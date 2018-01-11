A smart pull-down-refresh and pull-up-loadmore react-native listview, for ios, written in pure JS, for android, written in JS and Java.

This component is compatible with React Native 0.25 and newer.

Preview

Advanced Features

Flexible pull to refresh control for ios and android,

easy to customize the 'RefreshView' style and content, bounce effect for both pull down refresh and pull up load more, if you want, you can also use the 'autoLoad' mode for pull up load more. demonstration

Memory management for ios and android,

if you want, the listRow can remove its children to release memory when its position is outside viewport of device, and will undo when its position is inside viewport of device. demonstration

Extended support sticky header for android

it also supports sticky header with pull to refresh demonstration

Installation

npm install react-native-smart-pull- to - refresh -listview

Installation (Android)

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout' project ( ':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout' ) }

In MainApplication.java

... import com.reactnativecomponent.swiperefreshlayout.RCTSwipeRefreshLayoutPackage; ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RCTSwipeRefreshLayoutPackage() ); } ...

If you're using react-native 0.30-, follow these extra steps In node_modules/react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview/android/src/main/java/com/reactnativecomponent/swiperefreshlayout/ In TouchEvent.java ... public TouchEvent ( int viewTag, long timestampMs, int movement) { super (viewTag, timestampMs); this .movement = movement; } ... In TouchUpEvent.java ... public TouchUpEvent ( int viewTag, long timestampMs) { super (viewTag, timestampMs); } ...



Full Demo

see ReactNativeComponentDemos

Usage

import React, { Component, } from 'react' import { View, Text, StyleSheet, Alert, ScrollView, ListView, Image, ActivityIndicator, ProgressBarAndroid, ActivityIndicatorIOS, Platform, } from 'react-native' import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance' import PullToRefreshListView from 'react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview' export default class PullToRefreshListViewDemo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this ._dataSource = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2, }); let dataList = [] this .state = { first : true , dataList : dataList, dataSource : this ._dataSource.cloneWithRows(dataList), } } componentDidMount () { this ._pullToRefreshListView.beginRefresh() } render() { return ( <PullToRefreshListView ref={ (component) => this._pullToRefreshListView = component } viewType={PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewType.listView} contentContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: 'yellow', }} style={{marginTop: Platform.OS == 'ios' ? 64 : 56, }} initialListSize={20} enableEmptySections={true} dataSource={this.state.dataSource} pageSize={20} renderRow={this._renderRow} renderHeader={this._renderHeader} renderFooter={this._renderFooter} //renderSeparator={(sectionID, rowID) => <View style={styles.separator} />} onRefresh={this._onRefresh} onLoadMore={this._onLoadMore} pullUpDistance={35} pullUpStayDistance={50} pullDownDistance={35} pullDownStayDistance={50} /> ) } _renderRow = (rowData, sectionID, rowID) => { return ( <View style={styles.thumbnail}> <View style={styles.textContainer}> <Text>{rowData.text}</Text> </View> </View> ) } _renderHeader = (viewState) => { let {pullState, pullDistancePercent} = viewState let {refresh_none, refresh_idle, will_refresh, refreshing,} = PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewState pullDistancePercent = Math.round(pullDistancePercent * 100) switch(pullState) { case refresh_none: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>pull down to refresh</Text> </View> ) case refresh_idle: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>pull down to refresh{pullDistancePercent}%</Text> </View> ) case will_refresh: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>release to refresh{pullDistancePercent > 100 ? 100 : pullDistancePercent}%</Text> </View> ) case refreshing: return ( <View style={{flexDirection: 'row', height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> {this._renderActivityIndicator()}<Text>refreshing</Text> </View> ) } } _renderFooter = (viewState) => { let {pullState, pullDistancePercent} = viewState let {load_more_none, load_more_idle, will_load_more, loading_more, loaded_all, } = PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewState pullDistancePercent = Math.round(pullDistancePercent * 100) switch(pullState) { case load_more_none: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>pull up to load more</Text> </View> ) case load_more_idle: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>pull up to load more{pullDistancePercent}%</Text> </View> ) case will_load_more: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>release to load more{pullDistancePercent > 100 ? 100 : pullDistancePercent}%</Text> </View> ) case loading_more: return ( <View style={{flexDirection: 'row', height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> {this._renderActivityIndicator()}<Text>loading</Text> </View> ) case loaded_all: return ( <View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}> <Text>no more</Text> </View> ) } } _onRefresh = () => { //console.log('outside _onRefresh start...') //simulate request data this.setTimeout( () => { //console.log('outside _onRefresh end...') let addNum = 20 let refreshedDataList = [] for(let i = 0; i < addNum; i++) { refreshedDataList.push({ text: `item-${i}` }) } this.setState({ dataList: refreshedDataList, dataSource: this._dataSource.cloneWithRows(refreshedDataList), }) this._pullToRefreshListView.endRefresh() }, 3000) } _onLoadMore = () => { //console.log('outside _onLoadMore start...') this.setTimeout( () => { //console.log('outside _onLoadMore end...') let length = this.state.dataList.length let addNum = 20 let addedDataList = [] if(length >= 100) { addNum = 3 } for(let i = length; i < length + addNum; i++) { addedDataList.push({ text: `item-${i}` }) } let newDataList = this.state.dataList.concat(addedDataList) this.setState({ dataList: newDataList, dataSource: this._dataSource.cloneWithRows(newDataList), }) let loadedAll if(length >= 100) { loadedAll = true this._pullToRefreshListView.endLoadMore(loadedAll) } else { loadedAll = false this._pullToRefreshListView.endLoadMore(loadedAll) } }, 3000) } _renderActivityIndicator() { return ActivityIndicator ? ( <ActivityIndicator style={{marginRight: 10,}} animating={true} color={'#ff0000'} size={'small'}/> ) : Platform.OS == 'android' ? ( <ProgressBarAndroid style={{marginRight: 10,}} color={'#ff0000'} styleAttr={'Small'}/> ) : ( <ActivityIndicatorIOS style={{marginRight: 10,}} animating={true} color={'#ff0000'} size={'small'}/> ) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ itemHeader: { height: 35, borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, borderBottomColor: '#ccc', backgroundColor: 'blue', overflow: 'hidden', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, item: { height: 60, //borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, //borderBottomColor: '#ccc', overflow: 'hidden', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, contentContainer: { paddingTop: 20 + 44, }, thumbnail: { padding: 6, flexDirection: 'row', borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, borderBottomColor: '#ccc', overflow: 'hidden', }, textContainer: { padding: 20, flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', } }) export default TimerEnhance(PullToRefreshListViewDemo)

