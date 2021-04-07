React-native smart tip, including Toast、Modal、SnackBar
In react native >= 0.62, the new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this
import { WRootToastApp } from 'react-native-smart-tip'
// in your entry file like `App.js`
return (
<WRootToastApp> // <- use WRootToastApp to wrap your root component
<App />
</WRootToastApp>
);
import { ModalShowToastView } from 'react-native-smart-tip'
getToastInstance = (toastInstance) => {
this.toastInstance = toastInstance;
}
<Modal>
<View>
<ModalShowToastView toastInstance={this.getToastInstance} />
</View>
</Modal>
this.toastInstance({data: 'toast'})
yarn add react-native-smart-tip
or
npm i react-native-smart-tip --save
Tip: Modal shows that modal can only be used on Android issue
import {WToast} from 'react-native-smart-tip'
// Base
show = () => {
WToast.show({data: 'hello world'})
}
// Other
show = () => {
const toastOpts = {
data: 'Success',
textColor: '#ffffff',
backgroundColor: '#444444',
duration: WToast.duration.LONG, //1.SHORT 2.LONG
position: WToast.position.TOP, // 1.TOP 2.CENTER 3.BOTTOM
icon: <Image source={require('../data/img/success.png')} style={{width: 32,height: 32,resizeMode: 'contain'}}/>
}
WToast.show(toastOpts)
}
WToast.hide(); // Can be hidden immediately
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|String
|true
|' '
|Displayed content
|duration
|Number
|false
|WToast.duration.SHORT
|The duration of the toast
|position
|Number
|false
|WToast.position.BOTTOM
|Displayed position
|inEasing
|Easing
|false
|Easing.elastic(1)
|Admission animation
|textColor
|String
|false
|'white'
|font color
|backgroundColor
|String
|false
|'black'
|background color
|icon
|Component
|fasse
|undefined
|Image to be displayed
|isShowShadow
|boolean
|false
|true
|Shadow effect
import {WSnackBar} from 'react-native-smart-tip'
// Base
show = () => {
WSnackBar.show({data: 'hello world'})
}
// Other
show = () => {
const snackBarOpts = {
data: 'Please check the network first.',
position: WSnackBar.position.BOTTOM, // 1.TOP 2.CENTER 3.BOTTOM
duration: WSnackBar.duration.LONG, //1.SHORT 2.LONG 3.INDEFINITE
textColor: '#ff490b',
backgroundColor: '#050405',
actionText: 'Sure',
actionTextColor: '#ff490b',
onActionHide: (isSlideHide)=>{
// Click Action
},
}
WSnackBar.show(snackBarOpts)
}
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|String
|true
|' '
|Displayed content
|statusBarHeight
|Number
|false
|-1
|Prevent Android statusBar
|height
|Number
|false
|44
|Height to display
|duration
|Number
|false
|WSnackBar.duration.SHORT
|The duration of the toast
|position
|Number
|false
|WSnackBar.position.BOTTOM
|Displayed position
|inEasing
|Easing
|false
|Easing.linear
|Admission animation
|textColor
|String
|false
|'white'
|font color
|backgroundColor
|String
|false
|'black'
|background color
|actionText
|String
|false
|undefined
|action text
|actionTextColor
|String
|false
|'white'
|action text color
|isAllowSlideExit
|boolean
|false
|true
|Whether to run sliding hide
|onActionHide
|Function
|false
|undefined
|listener click
|isShowShadow
|boolean
|false
|true
|Shadow effect
|numberOfLines
|number
|false
|1
|Maximum number of rows
import {WModal} from 'react-native-smart-tip'
// Base
show = () => {
WModal.show({data: 'hello world'})
}
// Other
show = () => {
const modalOpts = {
data: 'Loading',
textColor: '#fff',
backgroundColor: '#444444',
position: WModal.position.CENTER,
icon: <ActivityIndicator color='#fff' size={'large'}/>
}
WModal.show(modalOpts)
}
|Props
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|String
|true
|' '
|Displayed content
|position
|Number
|false
|WToast.position.BOTTOM
|Displayed position
|inEasing
|Easing
|false
|Easing.elastic(1)
|Admission animation
|textColor
|String
|false
|'white'
|font color
|backgroundColor
|String
|false
|'black'
|background color
|icon
|Component
|fasse
|undefined
|Image to be displayed
|onRequestClose
|Function
|false
|undefined
|Android Back