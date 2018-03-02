openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-slideshow

by M. Asrof Bayhaqqi
1.0.1 (see all)

A quick and easy slideshow for react native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-slideshow

A quick and easy slideshow for react native. (Android & iOS)

GIF GIF

Installation

npm install react-native-slideshow --save

Usage

import Slideshow from 'react-native-slideshow';

// ...

render() {
  return (
    <Slideshow 
      dataSource={[
        { url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' },
        { url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' },
        { url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' }
    ]}/>
  );
}

Autoplay Example

export default class SlideshowTest extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      position: 1,
      interval: null,
      dataSource: [
        {
          title: 'Title 1',
          caption: 'Caption 1',
          url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
        }, {
          title: 'Title 2',
          caption: 'Caption 2',
          url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
        }, {
          title: 'Title 3',
          caption: 'Caption 3',
          url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
        },
      ],
    };
  }

  componentWillMount() {
    this.setState({
      interval: setInterval(() => {
        this.setState({
          position: this.state.position === this.state.dataSource.length ? 0 : this.state.position + 1
        });
      }, 2000)
    });
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    clearInterval(this.state.interval);
  }

  render() {
    return (
    <Slideshow 
        dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
        position={this.state.position}
        onPositionChanged={position => this.setState({ position })} />
    );
  }
}

Props

PropertyTypeisRequired?DefaultDescription
dataSourceboolrequired-slideshow data
heightnumberoptional200container height
positionnumberoptional-set position slideshow
scrollEnabledbooloptionaltrueenable / disable scrolling
overlaybooloptionalfalsebackground overlay
indicatorSizenumberoptional16indicator size
indicatorColorstringoptional#CCCCCCindicator color
indicatorSelectedColorstringoptional#FFFFFFindicator selected color
arrowSizenumberoptional16arrow size
arrowLeftobjectoptional-component arrow left
arrowRightobjectoptional-component arrow right
onPressfuncoptional-returns an object image and index of image pressed
onPositionChangedfuncoptional-called when the current position is changed
containerStyleobjectoptional-custom styles for container

Data Structure

// example data structure

dataSource: [
  {
    title: 'title 1',
    caption: 'caption 1',
    url: 'url 1',
  }, {
    title: 'title 1',
    caption: 'caption 1',
    url: 'url 2',
  },
]
PropertyTypeDescription
titlestringtitle
captionstringcaption
urlstring / numberimage (URL or a local file resource)

Credits

react-native-image-slider

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rna
react-native-anchor-carouselA simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rns
react-native-snap-carouselSwiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
133K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rnx
react-native-x2-carousela cross platform react native carousel component
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
67
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-bpk-component-carousel-indicatorBackpack Design System
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
6
react-native-bpk-component-carouselBackpack Design System
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4
rns
react-native-swiper-flatlist👆 Swiper component implemented with FlatList using Hooks & Typescript + strict automation tests with Detox
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial