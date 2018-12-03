A swipe-able ListView component modeled after the list view in the iOS Mail app.

React Native >= 0.47.0 use 1.4.0

React Native < 0.47.0 use 1.3.2

Example

Running example

git clone git@github.com:ProvataHealth/react-native-smooth-swipe-list.git cd react-native-smooth-swipe-list cd Example npm install react-native run-ios

Installation

npm install --save react-native-smooth-swipe-list

Usage

A SwipeList builds a ListView.DataSource from its props.rowData . The DataSource is primarily the views provided by rowData wrapped by a SwipeRow

... import SwipeList from 'react-native-smooth-swipe-list' ; const ListParent = React.createClass({ propTypes : { ... }, componentDidMount() { this .rowData = this .props.todos.map( this .constructRowData); }, componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { ... }, constructRowData(todo) { return { id : todo.id, rowView : this .getRowView(todo), leftSubView : this .getMarkCompleteButton(), rightSubView : this .getArchiveButton(), style : styles.row }; }, getRowView() { ... }, getMarkCompleteButton() { ... }, getArchiveButton() { ... }, render() { return < SwipeList rowData = {this.rowData} /> ; } });

API

SwipeList Component

Props

FlatList props...

rowData - Object with the follow properties: id (required) - Used to identify the rowData setRef - get a reference to the component for this row, receives component, rowData, index rowView (required) - View to use as the row face, rendered inside a SwipeRow [left/right]SubView - View to show when swiping left or right rendered inside a SwipeRow below the rowView [left/right]leftSubViewOptions - Options to customize left and right subviews fullWidth - Will the view span the full width of the row (default false) closeOnPress - Whether the row should close on a press if not followed by a valid gesture (default true) style - Style to apply to the row root view props - Any additional props you want to be set on the SwipeRow

- Object with the follow properties: gestureTensionParams - Provide to tweak the tension of gestures threshold - The point at which tension will begin to be applied (default subViewWidth) stretch - How far past length the gesture can go (default 1) resistanceStrength The resistance of the gesture past length (between 0-1, default 0.5)

- Provide to tweak the tension of gestures scrollEnabled Whether to allow scrolling the ListVIew (default: true)

Whether to allow scrolling the ListVIew (default: true) onScrollStateChange - Hook for responding to scroll enabled (true) or disabled (false)

- Hook for responding to scroll enabled (true) or disabled (false) swipeRowProps - Props to be set on all SwipeRow 's

- Props to be set on all 's rowStyle - Style to apply to all rows root views

- Style to apply to all rows root views onSwipeStateChange - callback for receiving updates about swipe state (SWIPE_START, SWIPE_END, OPEN_ROW_START, OPEN_ROW_END, CLOSE_ROW_START, CLOSE_ROW_END)

- callback for receiving updates about swipe state (SWIPE_START, SWIPE_END, OPEN_ROW_START, OPEN_ROW_END, CLOSE_ROW_START, CLOSE_ROW_END) style - Style applied to the ListView

Methods

tryCloseOpenRow() - Close any open row

- Close any open row calloutRow(rowNumber, amount):Promise - Open the row by amount and then closes it

SwipeRow Component

Note: In most cases you will want to use the SwipeList and not directly render a SwipeRow . The SwipeList will handle wrapping the various rendered views from your rowData

See React Native PanResponder for information about gesture events.

Props passed into row rendered

open - whether the row is open or not

- whether the row is open or not openRow - opens the row

Props

id - id of the rows data

- id of the rows data style - Style to apply to the row container

- Style to apply to the row container rowViewStyle - Style to apply the the inner row view

- Style to apply the the inner row view gestureTensionParams - Provide to tweak the tension of gestures threshold - The point at which tension will begin to be applied (default subViewWidth) stretch - How far past length the gesture can go (default 1) resistanceStrength The resistance of the gesture past length (between 0-1, default 0.5)

- Provide to tweak the tension of gestures swipeEnabled - Where the row should respond to gestures

- Where the row should respond to gestures onGestureStart - Called on initial gesture, before 'onSwipeStart'

- Called on initial gesture, before 'onSwipeStart' onSwipeStart - Called when a gesture starts

- Called when a gesture starts onSwipeUpdate - Called each update of the gesture after start and before end

- Called each update of the gesture after start and before end onSwipeEnd - Called when the gesture ends

- Called when the gesture ends onOpenStart - Called when the row open animation begins

- Called when the row open animation begins onOpenEnd - Called when the row animation ends

- Called when the row animation ends onCloseStart - Called when the row close animation begins

- Called when the row close animation begins onCloseEnd - Called when the row close ends

- Called when the row close ends onCapture - Called when a gesture capture happens

- Called when a gesture capture happens [left/right]SubView - View to be rendered for left / right gestures

- View to be rendered for left / right gestures [left/right]SubViewOptions - Option for configuring left and right sub views fullWidth - Will the view span the full width of the row (default false) closeOnPress - Whether the row should close on a press if not followed by a valid gesture (default true)

- Option for configuring left and right sub views startOpen - Whether the row should start open

- Whether the row should start open blockChildEventsWhenOpen - If true will capture gesture events before they reach the rowView (default: true)

- If true will capture gesture events before they reach the rowView (default: true) closeOnPropUpdate - Whether to close the row if new props come in (default true)

- Whether to close the row if new props come in (default true) animateRemoveSpeed - Speed (ms) at which to animate the row when it is removed (default: 150ms)

- Speed (ms) at which to animate the row when it is removed (default: 150ms) animateAddSpeed - Speed (ms) at which to animate the row when it is removed (default: 150ms)

Methods

close(skipAnimation) - Close row. Optionally skip animating

- Close row. Optionally skip animating open(side, skipAnimation) - Open row on side . Optionally skip animating

Feature Checklist