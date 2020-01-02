With the SMS Retriever API, you can perform SMS-based user verification in your Android app automatically, without requiring the user to manually type verification codes, and without requiring any extra app permissions.

Installation

Automatic linking (>= 0.60)

npm install --save react-native-sms-retriever

Manual linking (< 0.60)

npm install --save react-native-sms-retriever react-native link react-native-sms-retriever

If you don't like to use react-native link , check Manual Installation Wiki Page.

Basic Usage

import SmsRetriever from 'react-native-sms-retriever' ; _onPhoneNumberPressed = async () => { try { const phoneNumber = await SmsRetriever.requestPhoneNumber(); } catch (error) { console .log( JSON .stringify(error)); } }; _onSmsListenerPressed = async () => { try { const registered = await SmsRetriever.startSmsRetriever(); if (registered) { SmsRetriever.addSmsListener( event => { console .log(event.message); SmsRetriever.removeSmsListener(); }); } } catch (error) { console .log( JSON .stringify(error)); } };

If you have problems to get the SMS content, check the SMS Rules Wiki Page.

Methods

Method Return Description requestPhoneNumber() Promise<String> Obtain the user's phone number (using the hint picket). startSmsRetriever() Promise<Boolean> Start to listen for SMS messages. addSmsListener(event: Function) Promise<Boolean> Get the SMS content with: event.message . removeSmsListener() Void Stop to listen for SMS messages.

Check the erros of each method on Erros Wiki Page.

A brief summary of each React Native SMS Retriever release can be found on the releases.

License

This code is distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.

