A smart pull-down-refresh and pull-up-loadmore react-native listview, for ios, written in pure JS, for android, written in JS and Java.
This component is compatible with React Native 0.25 and newer.
easy to customize the 'RefreshView' style and content, bounce effect for both pull down refresh and pull up load more, if you want, you can also use the 'autoLoad' mode for pull up load more. demonstration
if you want, the listRow can remove its children to release memory when its position is outside viewport of device, and will undo when its position is inside viewport of device. demonstration
it also supports sticky header with pull to refresh demonstration
npm install react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview --save
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout'
project(':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
// From node_modules
compile project(':react-native-smart-swipe-refresh-layout')
}
...
import com.reactnativecomponent.swiperefreshlayout.RCTSwipeRefreshLayoutPackage; //import package
...
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RCTSwipeRefreshLayoutPackage() //register Module
);
}
...
If you're using react-native 0.30-, follow these extra steps
In node_modules/react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview/android/src/main/java/com/reactnativecomponent/swiperefreshlayout/
In TouchEvent.java
...
public TouchEvent(int viewTag, long timestampMs, int movement) {
super(viewTag, timestampMs); //for older version
//super(viewTag); //for newer version
this.movement = movement;
}
...
In TouchUpEvent.java
...
public TouchUpEvent(int viewTag, long timestampMs) {
super(viewTag, timestampMs); //for older verion
//super(viewTag); //for newer version
}
...
import React, {
Component,
} from 'react'
import {
View,
Text,
StyleSheet,
Alert,
ScrollView,
ListView,
Image,
ActivityIndicator,
ProgressBarAndroid,
ActivityIndicatorIOS,
Platform,
} from 'react-native'
import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance'
import PullToRefreshListView from 'react-native-smart-pull-to-refresh-listview'
export default class PullToRefreshListViewDemo extends Component {
// 构造
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this._dataSource = new ListView.DataSource({
rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2,
//sectionHeaderHasChanged: (s1, s2) => s1 !== s2,
});
let dataList = []
this.state = {
first: true,
dataList: dataList,
dataSource: this._dataSource.cloneWithRows(dataList),
}
}
componentDidMount () {
this._pullToRefreshListView.beginRefresh()
}
//Using ListView
render() {
return (
<PullToRefreshListView
ref={ (component) => this._pullToRefreshListView = component }
viewType={PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewType.listView}
contentContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: 'yellow', }}
style={{marginTop: Platform.OS == 'ios' ? 64 : 56, }}
initialListSize={20}
enableEmptySections={true}
dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
pageSize={20}
renderRow={this._renderRow}
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
renderFooter={this._renderFooter}
//renderSeparator={(sectionID, rowID) => <View style={styles.separator} />}
onRefresh={this._onRefresh}
onLoadMore={this._onLoadMore}
pullUpDistance={35}
pullUpStayDistance={50}
pullDownDistance={35}
pullDownStayDistance={50}
/>
)
}
_renderRow = (rowData, sectionID, rowID) => {
return (
<View style={styles.thumbnail}>
<View style={styles.textContainer}>
<Text>{rowData.text}</Text>
</View>
</View>
)
}
_renderHeader = (viewState) => {
let {pullState, pullDistancePercent} = viewState
let {refresh_none, refresh_idle, will_refresh, refreshing,} = PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewState
pullDistancePercent = Math.round(pullDistancePercent * 100)
switch(pullState) {
case refresh_none:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>pull down to refresh</Text>
</View>
)
case refresh_idle:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>pull down to refresh{pullDistancePercent}%</Text>
</View>
)
case will_refresh:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>release to refresh{pullDistancePercent > 100 ? 100 : pullDistancePercent}%</Text>
</View>
)
case refreshing:
return (
<View style={{flexDirection: 'row', height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
{this._renderActivityIndicator()}<Text>refreshing</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
_renderFooter = (viewState) => {
let {pullState, pullDistancePercent} = viewState
let {load_more_none, load_more_idle, will_load_more, loading_more, loaded_all, } = PullToRefreshListView.constants.viewState
pullDistancePercent = Math.round(pullDistancePercent * 100)
switch(pullState) {
case load_more_none:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>pull up to load more</Text>
</View>
)
case load_more_idle:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>pull up to load more{pullDistancePercent}%</Text>
</View>
)
case will_load_more:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>release to load more{pullDistancePercent > 100 ? 100 : pullDistancePercent}%</Text>
</View>
)
case loading_more:
return (
<View style={{flexDirection: 'row', height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
{this._renderActivityIndicator()}<Text>loading</Text>
</View>
)
case loaded_all:
return (
<View style={{height: 35, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: 'pink',}}>
<Text>no more</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
_onRefresh = () => {
//console.log('outside _onRefresh start...')
