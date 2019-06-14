This project was forked from Kirkness' React Native Swift Socket.Io project found here
Note: We are working on the following items:
This project now supports both iOS and Android using the same JS calls.
Exceptions:
The Android version does not support manual reconnects, joinNamespace, or leaveNamespace
The wrapped libraries can be found here:
Kirkness added a super simple example app to /examples, copy and paste to your index.ios.js.
/**
* Pass in an optional config obj, this can include most of the
* standard props supported by the swift library
*/
var socketConfig = { path: '/socket' };
var socket = new SocketIO('localhost:3000', socketConfig);
// Connect!
socket.connect();
// An event to be fired on connection to socket
socket.on('connect', () => {
console.log('Wahey -> connected!');
});
// Event called when 'someEvent' it emitted by server
socket.on('someEvent', (data) => {
console.log('Some event was called, check out this data: ', data);
});
// Called when anything is emitted by the server
socket.onAny((event) => {
console.log(`${event.name} was called with data: `, event.items);
});
// Manually join namespace. Ex: namespace is now partyRoom
socket.joinNamespace('partyRoom')
// Leave namespace, back to '/'
socket.leaveNamespace()
// Emit an event to server
socket.emit('helloWorld', {some: 'data'});
//Disconnect from server
socket.disconnect();
// Reconnect to a closed socket
socket.reconnect();
Requires:
host - example: 'localhost:3000'
Optional:
config - JSON object comprising any of the options listed below.
connectParams: Any Object - Any data to be sent with the connection.
reconnects: Boolean Default is
true
reconnectAttempts: Int Default is
-1 (infinite tries)
reconnectWait: Number Default is
10
forcePolling: Boolean Default is
false.
true forces the client to use xhr-polling.
forceWebsockets: Boolean Default is
false.
true forces the client to use WebSockets.
nsp: String Default is
"/". Connects to a namespace.
log: Bool If
true socket will log debug messages. Default is false.
path: String - If the server uses a custom path. ex:
"/swift". Default is
""
cookies: [NSHTTPCookie]? An array of NSHTTPCookies. Passed during the handshake. Default is nil.
sessionDelegate: NSURLSessionDelegate Sets an NSURLSessionDelegate for the underlying engine. Useful if you need to handle self-signed certs. Default is nil.
connect - Connect to socket
on - Add event handler to socket
@param - String - event name
@param - Function - callback
onAny - Add event handler to any event
@param - Function - callback
emit - Emit an event to server
@param - String - Event name
@param - Anything - Data to be sent
disconnect - Close the connection
reconnect - Reconnect to a closed connection
joinNamespace - Manually join namespace
@param - String - Namespace
leaveNamespace - Leave namespace, back to '/'
$ npm install react-native-socketio
In
android/setting.gradle
...
include ':SocketIo'
project(':SocketIo').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-socketio/android')
In
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':SocketIo')
}
Register module (in MainActivity.java)
import com.gcrabtree.rctsocketio.SocketIoPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new VectorIconsPackage(),
new OrientationPackage(this),
new SocketIoPackage() // <--- Add here!
);
}
......
}