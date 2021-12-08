If you are not using expo, please head up to this page instead.
React native Skeleton Content, a simple yet fully customizable component made to achieve loading animation in a Skeleton-style. Works in both iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-skeleton-content
import SkeletonContent from 'react-native-skeleton-content';
layout to the component specifying the size of the bones (see the Examples section below). Below is an example with a custom layout. A key prop for each child is optional but highly recommended.
export default function Placeholder() {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{ flex: 1, width: 300 }}
isLoading={false}
layout={[
{ key: 'someId', width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
{ key: 'someOtherId', width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 }
]}
>
<Text style={styles.normalText}>Your content</Text>
<Text style={styles.bigText}>Other content</Text>
</SkeletonContent>
);
}
isLoading to your state to show/hide the SkeletonContent when the assets/data are available to the user.
export default function Placeholder () {
const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
isLoading={isLoading}>
{...otherProps}
/>
)
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isLoading
|bool
|required
|Shows the Skeleton bones when true
|layout
|array of objects
|[]
|A custom layout for the Skeleton bones
|duration
|number
|1200 ms
|Duration of one cycle of animation
|containerStyle
|object
|flex: 1
|The style applied to the View containing the bones
|easing
|Easing
|bezier(0.5, 0, 0.25, 1)
|Easing of the bones animation
|animationType
|string
|"shiver"
|The animation to be used for animating the bones (see demos below)
|animationDirection
|string
|"horizontalRight"
|Used only for shiver animation, describes the direction and end-point (ex: horizontalRight goes on the x-axis from left to right)
|boneColor
|string
|"#E1E9EE"
|Color of the bones
|highlightColor
|string
|"#F2F8FC"
|Color of the highlight of the bones
Note: The Easing type function is the one provided by react-native-reanimated, so if you want to change the default you will have to install it as a dependency.
See the playground section to experiment : 1 - Changing the direction of the animation (animationDirection prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
isLoading={true}>
...
/>
)
}
2 - Changing the colors and switching to "pulse" animation (boneColor, highlightColor and animationType prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
boneColor="#121212"
highlightColor="#333333"
animationType="pulse"
isLoading={true}>
...
/>
)
}
3 - Customizing the layout of the bones (layout prop) :
export default function Placeholder () {
return (
<SkeletonContent
containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
layout={[
// long line
{ width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
// short line
{ width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
...
]}
isLoading={true}>
...
/>
)
}
You can test out the features and different props easily on Snack. Don't hesitate to take contact if anything is unclear !