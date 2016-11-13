A smart autofit badge for react-native apps, written in JS for cross-platform support. It works on iOS and Android.

This component is compatible with React Native 0.25 and newer.

Preview

Installation

npm install react- native -smart-badge --save

Full Demo

see ReactNativeComponentDemos

Usage

Install the package from npm with npm install react-native-smart-badge --save . Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import Badge from 'react-native-smart-badge' .

import React, { Component, } from 'react' import { StyleSheet, View, Text, } from 'react-native' import Badge from 'react-native-smart-badge' import Button from 'react-native-smart-button' export default class NumberBadge extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { num1 : 2 , num2 : 15 , num3 : 328 , }; } render () { return ( < View style = {{marginTop: 20 + 44 , flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center ', alignItems: ' center ', }}> < Badge minWidth = {18} minHeight = {18} textStyle = {{color: '# fff ',}}> {this.state.num1} </ Badge > < Badge textStyle = {{color: '# fff ',}} style = {{marginTop: 10 ,}}> {this.state.num2} </ Badge > < Badge textStyle = {{color: '# fff ',}} style = {{marginTop: 10 ,}}> {this.state.num3} </ Badge > < Button touchableType = { ' blur '} style = {{marginTop: 10 , width: 300 , justifyContent: ' center ', height: 40 , backgroundColor: '# 00AAEF ', borderRadius: 3 , borderWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth , borderColor: '# 00AAEF ', justifyContent: ' center ',}} textStyle = {{fontSize: 17 , color: ' white '}} onPress = {this._addNum} > click to plus num(点击增加数字) </ Button > </ View > ) } _addNum = () => { this .setState({ num1 : this .state.num1 + 3 , num2 : this .state.num2 + 30 , num3 : this .state.num3 + 300 , }) } }

Props