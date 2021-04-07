React-native smart tip, including Toast、Modal、SnackBar

In react native >= 0.62, the new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this

import { WRootToastApp } from 'react-native-smart-tip' return ( < WRootToastApp > // < - use WRootToastApp to wrap your root component < App /> </ WRootToastApp > );

Add property isShowShadow to WSnackBar and WToast Add sliding hide function for WSnackBar

2020.3 Show Toast above Modal (Compatible with Android and iOS)

import { ModalShowToastView } from 'react-native-smart-tip' getToastInstance = ( toastInstance ) => { this .toastInstance = toastInstance; } <Modal> < View > < ModalShowToastView toastInstance = {this.getToastInstance} /> </ View > </ Modal > this .toastInstance({ data : 'toast' })

2019.7 Remove the method in the componentWillMount method. Compatible with future React 17 versions, React-Native@0.6 version.

Installation

yarn add react-native-smart-tip or npm i react-native-smart-tip --save

Features

Toast

SnackBar

Modal

Show tips on Modal

Tip: Modal shows that modal can only be used on Android issue

Usage

WToast

import {WToast} from 'react-native-smart-tip' show = () => { WToast.show({data: 'hello world' }) } show = () => { const toastOpts = { data: 'Success' , textColor: '#ffffff' , backgroundColor: '#444444' , duration: WToast.duration.LONG, position: WToast.position.TOP, icon: <Image source={ require ( '../data/img/success.png' )} style={{width: 32 ,height: 32 ,resizeMode: 'contain' }}/> } WToast.show(toastOpts) } WToast.hide();

WToast API

Props Type Required Default Description data String true ' ' Displayed content duration Number false WToast.duration.SHORT The duration of the toast position Number false WToast.position.BOTTOM Displayed position inEasing Easing false Easing.elastic(1) Admission animation textColor String false 'white' font color backgroundColor String false 'black' background color icon Component fasse undefined Image to be displayed isShowShadow boolean false true Shadow effect

WSnackBar

import {WSnackBar} from 'react-native-smart-tip' show = () => { WSnackBar.show({ data : 'hello world' }) } show = () => { const snackBarOpts = { data : 'Please check the network first.' , position : WSnackBar.position.BOTTOM, duration : WSnackBar.duration.LONG, textColor : '#ff490b' , backgroundColor : '#050405' , actionText : 'Sure' , actionTextColor : '#ff490b' , onActionHide : ( isSlideHide )=> { }, } WSnackBar.show(snackBarOpts) }

WSnackBar API

Props Type Required Default Description data String true ' ' Displayed content statusBarHeight Number false -1 Prevent Android statusBar height Number false 44 Height to display duration Number false WSnackBar.duration.SHORT The duration of the toast position Number false WSnackBar.position.BOTTOM Displayed position inEasing Easing false Easing.linear Admission animation textColor String false 'white' font color backgroundColor String false 'black' background color actionText String false undefined action text actionTextColor String false 'white' action text color isAllowSlideExit boolean false true Whether to run sliding hide onActionHide Function false undefined listener click isShowShadow boolean false true Shadow effect numberOfLines number false 1 Maximum number of rows

WModal

import {WModal} from 'react-native-smart-tip' show = () => { WModal.show({ data : 'hello world' }) } show = () => { const modalOpts = { data : 'Loading' , textColor : '#fff' , backgroundColor : '#444444' , position : WModal.position.CENTER, icon : < ActivityIndicator color = '#fff' size = { ' large '}/> } WModal.show(modalOpts) }

WToast API

Props Type Required Default Description data String true ' ' Displayed content position Number false WToast.position.BOTTOM Displayed position inEasing Easing false Easing.elastic(1) Admission animation textColor String false 'white' font color backgroundColor String false 'black' background color icon Component fasse undefined Image to be displayed onRequestClose Function false undefined Android Back

MIT Licensed