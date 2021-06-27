A lightweight, zero-dependencies, React-Native utility belt for scaling the size of your apps UI across different sized devices.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-size-matters yarn add react-native-size-matters

Motivation

When developing with react-native, you need to manually adjust your app to look great on a variety of different screen sizes. That's a tedious job.

react-native-size-matters provides some simple tooling to make your scaling a whole lot easier.

The idea is to develop once on a standard ~5" screen mobile device and then simply apply the provided utils.

📖 You can read more about what led to this library on my blog post, which can be found in this repo or at Medium.

API

Scaling Functions

import { scale, verticalScale, moderateScale } from 'react-native-size-matters' ; const Component = props => < View style = {{ width: scale ( 30 ), height: verticalScale ( 50 ), padding: moderateScale ( 5 ) }}/> ;

scale(size: number)

Will return a linear scaled result of the provided size, based on your device's screen width.

verticalScale(size: number)

Will return a linear scaled result of the provided size, based on your device's screen height.

moderateScale(size: number, factor?: number)

Sometimes you don't want to scale everything in a linear manner, that's where moderateScale comes in.

The cool thing about it is that you can control the resize factor (default is 0.5).

If normal scale will increase your size by +2X, moderateScale will only increase it by +X, for example:

➡️ scale(10) = 20

➡️ moderateScale(10) = 15

➡️ moderateScale(10, 0.1) = 11

moderateVerticalScale(size: number, factor?: number)

Same as moderateScale, but using verticalScale instead of scale.

All scale functions can be imported using their shorthand alias as well:

import { s, vs, ms, mvs } from 'react-native-size-matters' ;

ScaledSheet

import { ScaledSheet } from 'react-native-size-matters' ; const styles = ScaledSheet.create(stylesObject)

ScaledSheet will take the same stylesObject a regular StyleSheet will take, plus a special (optional) annotation that will automatically apply the scale functions for you:

<size>@s - will apply scale function on size .

- will apply function on . <size>@vs - will apply verticalScale function on size .

- will apply function on . <size>@ms - will apply moderateScale function with resize factor of 0.5 on size .

- will apply function with resize factor of 0.5 on . <size>@mvs - will apply moderateVerticalScale function with resize factor of 0.5 on size .

- will apply function with resize factor of 0.5 on . <size>@ms<factor> - will apply moderateScale function with resize factor of factor on size.

- will apply function with resize factor of on size. <size>@mvs<factor> - will apply moderateVerticalScale function with resize factor of factor on size.

ScaledSheet also supports rounding the result, simply add r at the end of the annotation.

Example: