiftSocketIO/SocketBridge.h

Search for Header Search Paths

Double Click on the column (likely has other search paths in it already)

Enter this text at the bottom of the column $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-socketio/ios/RNSwiftSocketIO

Android