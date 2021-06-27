A lightweight, zero-dependencies, React-Native utility belt for scaling the size of your apps UI across different sized devices.
npm install --save react-native-size-matters
//or:
yarn add react-native-size-matters
When developing with react-native, you need to manually adjust your app to look great on a variety of different screen sizes. That's a tedious job.
react-native-size-matters provides some simple tooling to make your scaling a whole lot easier.
The idea is to develop once on a standard ~5" screen mobile device and then simply apply the provided utils.
📖 You can read more about what led to this library on my blog post, which can be found in this repo or at Medium.
import { scale, verticalScale, moderateScale } from 'react-native-size-matters';
const Component = props =>
<View style={{
width: scale(30),
height: verticalScale(50),
padding: moderateScale(5)
}}/>;
scale(size: number)
Will return a linear scaled result of the provided size, based on your device's screen width.
verticalScale(size: number)
Will return a linear scaled result of the provided size, based on your device's screen height.
moderateScale(size: number, factor?: number)
Sometimes you don't want to scale everything in a linear manner, that's where moderateScale comes in.
The cool thing about it is that you can control the resize factor (default is 0.5).
If normal scale will increase your size by +2X, moderateScale will only increase it by +X, for example:
➡️ scale(10) = 20
➡️ moderateScale(10) = 15
➡️ moderateScale(10, 0.1) = 11
moderateVerticalScale(size: number, factor?: number)
Same as moderateScale, but using verticalScale instead of scale.
All scale functions can be imported using their shorthand alias as well:
import { s, vs, ms, mvs } from 'react-native-size-matters';
import { ScaledSheet } from 'react-native-size-matters';
const styles = ScaledSheet.create(stylesObject)
ScaledSheet will take the same stylesObject a regular StyleSheet will take, plus a special (optional) annotation that will automatically apply the scale functions for you:
<size>@s - will apply
scale function on
size.
<size>@vs - will apply
verticalScale function on
size.
<size>@ms - will apply
moderateScale function with resize factor of 0.5 on
size.
<size>@mvs - will apply
moderateVerticalScale function with resize factor of 0.5 on
size.
<size>@ms<factor> - will apply
moderateScale function with resize factor of
factor on size.
<size>@mvs<factor> - will apply
moderateVerticalScale function with resize factor of
factor on size.
ScaledSheet also supports rounding the result, simply add
r at the end of the annotation.
Example:
import { ScaledSheet } from 'react-native-size-matters';
const styles = ScaledSheet.create({
container: {
width: '100@s', // = scale(100)
height: '200@vs', // = verticalScale(200)
padding: '2@msr', // = Math.round(moderateScale(2))
margin: 5
},
row: {
padding: '10@ms0.3', // = moderateScale(10, 0.3)
width: '50@ms', // = moderateScale(50)
height: '30@mvs0.3' // = moderateVerticalScale(30, 0.3)
}
});