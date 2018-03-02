A quick and easy slideshow for react native. (Android & iOS)
npm install react-native-slideshow --save
import Slideshow from 'react-native-slideshow';
// ...
render() {
return (
<Slideshow
dataSource={[
{ url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' },
{ url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' },
{ url:'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any' }
]}/>
);
}
export default class SlideshowTest extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
position: 1,
interval: null,
dataSource: [
{
title: 'Title 1',
caption: 'Caption 1',
url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
}, {
title: 'Title 2',
caption: 'Caption 2',
url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
}, {
title: 'Title 3',
caption: 'Caption 3',
url: 'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
},
],
};
}
componentWillMount() {
this.setState({
interval: setInterval(() => {
this.setState({
position: this.state.position === this.state.dataSource.length ? 0 : this.state.position + 1
});
}, 2000)
});
}
componentWillUnmount() {
clearInterval(this.state.interval);
}
render() {
return (
<Slideshow
dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
position={this.state.position}
onPositionChanged={position => this.setState({ position })} />
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|isRequired?
|Default
|Description
dataSource
|bool
|required
|-
|slideshow data
height
|number
|optional
|200
|container height
position
|number
|optional
|-
|set position slideshow
scrollEnabled
|bool
|optional
|true
|enable / disable scrolling
overlay
|bool
|optional
|false
|background overlay
indicatorSize
|number
|optional
|16
|indicator size
indicatorColor
|string
|optional
|#CCCCCC
|indicator color
indicatorSelectedColor
|string
|optional
|#FFFFFF
|indicator selected color
arrowSize
|number
|optional
|16
|arrow size
arrowLeft
|object
|optional
|-
|component arrow left
arrowRight
|object
|optional
|-
|component arrow right
onPress
|func
|optional
|-
|returns an object image and index of image pressed
onPositionChanged
|func
|optional
|-
|called when the current position is changed
containerStyle
|object
|optional
|-
|custom styles for container
// example data structure
dataSource: [
{
title: 'title 1',
caption: 'caption 1',
url: 'url 1',
}, {
title: 'title 1',
caption: 'caption 1',
url: 'url 2',
},
]
|Property
|Type
|Description
title
|string
|title
caption
|string
|caption
url
|string / number
|image (URL or a local file resource)
MIT