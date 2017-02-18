A TimerEnhance for React Native app (es6) which replaced TimerMixin (es5) provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts
Inspired by react-timer-mixin
npm install react-native-smart-timer-enhance --save
Install the TimerEnhance from npm with
Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with
import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance'.
import React, {
Component,
} from 'react'
import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance'
class TimerEnhanceDemo extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.setTimeout(() => {
console.log('setTimeout do not leak!');
}, 3000);
this.setInterval( () => {
console.log('setInterval do not leak!');
}, 1000)
this.requestAnimationFrame(this._raf)
}
render() {
return null
}
_raf = (...p) => {
console.log('requestAnimationFrame do not leak!');
this.requestAnimationFrame(this._raf)
}
}
export default TimerEnhance(TimerEnhanceDemo)