Use this RN component to send an SMS with a callback (completed/cancelled/error). iOS and Android are both supported.
Currently, only user-initiated sending of an SMS is supported. This means you can't use
react-native-sms to send an SMS in the background-- this package displays the native SMS view (populated with any recipients/body you want), and gives a callback describing the status of the SMS (completed/cancelled/error). PRs are welcome!
npm install react-native-sms --save
The compiler needs to know how to find your sweet new module!
react-native link react-native-sms
Note: If using RN < v0.47, use react-native-sms <= v1.4.2
Just a few quick & easy things you need to set up in order to get SendSMS up and running!
MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/some/other/directories/MainActivity.java)
At the top of the file
import android.content.Intent; // <-- include if not already there
import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage;
Inside MainActivity (place entire function if it's not there already)
@Override
public void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
super.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
//probably some other stuff here
SendSMSPackage.getInstance().onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
}
Then head to your [MyApp]Application.java (
MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/so/many/dirs/MyAppApplication.java)
Make sure
import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage; is there
Then head down to
getPackages(), it has to look similar to this
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
//some variables
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
//probably some items like `new BlahPackage(),`
//just add into the list (don't forget commas!):
SendSMSPackage.getInstance()
);
}
Navigate to your
AndroidManifest.xml (at
MyApp/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml), and add this near the top with the other permssions
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />
Ensure your launchMode for
.MainActivity is
android:launchMode="singleTask"
Once everything is all setup, it's pretty simple:
SendSMS.send(myOptionsObject, callback);
|Key
|Type
|Platforms
|Required?
|Description
body
|String
|iOS/Android
|No
|The text that shows by default when the SMS is initiated
recipients
|Array (strings)
|iOS/Android
|No
|Provides the phone number recipients to show by default
successTypes
|Array (strings)
|Android
|Yes
|An array of types that would trigger a "completed" response when using android
Possible values:
'all' 'inbox' 'sent' 'draft' 'outbox' 'failed' 'queued'
allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission
|boolean
|Android
|No
|By default, SMS will only be initiated on Android if the user accepts the
READ_SMS permission (which is required to provide completion statuses to the callback).
Passing
true here will allow the user to send a message even if they decline the
READ_SMS permission, and will then provide generic callback values (all false) to your application.
attachment
|Object { url: string, iosType?: string, iosFilename?: string, androidType?: string }
|iOS/Android
|No
|Pass a url to attach to the MMS message.
Currently known to work with images.
import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms'
//some stuff
someFunction() {
SendSMS.send({
body: 'The default body of the SMS!',
recipients: ['0123456789', '9876543210'],
successTypes: ['sent', 'queued'],
allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission: true
}, (completed, cancelled, error) => {
console.log('SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error);
});
}
import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms'
import resolveAssetSource from 'react-native/Libraries/Image/resolveAssetSource'
someFunction() {
const image = require('assets/your-image.jpg');
const metadata = resolveAssetSource(image);
const url = metadata.uri;
const attachment = {
url: url,
iosType: 'public.jpeg',
iosFilename: 'Image.jpeg',
androidType: 'image/*'
};
SendSMS.send({
body: 'The default body of the SMS!',
recipients: ['0123456789', '9876543210'],
successTypes: ['sent', 'queued'],
allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission: true,
attachment: attachment
}, (completed, cancelled, error) => {
console.log('SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error);
});
}
Having errors with import statements on Android? Something happened with linking
Go to your
settings.gradle (in
MyApp/android/settings.gradle) and add:
include ':react-native-sms'
project(':react-native-sms').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-sms/android')
Then go to
MyApp/android/app/build.gradle and add inside
dependencies { }:
compile project(':react-native-sms')