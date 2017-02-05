A smart barcode scanner component for React Native app. The library uses https://github.com/zxing/zxing to decode the barcodes for android, and also supports ios.

Installation

npm install react- native -smart-barcode --save

Notice

It can only be used greater-than-equal react-native 0.4.0 for ios, if you want to use the package less-than react-native 0.4.0, use npm install react-native-smart-barcode@untilRN0.40 --save

Installation (iOS)

Drag RCTBarCode.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.

Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTBarCode.a from the Products folder inside the RCTBarCode.xcodeproj.

Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains $(SRCROOT)/../../../react-native/React as recursive.

Dray raw folder to your project

Add Privacy - Camera Usage Description property in your info.plist(for ios 10)

Installation (Android)

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-smart-barcode' project ( ':react-native-smart-barcode' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-smart-barcode/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-smart-barcode' ) }

In MainApplication.java

... private ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage() ); } }; public void setReactNativeHost (ReactNativeHost reactNativeHost) { mReactNativeHost = reactNativeHost; } public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost () { return mReactNativeHost; } ...

In MainActivity.java

... import com.reactnativecomponent.barcode.RCTCapturePackage; ... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { MainApplication application = (MainApplication) this .getApplication(); application.setReactNativeHost( new ReactNativeHost(application) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RCTCapturePackage(MainActivity. this ) ); } }); super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); }

In AndroidManifest.xml, add camera permissions

... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera.autofocus" /> ...

Full Demo

Usage

Install the package from npm with npm install react-native-smart-barcode --save . Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import Barcode from 'react-native-smart-barcode' .

import React, { Component, } from 'react' import { View, StyleSheet, Alert, } from 'react-native' import Barcode from 'react-native-smart-barcode' import TimerEnhance from 'react-native-smart-timer-enhance' class BarcodeTest extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { viewAppear : false , }; } render() { return ( < View style = {{flex: 1 , backgroundColor: ' black ',}}> {this.state.viewAppear ? < Barcode style = {{flex: 1 , }} ref = { component => this._barCode = component } onBarCodeRead={this._onBarCodeRead}/> : null} </ View > ) } componentDidMount() { let viewAppearCallBack = (event) => { this.setTimeout( () => { this.setState({ viewAppear: true, }) }, 255) } this._listeners = [ this.props.navigator.navigationContext.addListener('didfocus', viewAppearCallBack) ] } componentWillUnmount () { this._listeners && this._listeners.forEach(listener => listener.remove()); } _onBarCodeRead = (e) => { console.log(`e.nativeEvent.data.type = ${e.nativeEvent.data.type}, e.nativeEvent.data.code = ${e.nativeEvent.data.code}`) this._stopScan() Alert.alert(e.nativeEvent.data.type, e.nativeEvent.data.code, [ {text: 'OK', onPress: () => this._startScan()}, ]) } _startScan = (e) => { this._barCode.startScan() } _stopScan = (e) => { this._barCode.stopScan() } } export default TimerEnhance(BarcodeTest)

