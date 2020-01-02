With the SMS Retriever API, you can perform SMS-based user verification in your Android app automatically, without requiring the user to manually type verification codes, and without requiring any extra app permissions.
npm install --save react-native-sms-retriever
react-native link react-native-sms-retriever
If you don't like to use
react-native link, check Manual Installation Wiki Page.
import SmsRetriever from 'react-native-sms-retriever';
// Get the phone number (first gif)
_onPhoneNumberPressed = async () => {
try {
const phoneNumber = await SmsRetriever.requestPhoneNumber();
} catch (error) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
}
};
// Get the SMS message (second gif)
_onSmsListenerPressed = async () => {
try {
const registered = await SmsRetriever.startSmsRetriever();
if (registered) {
SmsRetriever.addSmsListener(event => {
console.log(event.message);
SmsRetriever.removeSmsListener();
});
}
} catch (error) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
}
};
If you have problems to get the SMS content, check the SMS Rules Wiki Page.
|Method
|Return
|Description
|requestPhoneNumber()
Promise<String>
|Obtain the user's phone number (using the hint picket).
|startSmsRetriever()
Promise<Boolean>
|Start to listen for SMS messages.
|addSmsListener(event: Function)
Promise<Boolean>
|Get the SMS content with:
event.message.
|removeSmsListener()
Void
|Stop to listen for SMS messages.
Check the erros of each method on Erros Wiki Page.
A brief summary of each React Native SMS Retriever release can be found on the releases.
This code is distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.
Made with ❤ in Curitiba 🇧🇷
It's a great library for getting OTP from messages in react native. I used this library for OTP verification, it has a benefit over react-native-otp-verify which helps in getting the mobile number but there is a bug that sometimes gives a time-out error if the screen is running for more than one second.