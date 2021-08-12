openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-slide-charts

by connectedcars
1.0.4 (see all)

React Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

306

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts

Version NPM

react-native-slide-charts uses react-native-svg, d3, and react-native-gesture-handler to create highly customizable interactive charts that animate smoothly via Direct Manipulation.

⚠️ Note: The package have been moved from react-native-slide-charts to @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts ⚠️

Check out the demo on expo 📊📈

Features

Bar Chart

Bar Chart

Area Chart

Bar Chart

Installation

$ npm install @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts --save

or

$ yarn add @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts

Peer Dependencies

Expo

All peerDependencies are included with Expo so installation of peerDependencies isn't required.

React Native

@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts depends on two peer dependencies with native modules that must be installed alongside it. Follow the installation instructions for both iOS and Android both packages.

PackageMinimum VersionMaximum Version
react-native-svg7.0.011.x
react-native-gesture-handler1.1.01.x

NOTICE:

Make sure the version of the native module packages chosen works with the react-native version of the project. Manually linking the projects may be required depending on the version and platform.

Usage

@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts exports two types of charts, SlideAreaChart and SlideBarChart along with the type definitions for the Charts, Props, and Enums.

import {
  SlideAreaChart,
  SlideBarChart,
  SlideBarChartProps,
  SlideAreaChartProps,
  YAxisProps,
  XAxisProps,
  XAxisLabelAlignment,
  YAxisLabelAlignment,
  CursorProps,
  ToolTipProps,
  ToolTipTextRenderersInput,
  GradientProps,
} from '@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts'

To get started you can render an empty chart:

<SlideAreaChart />

But it will be more visually useful for configuring to use some test data.

<SlideBarChart
  data={[
    { x: 0, y: 0 },
    { x: 1, y: 1 },
    { x: 2, y: 2 },
    { x: 3, y: 3 },
    { x: 4, y: 4 },
  ]}
/>

The Props, Types, Enums, and Defaults are defined below:

Charts

Common Bar and Area Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `alwaysShowIndicator`

boolean

true

Determines if the indicator for the chart should be visible always or just when being touched.

For SlideAreaChart the indicator is the CursorMarker, CursorLine, and ToolTip.

For SlideBarChart the indicator is the barSelectedColor or renderSelectedFillGradient and ToolTip.
##### `animated`

boolean

true

Animates the charts on mounting and between prop updates.
##### `axisHeight`

number

0

Height of the area below the chart for the X-Axis markers and label to render in.
##### `axisWidth`

number

0

Width of the area left of the chart for the Y-Axis markers and label to render in.
##### `callbackWithX` 
(x: number
| Date)
=> void

undefined

Callback function that provides the current Cursor position x. As this is firing off of a continuous animation and not state the usage should match appropriately.

e.g. This can be used in conjunction with an array of timed gps points to move an indicator along a path on a map.
##### `callbackWithY` 
(y: number)
=> void

undefined

Callback function that provides the current Cursor position y. As this is firing off of a continuous animation and not state the usage should match appropriately.

e.g. This can be used with direct manipulation on a TextInput to display the current value outside the chart.
##### `chartPaddingTop`

number

16

Pushes the rendered height of the data within the chart down to make room for the ToolTip at the max. The ToolTip will render outside of the chart component if desired so this can be set to 0, or adjusted for using paddingTop or style instead if desired.
##### `data` 
Array<{
  x: number
  | Date,
  y: number
}>

[]

Data that will be displayed on the chart. This must be an array of objects with x and y values with the x increasing from index 0 onward as the chart does not sort the array before use and will render incorrectly otherwise.
##### `fillColor`

string

undefined

Color to fill the bars of the bar chart or area of the area chart. Takes precedence over renderFillGradient when applied.
##### `height`

number

200

Height of the entire chart component.
##### `onPress` 
() => void

undefined

If provided the chart will not be interactive and instead can be pressed.
##### `paddingBottom`

number

0

Bottom padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component.
##### `paddingLeft`

number

8

Left padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component.
##### `paddingRight`

number

8

Right padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component.
##### `paddingTop`

number

0

Top padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component.
##### `renderFillGradient` 
(props:
GradientProps)
=> JSX.Element
| null

Default Area Chart Default Bar Chart

Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient to fill the bars of the bar chart or area of the area chart.
##### `scrollable`

boolean

false

Ensure touch is passed to scrollView on y movement if component is inside scrollView.
##### `shouldCancelWhenOutside`

boolean

true

Terminates touch outside the chart component.
##### `showIndicatorCallback` 
(opacity: number)
=> void

undefined

If alwaysShowIndicator is false this function is fired with the current indicator opacity whenever the indicator appears or disappears.
##### `style`

