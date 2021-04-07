openbase logo
react-native-smart-tip

by mochixuan
2.3.0 (see all)

🔥🔥🔥Toast , SnackBar , Modal , Show Toast above Modal

Documentation
926

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-smart-tip

React-native smart tip, including Toast、Modal、SnackBar

GitHub license npm

2021.4

In react native >= 0.62, the new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this

import { WRootToastApp } from 'react-native-smart-tip'

// in your entry file like `App.js`

return (
  <WRootToastApp>  // <- use WRootToastApp to wrap your root component
    <App />
  </WRootToastApp>
);

2020.5

  1. Add property isShowShadow to WSnackBar and WToast
  2. Add sliding hide function for WSnackBar

2020.3 Show Toast above Modal (Compatible with Android and iOS)

import { ModalShowToastView } from 'react-native-smart-tip'

getToastInstance = (toastInstance) => {
    this.toastInstance = toastInstance;
}

<Modal>
    <View>
        <ModalShowToastView toastInstance={this.getToastInstance} />
    </View>
</Modal>

this.toastInstance({data: 'toast'})

2019.7 Remove the method in the componentWillMount method. Compatible with future React 17 versions, React-Native@0.6 version.

Installation

yarn add react-native-smart-tip
or
npm i react-native-smart-tip --save

Features

Toast

SnackBar

Show tips on Modal

Tip: Modal shows that modal can only be used on Android issue

Usage

WToast
import {WToast} from 'react-native-smart-tip'

// Base 
show = () => {
    WToast.show({data: 'hello world'})
}

// Other
show = () => {
    const toastOpts = {
        data: 'Success',
        textColor: '#ffffff',
        backgroundColor: '#444444',
        duration: WToast.duration.LONG, //1.SHORT 2.LONG
        position: WToast.position.TOP, // 1.TOP 2.CENTER 3.BOTTOM
        icon: <Image source={require('../data/img/success.png')} style={{width: 32,height: 32,resizeMode: 'contain'}}/>
    }
    
    WToast.show(toastOpts)
}

WToast.hide(); // Can be hidden immediately
WToast API
PropsTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataStringtrue' 'Displayed content
durationNumberfalseWToast.duration.SHORTThe duration of the toast
positionNumberfalseWToast.position.BOTTOMDisplayed position
inEasingEasingfalseEasing.elastic(1)Admission animation
textColorStringfalse'white'font color
backgroundColorStringfalse'black'background color
iconComponentfasseundefinedImage to be displayed
isShowShadowbooleanfalsetrueShadow effect
WSnackBar
import {WSnackBar} from 'react-native-smart-tip'

// Base 
show = () => {
    WSnackBar.show({data: 'hello world'})
}

// Other
show = () => {
    const snackBarOpts = {
        data: 'Please check the network first.',
        position: WSnackBar.position.BOTTOM, // 1.TOP 2.CENTER 3.BOTTOM
        duration: WSnackBar.duration.LONG, //1.SHORT 2.LONG 3.INDEFINITE
        textColor: '#ff490b',
        backgroundColor: '#050405',
        actionText: 'Sure',
        actionTextColor: '#ff490b',
        onActionHide: (isSlideHide)=>{
            // Click Action
        },
    }
    
    WSnackBar.show(snackBarOpts)
}
WSnackBar API
PropsTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataStringtrue' 'Displayed content
statusBarHeightNumberfalse-1Prevent Android statusBar
heightNumberfalse44Height to display
durationNumberfalseWSnackBar.duration.SHORTThe duration of the toast
positionNumberfalseWSnackBar.position.BOTTOMDisplayed position
inEasingEasingfalseEasing.linearAdmission animation
textColorStringfalse'white'font color
backgroundColorStringfalse'black'background color
actionTextStringfalseundefinedaction text
actionTextColorStringfalse'white'action text color
isAllowSlideExitbooleanfalsetrueWhether to run sliding hide
onActionHideFunctionfalseundefinedlistener click
isShowShadowbooleanfalsetrueShadow effect
numberOfLinesnumberfalse1Maximum number of rows
WModal
import {WModal} from 'react-native-smart-tip'

// Base 
show = () => {
    WModal.show({data: 'hello world'})
}

// Other
show = () => {
    const modalOpts = {
        data: 'Loading',
        textColor: '#fff',
        backgroundColor: '#444444',
        position: WModal.position.CENTER,
        icon: <ActivityIndicator color='#fff' size={'large'}/>
    }
    
    WModal.show(modalOpts)
}
WToast API
PropsTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataStringtrue' 'Displayed content
positionNumberfalseWToast.position.BOTTOMDisplayed position
inEasingEasingfalseEasing.elastic(1)Admission animation
textColorStringfalse'white'font color
backgroundColorStringfalse'black'background color
iconComponentfasseundefinedImage to be displayed
onRequestCloseFunctionfalseundefinedAndroid Back
MIT Licensed

