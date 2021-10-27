openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-skeleton-content-nonexpo

by Alexandre Zajac
1.0.13 (see all)

A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects not using expo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Skeleton Content Nonexpo

This the not-expo dependant version of this package.

React native Skeleton Content, a simple yet fully customizable component made to achieve loading animation in a Skeleton-style. Works in both iOS and Android.

New Features

  • The package has been rewritten to Hooks and is using the declarative react-native-reanimated package for animations
  • It now supports nested layouts for children bones, see an example on this snack
  • It finally supports percentages dimensions for bones, for any type of animation!

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Installation

npm install react-native-skeleton-content-nonexpo

This package requires the react-native-linear-gradient package, make sure it's installed and working on your project.

Also install the following peer dependencies as the package depends on them. We prefer you install these dependencies inorder to prevent double instance errors.

npm install react-native-reanimated

Usage

  1. Import react-native-skeleton-content:
import SkeletonContent from 'react-native-skeleton-content-nonexpo';
  1. Once you create the SkeletonContent, you have two options:
  • Child Layout : The component will figure out the layout of its bones with the dimensions of its direct children.
  • Custom Layout : You provide a prop layout to the component specifying the size of the bones (see the Examples section below). Herunder is the example with a custom layout. A key prop is optionnal but highly recommended.
export default function Placeholder() {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
      containerStyle={{ flex: 1, width: 300 }}
      isLoading={false}
      layout={[
        { key: 'someId', width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
        { key: 'someOtherId', width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 }
      ]}
    >
      <Text style={styles.normalText}>Your content</Text>
      <Text style={styles.bigText}>Other content</Text>
    </SkeletonContent>
  );
}
  1. Then simply sync the prop isLoading to your state to show/hide the SkeletonContent when the assets/data are available to the user.
export default function Placeholder () {
  const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        isLoading={isLoading}
        {...otherProps}
    />
  )
}

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
isLoadingboolrequiredShows the Skeleton bones when true
layoutarray of objects[]A custom layout for the Skeleton bones
durationnumber1200 msDuration of one cycle of animation
containerStyleobjectflex: 1The style applied to the View containing the bones
easingEasingbezier(0.5, 0, 0.25, 1)Easing of the bones animation
animationTypestring"shiver"The animation to be used for animating the bones (see demos below)
animationDirectionstring"horizontalRight"Used only for shiver animation, describes the direction and end-point (ex: horizontalRight goes on the x-axis from left to right)
boneColorstring"#E1E9EE"Color of the bones
highlightColorstring"#F2F8FC"Color of the highlight of the bones

Note: The Easing type function is the one provided by react-native-reanimated, so if you want to change the default you will have to install it as a dependency.

Examples

See the playground section to experiment : 1 - Changing the direction of the animation (animationDirection prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
        isLoading={true}
        // ...
    />
  )
}

2 - Changing the colors and switching to "pulse" animation (boneColor, highlightColor and animationType prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        boneColor="#121212"
        highlightColor="#333333"
        animationType="pulse"
        isLoading={true}
        // ...
    />
  )
}

3 - Customizing the layout of the bones (layout prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
        layout={[
            // long line
            { width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
            // short line
            { width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
            // ...
        ]}
        isLoading={true}
        // ...
    />
  )
}

Playground

You can test out the features and different props easily on Snack. Don't hesitate to take contact if anything is unclear !

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial