openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-sms-retriever

by Bruno Tortato Furtado
1.1.1 (see all)

Android SMS Retriever API for React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
jatin269

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Platform License NPM Downloads Codebeat Gitter

Cover

With the SMS Retriever API, you can perform SMS-based user verification in your Android app automatically, without requiring the user to manually type verification codes, and without requiring any extra app permissions.


Read Phone Number Read SMS


Installation

Automatic linking (>= 0.60)

npm install --save react-native-sms-retriever

Manual linking (< 0.60)

npm install --save react-native-sms-retriever
react-native link react-native-sms-retriever

If you don't like to use react-native link, check Manual Installation Wiki Page.

Basic Usage

import SmsRetriever from 'react-native-sms-retriever';

// Get the phone number (first gif)
 _onPhoneNumberPressed = async () => {
  try {
    const phoneNumber = await SmsRetriever.requestPhoneNumber();
  } catch (error) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
  }
 };

// Get the SMS message (second gif)
_onSmsListenerPressed = async () => {
  try {
    const registered = await SmsRetriever.startSmsRetriever();
    if (registered) {
      SmsRetriever.addSmsListener(event => {
        console.log(event.message);
        SmsRetriever.removeSmsListener();
      }); 
    }
  } catch (error) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
  }
};

If you have problems to get the SMS content, check the SMS Rules Wiki Page.

Methods

MethodReturnDescription
requestPhoneNumber()Promise<String>Obtain the user's phone number (using the hint picket).
startSmsRetriever()Promise<Boolean>Start to listen for SMS messages.
addSmsListener(event: Function)Promise<Boolean>Get the SMS content with: event.message.
removeSmsListener()VoidStop to listen for SMS messages.

Check the erros of each method on Erros Wiki Page.

Change-log

A brief summary of each React Native SMS Retriever release can be found on the releases.

License

This code is distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.

Made with ❤ in Curitiba 🇧🇷

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jatin26975 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

It's a great library for getting OTP from messages in react native. I used this library for OTP verification, it has a benefit over react-native-otp-verify which helps in getting the mobile number but there is a bug that sometimes gives a time-out error if the screen is running for more than one second.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial