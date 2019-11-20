Slack webhook for React-Native
$ npm i react-native-slack-webhook --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-slack-webhook
react-native first
$ npm i react-native -g
$ react-native init myproject
myproject/index.ios.js, like this:
/**
* @flow
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
TouchableOpacity
} from 'react-native';
import Slack from 'react-native-slack-webhook';
import { webhookURL } from './env';
class example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to react-native-slack-webhook!
</Text>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={()=> new Slack(webhookURL).post('Test', '#test')}>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Press it to send message
</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
instructions: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#333333',
marginBottom: 5,
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('example', () => example);
This lib need a webhook url, details here : https://api.slack.com/incoming-webhooks.
const webhookURL = '<your webhook URL provided by Slack, ie. Incoming WebHooks>'
const Slack = new Slack(webhookURL)
Just provide a file name env.js at root of the example project, see the example/env.example.js file.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|channel
|string
|'#general'
|The channel where you will post a message
|username
|string
|'bot'
|The username you will use to post the message
|text
|string
|'text is empty'
|The most important part, the message you will send
|'icon_emoji'
|string
|'📱'
|The icon emoji with your message
YES
@xcapentier The main author.
PRs are welcome !
Feel free to contact me or create an issue
made with ♥
Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 12 years experience? Contact me from my website!