SkeletonPlaceholder

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect with FlexBox.

Android and iOS

Installation

Note: This package requires @react-native-masked-view/masked-view and react-native-linear-gradient

Step #1

Using yarn:

yarn add @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient

Using npm:

npm install @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient --save

If you are running a react-native version below 0.60:

react-native link @react-native-masked-view/masked-view react-native-linear-gradient

Otherwise:

cd ios pod install

Step #2

Using yarn:

yarn add react-native-skeleton-placeholder

Using npm:

npm install react-native-skeleton-placeholder --save

Usage

There are two ways to use this package:

with SkeletonPlacehoder.Item 🆕

import React from "react" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; import SkeletonPlaceholder from "react-native-skeleton-placeholder" ; const App = () => { return ( <SkeletonPlaceholder> <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item flexDirection="row" alignItems="center"> <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item width={60} height={60} borderRadius={50} /> <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item marginLeft={20}> <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item width={120} height={20} borderRadius={4} /> <SkeletonPlaceholder.Item marginTop={6} width={80} height={20} borderRadius={4} /> </SkeletonPlaceholder.Item> </SkeletonPlaceholder.Item> </SkeletonPlaceholder> ); };

or with View

import React from "react" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; import SkeletonPlaceholder from "react-native-skeleton-placeholder" ; const App = () => { return ( <SkeletonPlaceholder> <View style={{ flexDirection: "row", alignItems: "center" }}> <View style={{ width: 60, height: 60, borderRadius: 50 }} /> <View style={{ marginLeft: 20 }}> <View style={{ width: 120, height: 20, borderRadius: 4 }} /> <View style={{ marginTop: 6, width: 80, height: 20, borderRadius: 4 }} /> </View> </View> </SkeletonPlaceholder> ); };

Properties

SkeletonPlaceholder

Prop Description Type Default backgroundColor Determines the color of placeholder string #E1E9EE highlightColor Determines the highlight color of placeholder string #F2F8FC speed Determines the animation speed in milliseconds. 0 disables animation number 800 direction Determines the animation direction "right" | "left" "right"

Prop Description Type Default any Any view style props was accepted any

Contributing

You are welcome to contribute!

License

MIT