Text slot machine for react-native is an easy and fully customizable Slot Machine for React Native app.
<View>
<SlotMachine text={1234} />
<SlotMachine text="hello" range="abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz" />
</View>
The following props can be used to modify the slot machine's style and/or behaviour:
|Prop
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Default
|Note
text
|String|Number
|Required
0
|The text the slot machine animates to.
width
|Number
|Optional
37
|The width of each slot.
height
|Number
|Optional
50
|The height of each slot.
padding
|Number
|Optional
4
|minimum number of slots. Added slots will be filled with 'defaultChar'
duration
|Number
|Optional
2000
|The total time of the animation of all the slots.
delay
|Number
|Optional
4
|Time to wait since componentDidMount until animation begins.
slotInterval
|Number
|Optional
500
|The added animation time per slot. last slot animation time = 'duration'.
defaultChar
|Number
|Optional
0
|The default character to be used until animation starts & with 'padding'
range
|String
|Optional
9876543210
|The range of characters to be used when animating the slot machine.
initialAnimation
|Boolean
|Optional
true
|Should initial animation be activated or only subsequent text changes animations
renderTextContent
|Function
|Optional
(char, index, range) => char
|Allows replacing the inner content of the Text element
renderContent
|Function
|Optional
(char, index, range) => char
|Allows replacing the entire Text element with your own implementation
styles
|Object
|Optional
{}
|Allows overriding each of the inner components (container, slotWrapper, slotInner, innerBorder, outerBorder, overlay, text)
useNativeDriver
|Boolean
|Optional
false
|Enable use of NativeDriver on Animation. See https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/animations.html#using-the-native-driver
spinTo(text)
Spins the slot machine from current position to the specified text position.
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {duration: 4000, slot1: 1234, slot2: 'hello', slot3: '2351'};
}
componentDidMount() {
setTimeout(() => this.setState({duration: 1000, slot1: '4321', slot2: 'world', slot3: '1234'}), 5000);
setTimeout(() => this.setState({duration: 4000, slot1: '1234', slot2: 'hello', slot3: '2351'}), 7000);
setTimeout(() => this.refs.slot.spinTo('prize'), 12000);
}
render() {
const symbols = ['🍏', '🍎', '🍐', '🍊', '🍋', '🍌']; // can't use emojies in SlotMachine because some of them are comprised of 2 chars
return (
<View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<View style={{height: 200, justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<SlotMachine text={this.state.slot1} duration={this.state.duration} />
<SlotMachine
text={this.state.slot2}
range="abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz"
width={45} duration={this.state.duration}
ref="slot"
/>
<SlotMachine text={this.state.slot3} range="012345" renderContent={c => <Text style={{fontSize: 25}}>{symbols[c]}</Text>} duration={this.state.duration} />
</View>
</View>
);
}
}