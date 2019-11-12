React Native Smooth Pincode Input

A cross-platform, smooth, lightweight, customizable PIN code input component for React Native.

Most PIN code inputs components implemented by combining several TextInputs. They works, however, not good enough. When user types fast, or system sluggish, characters may lost when component switching focus between TextInputs. User need to type over and over again to get a correct input, gave a frustrated user experience.

React Native Smooth Pincode Input implemented with a different approach - It's based on single TextInput but only render it as seperated fields. In other words, it looks like a PIN code input, but works as smooth as a native TextInput.

React Native Smooth Pincode Input is also highly customizable. By exposing cells and text stylesheets, it can be fully customized to fit in your app design. Password mode also supported with customizable mask characters as well as placeholders.

Checkout the example/ for demo app.

Features

Smooth typing without losing inputs

Customizable cell style

Customizable text style

Password mode

Customizable password mask and placeholder characters

Built in animations (Credit to react-native-animatable)

Installation

yarn add react-native-smooth-pincode-input npm i react-native-smooth-pincode-input

Examples

Default style with event handling

<SmoothPinCodeInput ref={ this .pinInput} value={code} onTextChange={code => this .setState({ code })} onFulfill={ this ._checkCode} onBackspace={ this ._focusePrevInput} />

Password with custom mask

<SmoothPinCodeInput password mask= "﹡" cellSize={ 36 } codeLength={ 8 } value={password} onTextChange={password => this .setState({ password })}/>

Underline style

<SmoothPinCodeInput cellStyle={{ borderBottomWidth : 2 , borderColor : 'gray' , }} cellStyleFocused={{ borderColor : 'black' , }} value={code} onTextChange={code => this .setState({ code })} />

Customized style

<SmoothPinCodeInput placeholder= "⭑" cellStyle={{ borderWidth : 2 , borderRadius : 24 , borderColor : 'mediumturquoise' , backgroundColor : 'azure' , }} cellStyleFocused={{ borderColor : 'lightseagreen' , backgroundColor : 'lightcyan' , }} textStyle={{ fontSize : 24 , color : 'salmon' }} textStyleFocused={{ color : 'crimson' }} value={code} onTextChange={code => this .setState({ code })} />

Custom placeholder and mask using a component

<SmoothPinCodeInput placeholder={<View style={{ width : 10 , height : 10 , borderRadius : 25 , opacity : 0.3 , backgroundColor : 'blue' , }}> </ View > } mask={<View style={{ width : 10 , height : 10 , borderRadius : 25 , backgroundColor : 'blue' , }}> </ View > } maskDelay={ 1000 } password={ true } cellStyle={ null } cellStyleFocused={ null } value={code} onTextChange={code => this .setState({ code })} />

Available props

Name Type Default Description value String '' The value to show for the input codeLength Number 4 Number of character for the input cellSize Number 48 Size for each cell in input cellSpacing Number 4 Space between each cell placeholder String Element '' mask String Element '*' maskDelay Number 200 The delay in milliseconds before a character is masked password Boolean false Mask the input value. Each cell masked with mask props autoFocus Boolean false If true, focuses the input on componentDidMount editable Boolean true If false, makes each cell not editable animated Boolean true Toggle animations animationFocused String, Object 'pulse' The animation of the focused cell. This can be a preset animation in the form of a string or a custom animation object. restrictToNumbers Boolean false Restrict input to numbers only containerStyle React View StyleSheet {} View style for whole cell containers cellStyle React View StyleSheet { borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 1} View style for each cell cellStyleFocused React View StyleSheet { borderColor: 'black', borderWidth: 2 } View style for focused cell textStyle React Text StyleSheet { color: 'gray', fontSize: 24 } Text style for cell value textStyleFocused React Text StyleSheet { color: 'black' } Text style for focused cell value onFulfill Function null Callback function that's called when the input is completely filled onTextChange Function null Callback function that's called when the text changed onBackspace Function null Callback function that's called when the input is empty and the backspace button is pressed keyboardType Enum('default', 'number-pad', 'decimal-pad', 'numeric', 'email-address', 'phone-pad') 'numeric' Determines which keyboard to open

Thanks to contributors