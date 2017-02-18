A TimerEnhance for React Native app (es6) which replaced TimerMixin (es5) provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts

Inspired by react-timer-mixin

Installation

npm install react- native -smart-timer-enhance --save

Full Demo

see ReactNativeComponentDemos

Usage

Install the TimerEnhance from npm with npm install react-native-smart-timer-enhance --save . Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance' .