React Native Skeleton Content

If you are not using expo, please head up to this page instead.

React native Skeleton Content, a simple yet fully customizable component made to achieve loading animation in a Skeleton-style. Works in both iOS and Android.

New Features

The package has been rewritten to Hooks and is using the declarative react-native-reanimated package for animations

It now supports nested layouts for children bones, see an example on this snack

It finally supports percentages dimensions for bones, for any type of animation!

Installation

npm install react-native-skeleton-content

Usage

Import react-native-skeleton-content:

import SkeletonContent from 'react-native-skeleton-content' ;

Once you create the SkeletonContent, you have two options:

Child Layout : The component will figure out the layout of its bones with the dimensions of its direct children.

: The component will figure out the layout of its bones with the dimensions of its direct children. Custom Layout : You provide a prop layout to the component specifying the size of the bones (see the Examples section below). Below is an example with a custom layout. A key prop for each child is optional but highly recommended.

export default function Placeholder ( ) { return ( < SkeletonContent containerStyle = {{ flex: 1 , width: 300 }} isLoading = {false} layout = {[ { key: ' someId ', width: 220 , height: 20 , marginBottom: 6 }, { key: ' someOtherId ', width: 180 , height: 20 , marginBottom: 6 } ]} > < Text style = {styles.normalText} > Your content </ Text > < Text style = {styles.bigText} > Other content </ Text > </ SkeletonContent > ); }

Then simply sync the prop isLoading to your state to show/hide the SkeletonContent when the assets/data are available to the user.

export default function Placeholder ( ) { const [loading, setLoading] = useState( true ); return ( < SkeletonContent containerStyle = {{flex: 1 , width: 300 }} isLoading = {isLoading} > {...otherProps} /> ) }

Props

Name Type Default Description isLoading bool required Shows the Skeleton bones when true layout array of objects [] A custom layout for the Skeleton bones duration number 1200 ms Duration of one cycle of animation containerStyle object flex: 1 The style applied to the View containing the bones easing Easing bezier(0.5, 0, 0.25, 1) Easing of the bones animation animationType string "shiver" The animation to be used for animating the bones (see demos below) animationDirection string "horizontalRight" Used only for shiver animation, describes the direction and end-point (ex: horizontalRight goes on the x-axis from left to right) boneColor string "#E1E9EE" Color of the bones highlightColor string "#F2F8FC" Color of the highlight of the bones

Note: The Easing type function is the one provided by react-native-reanimated, so if you want to change the default you will have to install it as a dependency.

Examples

See the playground section to experiment : 1 - Changing the direction of the animation (animationDirection prop) :

export default function Placeholder ( ) { return ( < SkeletonContent containerStyle = {{flex: 1 , width: 300 }} animationDirection = "horizontalLeft" isLoading = {true} > ... /> ) }

2 - Changing the colors and switching to "pulse" animation (boneColor, highlightColor and animationType prop) :

export default function Placeholder ( ) { return ( < SkeletonContent containerStyle = {{flex: 1 , width: 300 }} boneColor = "#121212" highlightColor = "#333333" animationType = "pulse" isLoading = {true} > ... /> ) }

3 - Customizing the layout of the bones (layout prop) :

export default function Placeholder ( ) { return ( < SkeletonContent containerStyle = {{flex: 1 , width: 300 }} animationDirection = "horizontalLeft" layout = {[ // long line { width: 220 , height: 20 , marginBottom: 6 }, // short line { width: 180 , height: 20 , marginBottom: 6 }, ... ]} isLoading = {true} > ... /> ) }

Playground

You can test out the features and different props easily on Snack. Don't hesitate to take contact if anything is unclear !