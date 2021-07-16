Material Design "Snackbar" component for Android and iOS. Supports custom colors, fonts, and languages.
Snackbars are used for displaying a brief message to the user, along with an optional action. They animate up from the bottom of the screen and then disappear shortly afterward.
See Google's Material Design guidelines for more info on Snackbars and when to use them.
Snackbar.show({
text: 'Hello world',
duration: Snackbar.LENGTH_SHORT,
});
Or, to include an action button:
Snackbar.show({
text: 'Hello world',
duration: Snackbar.LENGTH_INDEFINITE,
action: {
text: 'UNDO',
textColor: 'green',
onPress: () => { /* Do something. */ },
},
});
Install:
Link:
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
react-native link react-native-snackbar
Import it in your JS:
import Snackbar from 'react-native-snackbar';
Shows a Snackbar, dismissing any existing Snackbar first. Accepts an object with the following options:
|Key
|Data type
|Default value?
|Description
text
string
|Required.
|The message to show.
duration
|See below
Snackbar.LENGTH_SHORT
|How long to display the Snackbar.
numberOfLines
number
2
|The max number of text lines to allow before ellipsizing.
textColor
string or
style
'white'
|The color of the message text.
backgroundColor
string or
style
undefined (dark gray)
|The background color for the whole Snackbar.
fontFamily
string
undefined
|[Android only] The basename of a
.ttf font from
assets/fonts/ (see setup guide and example app, remember to
react-native link after).
rtl
boolean
false
|[Android only, API 17+] Whether the Snackbar should render right-to-left (requires
android:supportsRtl="true", see setup guide and example app).
action
object (described below)
undefined (no button)
|Optional config for the action button (described below).
Where
duration can be one of the following (timing may vary based on device):
Snackbar.LENGTH_SHORT (just over a second)
Snackbar.LENGTH_LONG (about three seconds)
Snackbar.LENGTH_INDEFINITE (stays on screen until dismissed, replaced, or action button is tapped)
The optional
action object can contain the following options:
|Key
|Data type
|Default value?
|Description
text
string
|Required.
|The button text.
textColor
string or
style
'white'
|The color of the button text.
onPress
function
undefined (Snackbar is simply dismissed)
|A callback for when the user taps the button.
Deprecation note: The old keys
title and
color have been replaced by
text and
textColor for consistency.
The old keys will continue to work for now but are deprecated and may be removed at any time.
Dismisses any existing Snackbars.
The Snackbar is designed to attach to whatever view is on top of your screen when
show is called. If that view happens to be a temporary alert modal or some other view that goes away, you'll never see the Snackbar.
A workaround in some cases is to use
setTimeout to show the Snackbar a few seconds later after the modal is gone. See issue #28 for further discussion. If you want to submit a PR to improve the view-finding logic, feel free.
If you see errors similar to
Cannot read property 'LENGTH_LONG' of undefined or
Undefined not an object (NativeModules.RNSnackbar), please refer to issue #43 for help.
If you have issues compiling for Android after linking this library, please try updating your Gradle and Android configs to the latest versions. For example:
In your
android/build.gradle:
com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.4.1 (or higher)
In your
android/app/build.gradle:
compileSdkVersion 28 (or higher)
buildToolsVersion "28.0.3" (or higher)
Make sure your Deployment Target is iOS 9.0 or above.
If you want to help contribute to this library, here are local setup steps:
yarn install
cd example && yarn install
react-native run-android to run it
The example app will update automatically when changing JS code. To see your changes in the example app after updating native library code:
yarn install && react-native run-android in the example directory
I prefer this library to display messages in react native app. It works in both iOS and Android. In addition to that this component has an action button option. I use this package for almost all of my RN projects. The cool thing is we can customise all of the attributes to adopt any theme.