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description ...ListView.propTypes see react-native documents viewType enum Yes Symbol determines the viewType which will be used(ScrollView, ListView) autoLoadMore bool Yes false when the value is true, pull up load more will be auto onRefresh func Yes when refreshing, this function will be called onLoadMore func Yes when loadingMore, this function will be called onEndReachedThreshold number Yes 0 threshold in pixels (virtual, not physical) for calling onLoadMore pullUpDistance number Yes 35 determines the pull up max distance pullUpStayDistance number Yes 50 determines the pull up stay distance pullDownDistance number Yes 35 determines the pull down max distance pullDownStayDistance number Yes 50 determines the pull down stay distance enabledPullUp bool Yes true when the value is false, pull up load more will be disabled enabledPullDown bool Yes true when the value is false, pull down refresh will be disabled listItemProps object Yes see react-native documents renderRowWithVisibility bool Yes when the value is true, the children of the listRow can be controlled with 'hidden' state pageTop number Yes 0 determines the top relative to the page of the float section header(sticky header) view floatSectionHeaderWidth number Yes deviceWidth determines the width of the float section header(sticky header) view renderFloatSectionHeader number Yes 0 determines the width of the float section header(sticky header) view listSectionProps object Yes see react-native documents

Special Props

listItemProps: when set this prop, listView will use special 'listRow', the listRow will remove its children to release memory when its position is outside viewport of device, and will undo when its position is inside viewport of device. Usually it is used with 'react-native-smart-image-loader'

renderRowWithVisibility: when the value is true, the children of the listRow can be controlled with 'hidden' state. This prop is valid when 'listItemProps' is being set, and it is only valid for android. Usually it is used with 'react-native-smart-image-loader'

pageTop, floatSectionHeaderWidth, renderFloatSectionHeader, listSectionProps are used for android to support ios-like sticky header

Method