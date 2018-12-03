React Native >= 0.47.0 use 1.4.0
React Native < 0.47.0 use 1.3.2
git clone git@github.com:ProvataHealth/react-native-smooth-swipe-list.git
cd react-native-smooth-swipe-list
cd Example
npm install
react-native run-ios #or react-native run-android
npm install --save react-native-smooth-swipe-list
A
SwipeList builds a
ListView.DataSource from its
props.rowData. The DataSource is primarily the views provided by
rowData wrapped by a
SwipeRow
...
import SwipeList from 'react-native-smooth-swipe-list';
const ListParent = React.createClass({
propTypes: {
// takes in array of todo objects
...
},
componentDidMount() {
// it's a good idea to store the derived rowData to prevent
// unnecessary re-renders of the rows in the ListView
this.rowData = this.props.todos.map(this.constructRowData);
},
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
// however if you store the derived data you will need to handle the
// logic for whether a rowData element needs to be replaced
...
},
constructRowData(todo) {
return {
id: todo.id,
rowView: this.getRowView(todo),
leftSubView: this.getMarkCompleteButton(), //optional
rightSubView: this.getArchiveButton(), //optional
style: styles.row //optional but recommended to style your rows
};
},
getRowView() {
// return the view that will be the face of the row
...
},
getMarkCompleteButton() {
// return your touchable view, it can be whatever
...
},
getArchiveButton() {
...
},
render() {
return <SwipeList rowData={this.rowData} />;
}
});
rowData - Object with the follow properties:
id(required) - Used to identify the rowData
setRef - get a reference to the component for this row, receives
component, rowData, index
rowView(required) - View to use as the row face, rendered inside a
SwipeRow
[left/right]SubView - View to show when swiping left or right rendered inside a
SwipeRow below the
rowView
[left/right]leftSubViewOptions - Options to customize left and right subviews
fullWidth - Will the view span the full width of the row (default false)
closeOnPress - Whether the row should close on a press if not followed by a valid gesture (default true)
style - Style to apply to the row root view
props - Any additional props you want to be set on the
SwipeRow
gestureTensionParams - Provide to tweak the tension of gestures
threshold - The point at which tension will begin to be applied (default subViewWidth)
stretch - How far past length the gesture can go (default 1)
resistanceStrength The resistance of the gesture past length (between 0-1, default 0.5)
scrollEnabled Whether to allow scrolling the ListVIew (default: true)
onScrollStateChange - Hook for responding to scroll enabled (true) or disabled (false)
swipeRowProps - Props to be set on all
SwipeRow's
rowStyle - Style to apply to all rows root views
onSwipeStateChange - callback for receiving updates about swipe state (SWIPE_START, SWIPE_END, OPEN_ROW_START, OPEN_ROW_END, CLOSE_ROW_START, CLOSE_ROW_END)
style - Style applied to the ListView
tryCloseOpenRow() - Close any open row
calloutRow(rowNumber, amount):Promise - Open the row by
amount and then closes it
Note: In most cases you will want to use the
SwipeList and not directly render a
SwipeRow. The
SwipeList will handle
wrapping the various rendered views from your
rowData
See React Native PanResponder for information about gesture events.
open - whether the row is open or not
openRow - opens the row
id - id of the rows data
style - Style to apply to the row container
rowViewStyle - Style to apply the the inner row view
gestureTensionParams - Provide to tweak the tension of gestures
threshold - The point at which tension will begin to be applied (default subViewWidth)
stretch - How far past length the gesture can go (default 1)
resistanceStrength The resistance of the gesture past length (between 0-1, default 0.5)
swipeEnabled - Where the row should respond to gestures
onGestureStart - Called on initial gesture, before 'onSwipeStart'
onSwipeStart - Called when a gesture starts
onSwipeUpdate - Called each update of the gesture after start and before end
onSwipeEnd - Called when the gesture ends
onOpenStart - Called when the row open animation begins
onOpenEnd - Called when the row animation ends
onCloseStart - Called when the row close animation begins
onCloseEnd - Called when the row close ends
onCapture - Called when a gesture capture happens
[left/right]SubView - View to be rendered for left / right gestures
[left/right]SubViewOptions - Option for configuring left and right sub views
fullWidth - Will the view span the full width of the row (default false)
closeOnPress - Whether the row should close on a press if not followed by a valid gesture (default true)
startOpen - Whether the row should start open
blockChildEventsWhenOpen - If true will capture gesture events before they reach the rowView (default: true)
closeOnPropUpdate - Whether to close the row if new props come in (default true)
animateRemoveSpeed - Speed (ms) at which to animate the row when it is removed (default: 150ms)
animateAddSpeed - Speed (ms) at which to animate the row when it is removed (default: 150ms)
close(skipAnimation) - Close row. Optionally skip animating
open(side, skipAnimation) - Open row on
side. Optionally skip animating