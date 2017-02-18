openbase logo
A TimerEnhance for React Native app (es6) which replaced TimerMixin (es5) provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts

Readme

react-native-smart-timer-enhance

Inspired by react-timer-mixin

Inspired by react-timer-mixin

Installation

npm install react-native-smart-timer-enhance --save

Full Demo

see ReactNativeComponentDemos

Usage

Install the TimerEnhance from npm with npm install react-native-smart-timer-enhance --save. Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance'.

import React, {
    Component,
} from 'react'

import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance'

class TimerEnhanceDemo extends Component {

    componentDidMount() {
        this.setTimeout(() => {
            console.log('setTimeout do not leak!');
        }, 3000);
        this.setInterval( () => {
            console.log('setInterval do not leak!');
        }, 1000)
        this.requestAnimationFrame(this._raf)
    }

    render() {
        return null
    }

    _raf = (...p) => {
        console.log('requestAnimationFrame do not leak!');
        this.requestAnimationFrame(this._raf)
    }
}

export default TimerEnhance(TimerEnhanceDemo)