ViewStyle

 
{backgroundColor:
'#fff'}

Style of chart component.
##### `throttleAndroid`

boolean

false

On some slower Android devices there may be too many calls across the bridge that it can cause some lagging of the indicator movement, this limits the calls to the queue on Android with little noticeable change in the interaction.
##### `toolTipProps`

ToolTipProps

undefined

Props for rendering the ToolTip.
##### `width`

number

 
Dimensions
.get('window')
.width

Width of the entire chart.
##### `xAxisProps`

XAxisProps

undefined

Props for rendering the XAxis.
##### `xRange` 
[number, number]
| [Date, Date]

Value of x in first and last object in data array.

The range for the XAxis of the chart to be rendered.
##### `xScale` 
'time' | 'linear'

'linear'

Determines the applied d3 scale of the chart.
##### `yAxisProps`

YAxisProps

undefined

Props for rendering the YAxis.
##### `yRange` 
[number, number]

Max and Min value of y in data array

The range for the YAxis of the chart to be rendered.

Bar Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `barSelectedColor`

string

undefined

Sets the bar color for the selected bar. Takes precedence over renderSelectedFillGradient.
##### `barSpacing`

number

1

Sets the space that should be rendered between each bar on the bar chart.
##### `barWidth`

number

undefined

Sets the width of each bar, takes precedence over barSpacing when applied.
##### `hideSelection`

boolean

false

Prevents fillColor or renderSelectedFillGradient from being applied to the selected bar.
##### `renderSelectedFillGradient` 
(props:
GradientProps)
=> JSX.Element
| null

Default Selected Fill Gradient

Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient to fill the selected bar.
##### `selectionChangedCallback` 
(bar: number)
=> void

undefined

This callback is fired when the bar selection has changed via touch. This can be used to fire off haptic feedback to the user, or for other side effects. If using expo selection feedback on iOS using expo-haptics is suggested.

Area Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `cursorProps`

CursorProps

 
{cursorMarkerHeight: 24,
cursorMarkerWidth: 24,
cursorWidth: 2}

Props for Cursor that follows the touch.
##### `curveType` 
shape.CurveFactory
| shape
.CurveFactoryLineOnly

shape.curveMonotoneX

Type of curve to use for the area chart from d3-shape.
##### `chartLineColor`

string

'#0081EB'

Color for the line designating the data charted.
##### `chartLineWidth`

number

3

Stroke width of the line designating the data charted.

Axis

Common X and Y Axis Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `axisLabel`

string

undefined

Label for the axis.
##### `axisLabelStyle` 
TSpanProps &
{ color: string }

{fontSize: 13,
color: '#777'}

Styling for axisLabel, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color.
##### `labelTopPadding`

number

4

Space above the label to offset it from either the top of the component (Y-Axis) or the bottom of the chart (X-Axis).

X-Axis Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `adjustForSpecialMarkers`

boolean

false

If specialStartmarker or specialEndMarker are set it adjusts the text to left or right align to the edge of the chart.
##### `axisLabelAlignment`

XAxisLabelAlignment

right

Position for the axisLabel below the chart.
##### `axisMarkerLabels` 
string[]

[]

Array of labels placed below the chart, these will line up with the bars if there are an adequate amount, or space evenly otherwise.
##### `labelBottomOffset`

number

0

If axisMarkerLabels and axisLabel the axisLabel will bottom justify and this offset will apply to it.
##### `markerSpacing`

number

undefined

If axisMarkerLabels are overcrowded a number of empty marker spaces can be given to set between each marker shown.
##### `markerTopPadding`

number

4

The axis marker labels are top justified below the chart, this is the space between the marker and the chart.
##### `minimumSpacing`

number

0

The first and last marker are always shown then the rest are laid out left to right; if the marker before the final one would layout closer than markerSpacing to the final marker, this can be avoided with minimum spacing. This is also useful in making room for a specialEndMarker.
##### `specialEndMarker`

string

undefined

The right hand marker of the chart can be set to a special marker.

e.g. 'end'
##### `specialStartMarker`

string

undefined

The left hand marker of the chart can be set to a special marker.

e.g. 'start'

Y-Axis Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `averageLineColor`

string

'#77777780'

Color for average line.
##### `averageMarkerDecimals`

number

0

Number of decimal places to show in the average marker if markAverageLine is true.
##### `axisAverageMarkerStyle` 
TSpanProps &
{ color:
string }

