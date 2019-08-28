Use the built-in share view from iOS and Android to let the user share on Facebook and Twitter. It will use the user's existing account without having to get new authorizations. You can even preset text, image and link for the share view.
In other words a React Native wrapper for the
SLComposeViewController
Support for Android
27 Feb 2017 - @minhtule has made improvements to sharing on Android
10 Feb 2017 - @Jberlinsky has added support for Android
Let me know how it works.
npm install react-native-social-share --save
react-native link
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-social-share➜ iOS and add
KDSocialShare.h and
KDSocialShare.m
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries phase
Social.framework to ➜
Link Binary With Libraries build phase of your project (click the '+' and search for 'social').
Info.plist of your project
Cmd+R)
Now you can implement the share popups in your react native code.
First you should make the native implementation available in the react code by inserting the following line in the top of the file
import {
shareOnFacebook,
shareOnTwitter,
} from 'react-native-social-share';
After doing that you will be able to popup the share views from your own functions. I made two examples below, one for Facebook and one for Twitter
tweet : function() {
shareOnTwitter({
'text':'Global democratized marketplace for art',
'link':'https://artboost.com/',
'imagelink':'https://artboost.com/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
//or use image
'image': 'artboost-icon',
},
(results) => {
console.log(results);
}
);
},
facebookShare : function() {
shareOnFacebook({
'text':'Global democratized marketplace for art',
'link':'https://artboost.com/',
'imagelink':'https://artboost.com/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
//or use image
'image': 'artboost-icon',
},
(results) => {
console.log(results);
}
);
},
The two implementations take the following parameters
shareOnFacebook(options [object], callback [function])
shareOnTwitter(options [object], callback [function])
The options object lets you pre-populate the share view for the user. You can use the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Desciption
|text
|Sets the initial text of the message on the SLComposeViewController instance.
|imagelink
|Adds an image file from the given publicly available URL as attachments to the message.
|image
|Adds an image file from the xcode image assets. image takes priority over imagelink. Only one out of two will load.
|link
|Adds a URL to the message. The method automatically handles the URL shortening.
At least the
text or
link parameter must be specified
Due to various known problems with Facebook's implementation of Android Intents, sharing with Facebook on Android can only be done in two ways:
text parameter is provided; or
link parameter is provided.
Only one of the
link or
text parameter can be passed to the
shareWithFacebook method on Android devices. Image parameters are ignored entirely.
We recommend using the official Facebook SDK to perform more complex sharing operations on Android.
The callback function runs when the native environment has information for the react environment. Note that some callbacks are only available on iOS due to platform limitations
|Callback
|Desciption
|iOS
|Android
|"success"
|Native call made by the viewController - SLComposeViewControllerResultDone – The user sent the composed message by touching the Send button.
|Yes
|No
|"cancelled"
|Native call made by the viewController - SLComposeViewControllerResultCancelled – The user cancelled the composition session by touching the Cancel button.
|Yes
|No
|"not_available"
|The selected service eg. Facebook, is not available. This can be because the user has not signed in to Facebook on the device or maybe there is no internet access.
|Yes
|No (Android functionality falls back to web views)
|"missing_link_or_text"
|Neither the
link nor
text parameter was provided
|Yes
|Yes
You can use these callbacks to present alerts to the user. For example tell the user to login to a certain service.
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
TouchableHighlight,
} = React;
import {
shareOnFacebook,
shareOnTwitter,
} from 'react-native-social-share';
var ReactNativeSocialShare = React.createClass({
tweet : function() {
shareOnTwitter({
'text':'Global democratized marketplace for art',
'link':'https://artboost.com/',
'imagelink':'https://artboost.com/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
//or use image
'image': 'artboost-icon',
},
(results) => {
console.log(results);
}
);
},
facebookShare : function() {
shareOnFacebook({
'text':'Global democratized marketplace for art',
'link':'https://artboost.com/',
'imagelink':'https://artboost.com/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
//or use image
'image': 'artboost-icon',
},
(results) => {
console.log(results);
}
);
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Twitter and Facebook share
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Try tapping one of the buttons
</Text>
<View style={styles.seperator}/>
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this.tweet}>
<View style={{alignItems: 'center',justifyContent:'center', width: 150, height: 50,backgroundColor:'#00aced'}}>
<Text style={{color:'#ffffff',fontWeight:'800',}}>Share on Twitter</Text>
</View>
</TouchableHighlight>
<View style={styles.seperator}/>
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this.facebookShare}>
<View style={{alignItems: 'center',justifyContent:'center', width: 150, height: 50,backgroundColor:'#3b5998'}}>
<Text style={{color:'#ffffff',fontWeight:'800',}}>Share on Facebook</Text>
</View>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
seperator:{
marginBottom: 20
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('ReactNativeSocialShare', () => ReactNativeSocialShare);
Your contributions and suggestions are welcome.