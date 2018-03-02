A quick and easy slideshow for react native. (Android & iOS)

Installation

npm install react-native-slideshow --save

Usage

import Slideshow from 'react-native-slideshow' ; render() { return ( < Slideshow dataSource = {[ { url: ' http: // placeimg.com / 640 / 480 / any ' }, { url: ' http: // placeimg.com / 640 / 480 / any ' }, { url: ' http: // placeimg.com / 640 / 480 / any ' } ]}/> ); }

Autoplay Example

export default class SlideshowTest extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { position : 1 , interval : null , dataSource : [ { title : 'Title 1' , caption : 'Caption 1' , url : 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' , }, { title : 'Title 2' , caption : 'Caption 2' , url : 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' , }, { title : 'Title 3' , caption : 'Caption 3' , url : 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' , }, ], }; } componentWillMount() { this .setState({ interval : setInterval( () => { this .setState({ position : this .state.position === this .state.dataSource.length ? 0 : this .state.position + 1 }); }, 2000 ) }); } componentWillUnmount() { clearInterval( this .state.interval); } render() { return ( < Slideshow dataSource = {this.state.dataSource} position = {this.state.position} onPositionChanged = {position => this.setState({ position })} /> ); } }

Props

Property Type isRequired? Default Description dataSource bool required - slideshow data height number optional 200 container height position number optional - set position slideshow scrollEnabled bool optional true enable / disable scrolling overlay bool optional false background overlay indicatorSize number optional 16 indicator size indicatorColor string optional #CCCCCC indicator color indicatorSelectedColor string optional #FFFFFF indicator selected color arrowSize number optional 16 arrow size arrowLeft object optional - component arrow left arrowRight object optional - component arrow right onPress func optional - returns an object image and index of image pressed onPositionChanged func optional - called when the current position is changed containerStyle object optional - custom styles for container

Data Structure

dataSource : [ { title : 'title 1' , caption : 'caption 1' , url : 'url 1' , }, { title : 'title 1' , caption : 'caption 1' , url : 'url 2' , }, ]

Property Type Description title string title caption string caption url string / number image (URL or a local file resource)

Credits

react-native-image-slider

License

MIT