//simulate request data
this.setTimeout( () => {
//console.log('outside _onRefresh end...')
let addNum = 20
let refreshedDataList = []
for(let i = 0; i < addNum; i++) {
refreshedDataList.push({
text: `item-${i}`
})
}
this.setState({
dataList: refreshedDataList,
dataSource: this._dataSource.cloneWithRows(refreshedDataList),
})
this._pullToRefreshListView.endRefresh()
}, 3000)
}
_onLoadMore = () => {
//console.log('outside _onLoadMore start...')
this.setTimeout( () => {
//console.log('outside _onLoadMore end...')
let length = this.state.dataList.length
let addNum = 20
let addedDataList = []
if(length >= 100) {
addNum = 3
}
for(let i = length; i < length + addNum; i++) {
addedDataList.push({
text: `item-${i}`
})
}
let newDataList = this.state.dataList.concat(addedDataList)
this.setState({
dataList: newDataList,
dataSource: this._dataSource.cloneWithRows(newDataList),
})
let loadedAll
if(length >= 100) {
loadedAll = true
this._pullToRefreshListView.endLoadMore(loadedAll)
}
else {
loadedAll = false
this._pullToRefreshListView.endLoadMore(loadedAll)
}
}, 3000)
}
_renderActivityIndicator() {
return ActivityIndicator ? (
<ActivityIndicator
style={{marginRight: 10,}}
animating={true}
color={'#ff0000'}
size={'small'}/>
) : Platform.OS == 'android' ?
(
<ProgressBarAndroid
style={{marginRight: 10,}}
color={'#ff0000'}
styleAttr={'Small'}/>
) : (
<ActivityIndicatorIOS
style={{marginRight: 10,}}
animating={true}
color={'#ff0000'}
size={'small'}/>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
itemHeader: {
height: 35,
borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
borderBottomColor: '#ccc',
backgroundColor: 'blue',
overflow: 'hidden',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
item: {
height: 60,
//borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
//borderBottomColor: '#ccc',
overflow: 'hidden',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
contentContainer: {
paddingTop: 20 + 44,
},
thumbnail: {
padding: 6,
flexDirection: 'row',
borderBottomWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
borderBottomColor: '#ccc',
overflow: 'hidden',
},
textContainer: {
padding: 20,
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}
})
export default TimerEnhance(PullToRefreshListViewDemo)
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|...ListView.propTypes
|see react-native documents
|viewType
|enum
|Yes
|Symbol
|determines the viewType which will be used(ScrollView, ListView)
|autoLoadMore
|bool
|Yes
|false
|when the value is true, pull up load more will be auto
|onRefresh
|func
|Yes
|when refreshing, this function will be called
|onLoadMore
|func
|Yes
|when loadingMore, this function will be called
|onEndReachedThreshold
|number
|Yes
|0
|threshold in pixels (virtual, not physical) for calling onLoadMore
|pullUpDistance
|number
|Yes
|35
|determines the pull up max distance
|pullUpStayDistance
|number
|Yes
|50
|determines the pull up stay distance
|pullDownDistance
|number
|Yes
|35
|determines the pull down max distance
|pullDownStayDistance
|number
|Yes
|50
|determines the pull down stay distance
|enabledPullUp
|bool
|Yes
|true
|when the value is false, pull up load more will be disabled
|enabledPullDown
|bool
|Yes
|true
|when the value is false, pull down refresh will be disabled
|listItemProps
|object
|Yes
|see react-native documents
|renderRowWithVisibility
|bool
|Yes
|when the value is true, the children of the listRow can be controlled with 'hidden' state
|pageTop
|number
|Yes
|0
|determines the top relative to the page of the float section header(sticky header) view
|floatSectionHeaderWidth
|number
|Yes
|deviceWidth
|determines the width of the float section header(sticky header) view
|renderFloatSectionHeader
|number
|Yes
|0
|determines the width of the float section header(sticky header) view
|listSectionProps
|object
|Yes
|see react-native documents
listItemProps: when set this prop, listView will use special 'listRow', the listRow will remove its children to release memory when its position is outside viewport of device, and will undo when its position is inside viewport of device. Usually it is used with 'react-native-smart-image-loader'
renderRowWithVisibility: when the value is true, the children of the listRow can be controlled with 'hidden' state. This prop is valid when 'listItemProps' is being set, and it is only valid for android. Usually it is used with 'react-native-smart-image-loader'
pageTop, floatSectionHeaderWidth, renderFloatSectionHeader, listSectionProps are used for android to support ios-like sticky header