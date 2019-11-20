Slack webhook for React-Native

Installation

$ npm i react-native-slack-webhook --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-slack-webhook

Basic Usage

Install react-native first

$ npm i react-native -g

Initialization of a react-native project

$ react-native init myproject

Then, edit myproject/index.ios.js , like this:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native' ; import Slack from 'react-native-slack-webhook' ; import { webhookURL } from './env' ; class example extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Welcome to react-native-slack-webhook! </ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => new Slack(webhookURL).post('Test', '#test')}> < Text style = {styles.instructions} > Press it to send message </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#F5FCFF' , }, welcome : { fontSize : 20 , textAlign : 'center' , margin : 10 , }, instructions : { textAlign : 'center' , color : '#333333' , marginBottom : 5 , }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'example' , () => example);

Setup

Slack

This lib need a webhook url, details here : https://api.slack.com/incoming-webhooks.

const webhookURL = '<your webhook URL provided by Slack, ie. Incoming WebHooks>' const Slack = new Slack(webhookURL)

Example

Just provide a file name env.js at root of the example project, see the example/env.example.js file.

Payload object

Key Type Default Description channel string '#general' The channel where you will post a message username string 'bot' The username you will use to post the message text string 'text is empty' The most important part, the message you will send 'icon_emoji' string '📱' The icon emoji with your message

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

Contribution

@xcapentier The main author. PRs are welcome !

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