{
fontSize:
13,
color:
'#77777780'
}

Styling for marker, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color.
##### `axisLabelAlignment`

YAxisLabelAlignment

aboveTicks

Position for the axis label left of the chart.
##### `axisMarkerStyle` 
TSpanProps &
{ color:
string }

{fontSize:
13,
color:
'#222'}

Styling for markers, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color.
##### `fullBaseLine`

boolean

false

Extends bottom line of chart to left edge.
##### `hideMarkers`

boolean

undefined

Hides the markers on the Y-Axis without hiding the tick lines.
##### `horizontalLineColor`

string

undefined

Color for horizontal lines, overrides renderHorizontalLineGradient.
##### `horizontalLineWidth`

number

1

Stroke width for horizontal lines.
##### `interval`

number

undefined

Spacing for the Y-Axis ticks, this is determined using numberOfTicks and yRange if not defined while numberOfTicks is given.
##### `labelLeftOffset`

number

0

If there are ticks with labels and an axisLabel the axisLabel will left justify and this offset will apply to it.
##### `markAverageLine`

boolean

undefined

Show marker next to the average of the data.
##### `markerChartOffset`

number

4

Spacing between the markers and the chart to the left of the chart i.e. right of the markers.
##### `markFirstLine`

boolean

false

Show marker next to bottom line, often 0 and not visually needed.
##### `numberOfTicks`

number

undefined

Number of ticks the chart should have, spaced via interval.
##### `renderHorizontalLineGradient` 
(props:
GradientProps
& { count:
number }) =>
JSX.Element
| null

Default Horizontal Line Gradient

Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient for the horizontal lines. The Defs prop key must match the default, i.e. key={props.id}.
##### `renderVerticalLineGradient` 
(props:
GradientProps)
=> JSX.Element
| null

Default Vertical Line Gradient

Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient for the vertical side lines. The Defs prop key must match the default, i.e. key={'verticalLineGradient'}.
##### `rotateAxisLabel`

boolean

false

Rotates the Y-Axis label vertically.
##### `showAverageLine`

boolean

undefined

Shows the average line.
##### `showBaseLine`

boolean

true

Shows the base line of the chart.
##### `verticalLineColor`

string

undefined

Color for vertical lines, overrides renderVerticallLineGradient.
##### `verticalLineWidth`

number

1

Stroke width of the vertial side lines.

Cursor

Cursor Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `cursorBorderColor`

string

'#fff'

Border color for default cursor.
##### `cursorColor`

string

'#F4B700'

Internal color for default cursor.
##### `cursorLine`

boolean

true

Display line to bottom of chart below cursor.
##### `cursorMarkerHeight`

number

24

Height of the cursor, you need to adjust this is you use a custom cursor or want to change the default cursor size.
##### `cursorMarkerWidth`

number

24

Width of the cursor, you need to adjust this is you use a custom cursor or want to change the default cursor size.
##### `cursorWidth`

number

2

Width of the cursor line.
##### `displayCursor`

boolean

true

Display the cursor.
##### `renderCursorMarker` 
(props:
CursorProps & { ref:
React.RefObject<any>
}) =>
React.ReactNode | null

undefined

Function that returns a custom cursor marker with ref assigned to outer most View.

Tool Tip

Tool Tip Props:

Prop Type Default Note
##### `backgroundColor`

string

'#fff'

Background color of tool tip.
##### `borderRadius`

number

2

Border radius of tool tip corners.
##### `displayToolTip`

boolean

true

Display tool tip if toolTipTextRenderers given.
##### `displayTriangle`

boolean

true

Display tool tip triangle on bottom of tool tip.
##### `fontSize`

number

13

Default font size of tool tip text.
##### `height`

number

undefined

Height of the tool tip, you should set this if there are minimal changes to the height across the data as the measurements for setting this can cause jitteriness on Android at times.
##### `lockTriangleCenter`

boolean

false

Set the tool tip triangle centered instead of moving to adjust for the position within the chart.
##### `textStyles`

TextStyle[]

[]

Array of text styles that match up with toolTipTextRenderers array for styling.
##### `toolTipTextRenderers` 
Array<(
toolTipTextRenderersInput:
ToolTipTextRenderersInput
) => { text: string }
>

[]

Array of functions that take toolTipTextRenderersInput and return an object that has a text key with a string value.
##### `width`

number

undefined

Width of the tool tip, you should set this if there are minimal changes to the width across the data as the measurements for setting this can cause jitteriness on Android at times.

