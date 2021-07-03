openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-smooth-picker

by Renaud Déchaux
1.1.5 (see all)

A smooth picker for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

612

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Smooth Picker

alt text

DEMO

https://snack.expo.io/@rdhox/smoothpicker

Flash for expo app:

expo

install

yarn add react-native-smooth-picker

A React Native picker coded in TypeScript that used Flatlist component to easily display vertical or horizontal list.
The item in the middle of the list (per default) is selected. Work exactly like a Flatlist component with the additionnals props:

Props

PropsDescriptionTypeDefault
onSelectedfunction that have for argument ({ item, index }) of the selected item.function
offsetSelectionoffset to move the abstract line from the middle of the list where items are selectednumber0
magnetscroll automatically on the selected itembooleanfalse
initialScrollToIndexif you want the list to scroll to an initial index after mountingnumber
scrollAnimationtrue if you want the scroll te be animatedbooleanfalse
snapIntervalif all items of the list have the same height (vertical) or width (horizontal), enter the dimension here to activate the snapToInterval props. Notice that if you use this prop, the magnet comportment will not work.numbernull
snapToAlignmentIf you use snapInterval, you can set snapToAlignment to 'start', 'center', 'end'.enum'center'
startMarginValues of margins at the ends of the list are calculated automatically. If values do not correspond to your need, you can enter them manually.number
endMarginValues of margins at the ends of the list are calculated automatically. If values do not correspond to your need, you can enter them manually.number
selectOnPressActivate the item selection by pressing it (add a TouchableOpacity component around your item)booleanfalse
styleButtonStyle of the TouchableOpacity if selectOnPress is trueView.style{}
activeOpacityButtonDetermines what the opacity of the wrapped view should be when selectOnPress is true.number0.2

Using Flatlist's methods

To use flatlist's methods with SmoothPicker, pass to the props "refFlatList" a ref create by "useRef" or React.CreateRef() (see /example/example.js).

!! Important !!

  1. To avoid strange behaviour, be sure that your list's items have a define width or height (depending if the list is horizontal or vertical).

  2. To be able to scroll and select the items at the ends of the list, a View component contain the Flatlist component to create margin. Those margins are calculated automatically, but you can also enter their value with the props startMargin and endMargin.

    => Being aware of those two points should help you having a good behaviour. You can add a View component around the Smoothpicker to make it goes with your UI. Example to have the list centered at the mount:

...

function handleChange(index) {
  if(!startedToScroll) {
    setStartedToScroll(true);
  }
  setIndexSelected(index);
}

...

<WrapperList start={!startedToScroll} >
  <SmoothPicker
    data={list}
    keyExtractor={item => `${item.id}-list`}
    initialScrollToIndex={indexSelected}
    scrollAnimation
    showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
    onSelected={({ item, index }) => handleChange(index)}
    renderItem={({item, index}) => <Item>...</Item>}
  />
</WrapperList>

...

const WrapperList = styled.View`
  width: 100%;
  height: 350px;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  padding-top: ${({start}) => start ? '150px' : '0px'};
`;

Simple Example

import SmoothPicker from "react-native-smooth-picker";

export default class App extends Component {
  state = {
    selected: null
  };

  handleChange = index => {
    this.setState({
      selected: index
    });
  };

  render() {
    const { selected } = this.state;
    return (
      <SmoothPicker
        offsetSelection={40}
        magnet
        scrollAnimation
        data={Array.from({ length: 16 }, (_, i) => i)}
        onSelected={({ item, index }) => this.handleChange(index)}
        renderItem={({ item, index }) => (
          <Number selected={index === selected}>{item}</Number>
        )}
      />
    );
  }
}

You can find the code of the gif above in the example/ folder.

Author

rdhox - Steed Monteiro

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial