A smart autofit badge for react-native apps, written in JS for cross-platform support. It works on iOS and Android.
This component is compatible with React Native 0.25 and newer.
Install the package from npm with
npm install react-native-smart-badge --save.
Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with
import Badge from 'react-native-smart-badge'.
import React, {
Component,
} from 'react'
import {
StyleSheet,
View,
Text,
} from 'react-native'
import Badge from 'react-native-smart-badge'
import Button from 'react-native-smart-button'
export default class NumberBadge extends Component {
// 构造
constructor (props) {
super(props);
// 初始状态
this.state = {
num1: 2,
num2: 15,
num3: 328,
};
}
render () {
return (
<View style={{marginTop: 20 + 44, flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }}>
<Badge minWidth={18} minHeight={18} textStyle={{color: '#fff',}}>
{this.state.num1}
</Badge>
<Badge textStyle={{color: '#fff',}} style={{marginTop: 10,}}>
{this.state.num2}
</Badge>
<Badge textStyle={{color: '#fff',}} style={{marginTop: 10,}}>
{this.state.num3}
</Badge>
<Button
touchableType={'blur'}
style={{marginTop: 10, width: 300, justifyContent: 'center', height: 40, backgroundColor: '#00AAEF', borderRadius: 3, borderWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, borderColor: '#00AAEF', justifyContent: 'center',}}
textStyle={{fontSize: 17, color: 'white'}}
onPress={this._addNum}>
click to plus num(点击增加数字)
</Button>
</View>
)
}
_addNum = () => {
this.setState({
num1: this.state.num1 + 3,
num2: this.state.num2 + 30,
num3: this.state.num3 + 300,
})
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|extraPaddingHorizontal
|number
|Yes
|10
|determines the value of extra horizontal padding when the badge's width is larger than height.
|style
|style
|Yes
|see react-native documents
|textStyle
|style
|Yes
|see react-native documents
|minHeight
|number
|Yes
|determines the min-height of badge
|minWidth
|number
|Yes
|determines the min-width of badge