React Native Socials

Embedding posts from popular social networks in your react-native app.

Install

The library is still in version 0, be cautious when you upgrade it! 🚧

yarn add react- native -socials

It is also needed to add react-native-video in your project because social components usually contains embeded videos. See react-native-video library for more information about the installation.

Finally, it is recommended to wrap those components into PureComponent because some of them can be costly to rerender (videos for instance).

Instagram

WARNING as of summer 2020, Instagram has added a firewall to prevent scripts to access its unofficial API. It's planned in the migrate and use the official Instagram API.

Light Dark

import {Instagram} from "react-native-socials" ; < Instagram id = "B8U12TXAmK-" >

Props:

Name Type Default Description id string Required Instagram post id darkMode bool false Toggle dark mode language string enum "en" - "de" - "fr" - "es" - "pt" - "it" -"ru" Pick language for metadata of the post containerBorderRadius number 0 Border radius of the container of the UI element

Twitter

Light Dark

import {Twitter} from "react-native-socials" ; < Twitter consumerKey = "" consumerSecret = "" id = "1251870993628434433" >

Unlike Instagram, the Twitter API is not open. It is needed that you register your app (free version) to the Twitter portal to be able to fetch Twitter posts.

Props: