rns

react-native-skeleton-content

by Alexandre Zajac
1.0.24 (see all)

A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects using expo.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Loading Skeleton

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

React Native Skeleton Content

If you are not using expo, please head up to this page instead.

React native Skeleton Content, a simple yet fully customizable component made to achieve loading animation in a Skeleton-style. Works in both iOS and Android.

New Features

  • The package has been rewritten to Hooks and is using the declarative react-native-reanimated package for animations
  • It now supports nested layouts for children bones, see an example on this snack
  • It finally supports percentages dimensions for bones, for any type of animation!

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Installation

npm install react-native-skeleton-content

Usage

  1. Import react-native-skeleton-content:
import SkeletonContent from 'react-native-skeleton-content';
  1. Once you create the SkeletonContent, you have two options:
  • Child Layout : The component will figure out the layout of its bones with the dimensions of its direct children.
  • Custom Layout : You provide a prop layout to the component specifying the size of the bones (see the Examples section below). Below is an example with a custom layout. A key prop for each child is optional but highly recommended.
export default function Placeholder() {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
      containerStyle={{ flex: 1, width: 300 }}
      isLoading={false}
      layout={[
        { key: 'someId', width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
        { key: 'someOtherId', width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 }
      ]}
    >
      <Text style={styles.normalText}>Your content</Text>
      <Text style={styles.bigText}>Other content</Text>
    </SkeletonContent>
  );
}
  1. Then simply sync the prop isLoading to your state to show/hide the SkeletonContent when the assets/data are available to the user.
export default function Placeholder () {
  const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
       containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        isLoading={isLoading}>
        {...otherProps}
    />
  )
}

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
isLoadingboolrequiredShows the Skeleton bones when true
layoutarray of objects[]A custom layout for the Skeleton bones
durationnumber1200 msDuration of one cycle of animation
containerStyleobjectflex: 1The style applied to the View containing the bones
easingEasingbezier(0.5, 0, 0.25, 1)Easing of the bones animation
animationTypestring"shiver"The animation to be used for animating the bones (see demos below)
animationDirectionstring"horizontalRight"Used only for shiver animation, describes the direction and end-point (ex: horizontalRight goes on the x-axis from left to right)
boneColorstring"#E1E9EE"Color of the bones
highlightColorstring"#F2F8FC"Color of the highlight of the bones

Note: The Easing type function is the one provided by react-native-reanimated, so if you want to change the default you will have to install it as a dependency.

Examples

See the playground section to experiment : 1 - Changing the direction of the animation (animationDirection prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
        isLoading={true}>
        ...
    />
  )
}

2 - Changing the colors and switching to "pulse" animation (boneColor, highlightColor and animationType prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        boneColor="#121212"
        highlightColor="#333333"
        animationType="pulse"
        isLoading={true}>
        ...
    />
  )
}

3 - Customizing the layout of the bones (layout prop) :

export default function Placeholder () {
  return (
    <SkeletonContent
        containerStyle={{flex: 1, width: 300}}
        animationDirection="horizontalLeft"
        layout={[
        // long line
        { width: 220, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
        // short line
        { width: 180, height: 20, marginBottom: 6 },
        ...
        ]}
        isLoading={true}>
        ...
    />
  )
}

Playground

You can test out the features and different props easily on Snack. Don't hesitate to take contact if anything is unclear !

