SendSMS

Use this RN component to send an SMS with a callback (completed/cancelled/error). iOS and Android are both supported.

Currently, only user-initiated sending of an SMS is supported. This means you can't use react-native-sms to send an SMS in the background-- this package displays the native SMS view (populated with any recipients/body you want), and gives a callback describing the status of the SMS (completed/cancelled/error). PRs are welcome!

How to install

npm install react-native-sms --save

Getting things set up

The compiler needs to know how to find your sweet new module!

react-native link react-native-sms

Additional Android Setup

Note: If using RN < v0.47, use react-native-sms <= v1.4.2

Just a few quick & easy things you need to set up in order to get SendSMS up and running!

Navigate to your MainActivity.java ( MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/some/other/directories/MainActivity.java )

At the top of the file

import android.content.Intent; import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage;

Inside MainActivity (place entire function if it's not there already)

public void onActivityResult ( int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) { super .onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data); SendSMSPackage.getInstance().onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data); }

Then head to your [MyApp]Application.java ( MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/so/many/dirs/MyAppApplication.java )

Make sure import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage; is there

Then head down to getPackages() , it has to look similar to this

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( SendSMSPackage.getInstance() ); }

Navigate to your AndroidManifest.xml (at MyApp/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml ), and add this near the top with the other permssions

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_SMS" />

Ensure your launchMode for .MainActivity is

android:launchMode="singleTask"

Using the module

Once everything is all setup, it's pretty simple:

SendSMS.send(myOptionsObject, callback);

Object Properties

Key Type Platforms Required? Description body String iOS/Android No The text that shows by default when the SMS is initiated recipients Array (strings) iOS/Android No Provides the phone number recipients to show by default successTypes Array (strings) Android Yes An array of types that would trigger a "completed" response when using android



Possible values:



'all' 'inbox' 'sent' 'draft' 'outbox' 'failed' 'queued' allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission boolean Android No By default, SMS will only be initiated on Android if the user accepts the READ_SMS permission (which is required to provide completion statuses to the callback).



Passing true here will allow the user to send a message even if they decline the READ_SMS permission, and will then provide generic callback values (all false) to your application. attachment Object { url: string, iosType?: string, iosFilename?: string, androidType?: string } iOS/Android No Pass a url to attach to the MMS message.



Currently known to work with images.

import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms' someFunction() { SendSMS.send({ body : 'The default body of the SMS!' , recipients : [ '0123456789' , '9876543210' ], successTypes : [ 'sent' , 'queued' ], allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission : true }, (completed, cancelled, error) => { console .log( 'SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error); }); }

Attachment example

import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms' import resolveAssetSource from 'react-native/Libraries/Image/resolveAssetSource' someFunction() { const image = require ( 'assets/your-image.jpg' ); const metadata = resolveAssetSource(image); const url = metadata.uri; const attachment = { url : url, iosType : 'public.jpeg' , iosFilename : 'Image.jpeg' , androidType : 'image/*' }; SendSMS.send({ body : 'The default body of the SMS!' , recipients : [ '0123456789' , '9876543210' ], successTypes : [ 'sent' , 'queued' ], allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission : true , attachment : attachment }, (completed, cancelled, error) => { console .log( 'SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error); }); }

Having errors with import statements on Android? Something happened with linking

Go to your settings.gradle (in MyApp/android/settings.gradle ) and add:

include ':react-native-sms' project ( ':react-native-sms' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-sms/android' )

Then go to MyApp/android/app/build.gradle and add inside dependencies { } :