Types

Tool Tip Text Renderers Input:

Key Type Note
##### `scaleX` 
ScaleTime<number, number> |
ScaleLinear<number, number>

The scaleX function used to draw the chart, combined with .invert and x a value can be determined for any cursor position.
##### `scaleY` 
ScaleLinear<number, number>

The scaleY function used to draw the chart, combined with .invert and y a value can be determined for any cursor position.
##### `selectedBarNumber`

number

The selectedBarNumber of the bar chart, this is always 0 for the area chart.
##### `x`

number

Current x value of the cursor, use in combination with scaleX.
##### `y`

number

Current y value of the cursor, use in combination with scaleY.

Gradient Props:

Key Type Note
##### `id`

string

The id can be used as the key on the gradient Defs returned to designate it for use by the the chart as shown in the example.

Enums

XAxisLabelAlignment:

enum XAxisLabelAlignment {
  right = 'right',
  left = 'left',
  center = 'center',
}

YAxisLabelAlignment:

enum YAxisLabelAlignment {
  top = 'top',
  bottom = 'bottom',
  middle = 'middle',
  aboveTicks = 'aboveTicks',
}

Gradients

Default Area Chart Fill Gradient:

const defaultAreaChartFillGradient = (props: GradientProps) => {
  return (
    <LinearGradient x1='50%' y1='0%' x2='50%' y2='100%' {...props}>
      <Stop stopColor='#0081EB' offset='0%' stopOpacity='0.2' />
      <Stop stopColor='#FFFFFF' offset='100%' stopOpacity='0.2' />
    </LinearGradient>
  )
}

Default Bar Chart Fill Gradient:

const defaultBarChartFillGradient = (props: GradientProps) => {
  return (
    <LinearGradient x1='50%' y1='0%' x2='50%' y2='100%' {...props}>
      <Stop stopColor='#0081EB' offset='0%' stopOpacity='0.4' />
      <Stop stopColor='#0081EB' offset='100%' stopOpacity='0.4' />
    </LinearGradient>
  )
}

Default Bar Chart Selected Fill Gradient:

const defaultBarChartSelectedFillGradient = (props: GradientProps) => {
  return (
    <LinearGradient x1='50%' y1='0%' x2='50%' y2='100%' {...props}>
      <Stop stopColor='#0081EB' offset='0%' stopOpacity='1' />
      <Stop stopColor='#0081EB' offset='100%' stopOpacity='1' />
    </LinearGradient>
  )
}

Default Vertical Line Gradient:

export const verticalLineGradient = (props: GradientProps) => (
  <Defs key={'verticalLineGradient'}>
    <LinearGradient x1='50%' y1='0%' x2='50%' y2='100%' {...props}>
      <Stop stopColor='#ffffff' offset='0%' stopOpacity='1' />
      <Stop stopColor='#dadada' offset='30%' stopOpacity='1' />
      <Stop stopColor='#dadada' offset='100%' stopOpacity='1' />
    </LinearGradient>
  </Defs>
)

Default Horizontal Line Gradient:

export const horizontalLineGradient = (
  props: GradientProps & { count: number }
) => (
  <Defs key={props.id}>
    <LinearGradient x1='0%' y1='0%' x2='100%' y2='0%' id={props.id}>
      <Stop stopColor='#dadada' offset='0%' stopOpacity='1' />
      <Stop stopColor='#dadada' offset='50%' stopOpacity='1' />
      <Stop stopColor='#dadada' offset='100%' stopOpacity='1' />
    </LinearGradient>
  </Defs>
)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
X AnwarBandung11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 14, 2020

Alternatives

victory-nativeA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant
rng
react-native-gifted-chartsThe most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
416
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rnc
react-native-charts-wrappera react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc
react-native-chart-kitIf you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-native-slide-charts - Snack
snack.expo.devreact-native-slide-charts - Snackreact-native-slide-charts example.
How we work: React Native slide charts
medium.com2 months agoHow we work: React Native slide chartsAt Connected Cars, we’re all in on React Native and use the open source framework to build a multitude of branded applications for our clients and ourselves. We strive to bring data from users’ cars…
React-native-slide-charts NPM | npm.io
npm.io2 years agoReact-native-slide-charts NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
Tutorial
packagegalaxy.com2 years agoreact-native-slide-charts [javascript]: DatasheetReact Native Slide Charts uses react-native-svg, d3, and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
RunKit
npm.runkit.comRunKitRunKit notebooks are interactive javascript playgrounds connected to a complete node environment right in your browser. Every npm module pre-installed.