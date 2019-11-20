openbase logo
rns

react-native-slack-webhook

by Xavier Carpentier
0.0.5 (see all)

💬 Follow some activities (new user, payment, ...) from your app via Slack and this webhook lib

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-slack-webhook

Slack webhook for React-Native

Installation

$ npm i react-native-slack-webhook --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-slack-webhook

Basic Usage

  • Install react-native first
$ npm i react-native -g
  • Initialization of a react-native project
$ react-native init myproject
  • Then, edit myproject/index.ios.js, like this:
/**
 * @flow
 */

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
  TouchableOpacity
} from 'react-native';

import Slack from 'react-native-slack-webhook';
import { webhookURL } from './env';


class example extends Component {
  render() {

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to react-native-slack-webhook!
        </Text>
        <TouchableOpacity onPress={()=> new Slack(webhookURL).post('Test', '#test')}>
          <Text style={styles.instructions}>
            Press it to send message
          </Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  instructions: {
    textAlign: 'center',
    color: '#333333',
    marginBottom: 5,
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('example', () => example);

Setup

Slack

This lib need a webhook url, details here : https://api.slack.com/incoming-webhooks.

const webhookURL = '<your webhook URL provided by Slack, ie. Incoming WebHooks>'
const Slack = new Slack(webhookURL)

Example

Just provide a file name env.js at root of the example project, see the example/env.example.js file.

Payload object

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
channelstring'#general'The channel where you will post a message
usernamestring'bot'The username you will use to post the message
textstring'text is empty'The most important part, the message you will send
'icon_emoji'string'📱'The icon emoji with your message

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

Contribution

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

made with ♥

