Readme

react-native-sms

SendSMS

Use this RN component to send an SMS with a callback (completed/cancelled/error). iOS and Android are both supported.

Currently, only user-initiated sending of an SMS is supported. This means you can't use react-native-sms to send an SMS in the background-- this package displays the native SMS view (populated with any recipients/body you want), and gives a callback describing the status of the SMS (completed/cancelled/error). PRs are welcome!

How to install

  1. npm install react-native-sms --save

Getting things set up

The compiler needs to know how to find your sweet new module!

react-native link react-native-sms

Additional Android Setup

Note: If using RN < v0.47, use react-native-sms <= v1.4.2

Just a few quick & easy things you need to set up in order to get SendSMS up and running!

  1. Navigate to your MainActivity.java (MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/some/other/directories/MainActivity.java)

At the top of the file

import android.content.Intent; // <-- include if not already there
import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage;

Inside MainActivity (place entire function if it's not there already)

@Override
public void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
    super.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
    //probably some other stuff here
    SendSMSPackage.getInstance().onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
}

Then head to your [MyApp]Application.java (MyApp/android/app/src/main/java/so/many/dirs/MyAppApplication.java)

Make sure import com.tkporter.sendsms.SendSMSPackage; is there

Then head down to getPackages(), it has to look similar to this

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    //some variables

    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        //probably some items like `new BlahPackage(),`
        //just add into the list (don't forget commas!):
        SendSMSPackage.getInstance()
    );
}

Navigate to your AndroidManifest.xml (at MyApp/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml), and add this near the top with the other permssions

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />

Ensure your launchMode for .MainActivity is

android:launchMode="singleTask"

Using the module

Once everything is all setup, it's pretty simple:

SendSMS.send(myOptionsObject, callback);

Object Properties

KeyTypePlatformsRequired?Description
bodyStringiOS/AndroidNoThe text that shows by default when the SMS is initiated
recipientsArray (strings)iOS/AndroidNoProvides the phone number recipients to show by default
successTypesArray (strings)AndroidYesAn array of types that would trigger a "completed" response when using android

Possible values:

'all' 'inbox' 'sent' 'draft' 'outbox' 'failed' 'queued'
allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermissionbooleanAndroidNoBy default, SMS will only be initiated on Android if the user accepts the READ_SMS permission (which is required to provide completion statuses to the callback).

Passing true here will allow the user to send a message even if they decline the READ_SMS permission, and will then provide generic callback values (all false) to your application.
attachmentObject { url: string, iosType?: string, iosFilename?: string, androidType?: string }iOS/AndroidNoPass a url to attach to the MMS message.

Currently known to work with images.

Example:

import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms'

//some stuff

someFunction() {
    SendSMS.send({
        body: 'The default body of the SMS!',
        recipients: ['0123456789', '9876543210'],
        successTypes: ['sent', 'queued'],
        allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission: true
    }, (completed, cancelled, error) => {

        console.log('SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error);

    });
}

Attachment example

import SendSMS from 'react-native-sms'
import resolveAssetSource from 'react-native/Libraries/Image/resolveAssetSource'

someFunction() {
    const image = require('assets/your-image.jpg');
    const metadata = resolveAssetSource(image);
    const url = metadata.uri;

    const attachment = {
        url: url,
        iosType: 'public.jpeg',
        iosFilename: 'Image.jpeg',
        androidType: 'image/*'
    };

    SendSMS.send({
        body: 'The default body of the SMS!',
        recipients: ['0123456789', '9876543210'],
        successTypes: ['sent', 'queued'],
        allowAndroidSendWithoutReadPermission: true,
        attachment: attachment
    }, (completed, cancelled, error) => {

        console.log('SMS Callback: completed: ' + completed + ' cancelled: ' + cancelled + 'error: ' + error);

    });
}

Troubleshooting:

Having errors with import statements on Android? Something happened with linking

Go to your settings.gradle (in MyApp/android/settings.gradle) and add:

include ':react-native-sms'
project(':react-native-sms').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-sms/android')

Then go to MyApp/android/app/build.gradle and add inside dependencies { }:

compile project(':react-native-sms')

