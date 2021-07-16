openbase logo
rns

react-native-skeleton-placeholder

by Henrique Ramos
5.0.0 (see all)

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.

Overview

Showing:

16.2K

GitHub Stars

442

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Loading Skeleton

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
Read All Reviews
benndip

Top Feedback

1Slow

Readme

SkeletonPlaceholder

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect with FlexBox.
Android and iOS

Installation

Note: This package requires @react-native-masked-view/masked-view and react-native-linear-gradient

Step #1

Using yarn:

yarn add @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient

Using npm:

npm install @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient --save

If you are running a react-native version below 0.60:

react-native link @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient

Otherwise:

cd ios
pod install

  

Step #2

Using yarn:

yarn add react-native-skeleton-placeholder

Using npm:

npm install react-native-skeleton-placeholder --save

Usage

There are two ways to use this package:

with SkeletonPlacehoder.Item 🆕

import React from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import SkeletonPlaceholder from "react-native-skeleton-placeholder";

const App = () => {
  return (
    <SkeletonPlaceholder>
      <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item flexDirection="row" alignItems="center">
        <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item width={60} height={60} borderRadius={50} />
        <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item marginLeft={20}>
          <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item width={120} height={20} borderRadius={4} />
          <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item
            marginTop={6}
            width={80}
            height={20}
            borderRadius={4}
          />
        </SkeletonPlaceholder.Item>
      </SkeletonPlaceholder.Item>
    </SkeletonPlaceholder>
  );
};

or with View

import React from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import SkeletonPlaceholder from "react-native-skeleton-placeholder";

const App = () => {
  return (
    <SkeletonPlaceholder>
      <View style={{ flexDirection: "row", alignItems: "center" }}>
        <View style={{ width: 60, height: 60, borderRadius: 50 }} />
        <View style={{ marginLeft: 20 }}>
          <View style={{ width: 120, height: 20, borderRadius: 4 }} />
          <View
            style={{ marginTop: 6, width: 80, height: 20, borderRadius: 4 }}
          />
        </View>
      </View>
    </SkeletonPlaceholder>
  );
};

Properties

SkeletonPlaceholder

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
backgroundColorDetermines the color of placeholderstring#E1E9EE
highlightColorDetermines the highlight color of placeholderstring#F2F8FC
speedDetermines the animation speed in milliseconds. 0 disables animationnumber800
directionDetermines the animation direction"right" | "left""right"

SkeletonPlaceholder.Item

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
anyAny view style props was acceptedany

Contributing

You are welcome to contribute!

License

MIT

100
BenndipBuea4 Ratings0 Reviews
*Software Engineer Intern at Digital Renter Buea. *Team Lead at BackMarché. *Full Stack developer, Codes Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
1 year ago
Slow

Good Library, simple to use but, I have used this library in my most recent project and I had to remove it because it was really slow. When I inspect the performance monitor, of the react native app, it drops frames to about 11FPS. It could be made to be more performant. Thank you!

0
Gustavo Henrique Ribeiro DiasItaquaquecetuba-SP19 Ratings0 Reviews
Learning and enjoying it
1 year ago
Osama Tab5 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer I using Asp.Net core as my main development framework.
February 9, 2021
Mina SamirCairo, Egypt5 Ratings0 Reviews
Self-motivated Software Engineer, experience in building android – react native apps. love innovation things.
November 23, 2020

