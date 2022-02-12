visible boolean Show or hide the snackbar none

textMessage string / function The main message text, can also supply a function returning JSX to render custom message UI none

actionHandler function Function to be called when button is pressed, if absent no action button is shown none

actionText message The text of action button, will be uppercased automatically none

backgroundColor color The background color of snackbar #484848

accentColor color The color of action button text orange

messageColor color The color of main message text #FFFFFF

distanceCallback function Function to be caled whenever snackbar moves in and out or changes layout, the function will be supplied a number indicating distance taken up by snackbar on bottom or top, based on position. (distance) => {}

position string The position of the snackbar: top, bottom bottom

top / bottom / left / right number Use these to position the snackbar 0

autoHidingTime number How many milliseconds the snackbar will be hidden 0 (Do not hide automatically)

containerStyle object Override or add style to the root container View {}

messageStyle object Override or add style to the message Text {}