This the not-expo dependant version of this package.
React native Skeleton Content, a simple yet fully customizable component made to achieve loading animation in a Skeleton-style. Works in both iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-skeleton-content-nonexpo
This package requires the
react-native-linear-gradientpackage, make sure it's installed and working on your project.
Also install the following peer dependencies as the package depends on them. We prefer you install these dependencies inorder to prevent double instance errors.
npm install react-native-reanimated
import SkeletonContent from 'react-native-skeleton-content-nonexpo';
layout to the component specifying the size of the bones (see the Examples section below). Herunder is the example with a custom layout. A key prop is optionnal but highly recommended.
export default function Placeholder() {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{ flex: 1, width: 300 }}
isLoading={false}
layout={[
{ key: 'someId', width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
{ key: 'someOtherId', width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 }
]}
>
<Text style={styles.normalText}>Your content</Text>
<Text style={styles.bigText}>Other content</Text>
</SkeletonContent>
);
}
isLoading to your state to show/hide the SkeletonContent when the assets/data are available to the user.
export default function Placeholder () {
const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
isLoading={isLoading}
{...otherProps}
/>
)
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isLoading
|bool
|required
|Shows the Skeleton bones when true
|layout
|array of objects
|[]
|A custom layout for the Skeleton bones
|duration
|number
|1200 ms
|Duration of one cycle of animation
|containerStyle
|object
|flex: 1
|The style applied to the View containing the bones
|easing
|Easing
|bezier(0.5, 0, 0.25, 1)
|Easing of the bones animation
|animationType
|string
|"shiver"
|The animation to be used for animating the bones (see demos below)
|animationDirection
|string
|"horizontalRight"
|Used only for shiver animation, describes the direction and end-point (ex: horizontalRight goes on the x-axis from left to right)
|boneColor
|string
|"#E1E9EE"
|Color of the bones
|highlightColor
|string
|"#F2F8FC"
|Color of the highlight of the bones
Note: The Easing type function is the one provided by react-native-reanimated, so if you want to change the default you will have to install it as a dependency.
See the playground section to experiment : 1 - Changing the direction of the animation (animationDirection prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
isLoading={true}
// ...
/>
)
}
2 - Changing the colors and switching to "pulse" animation (boneColor, highlightColor and animationType prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
boneColor="#121212"
highlightColor="#333333"
animationType="pulse"
isLoading={true}
// ...
/>
)
}
3 - Customizing the layout of the bones (layout prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
layout={[
// long line
{ width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
// short line
{ width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
// ...
]}
isLoading={true}
// ...
/>
)
}
You can test out the features and different props easily on Snack. Don't hesitate to take contact if anything is unclear !