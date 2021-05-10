This module lets you use the new iOS 12 Siri Shortcuts inside your React Native app.

You can also use this for <iOS 12 User Activities.

Android

This package is safe-guarded for Android, so you can freely call these functions and they won't crash your Android app. But be careful because the calls don't throw any errors, so don't always assume your action was actually successful if it doesn't error out. Always check if, in case of success, the platform is iOS.

Getting started

The easy way (use_frameworks!)

Just install the package.

$ npm install react-native-siri-shortcut --save

Add use_frameworks! under your target in your Podfile .

Run pod install in the ios/ directory.

Done. Skip to the changes in AppDelegate.m .

The not-so-easy way

If you can't use use_frameworks! , install the package:

$ npm install react-native-siri-shortcut --save

Create a Bridging Header file:

Add a new file to Xcode (File > New > File), then select “Source” and click “Swift File“.

Name it anything you want. Select "Yes" when asked if you want to create a Bridging Header File.

Delete everything in the new Swift file.

Run pod install in the ios/ directory.

If you have React Native <= 0.60

Manually link the package.

$ react-native link react-native-siri-shortcut

Run pod install in the ios/ directory.

Changes to the AppDelegate.m

Add these lines to your AppDelegate.m to get shortcut data from a cold-launch.

@import RNSiriShortcuts; - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... BOOL launchedFromShortcut = [launchOptions objectForKey: @"UIApplicationLaunchOptionsUserActivityDictionaryKey" ] != nil ; NSDictionary *initialProperties = @{ @"launchedFromShortcut" :@(launchedFromShortcut) }; RCTBridge *bridge = [[RCTBridge alloc] initWithDelegate: self launchOptions:launchOptions]; RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBridge:bridge moduleName: @"example" initialProperties:initialProperties]; ... } - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:( NSUserActivity *)userActivity restorationHandler:( void (^)( NSArray < id < UIUserActivityRestoring >> *restorableObjects))restorationHandler { UIViewController *viewController = [ self .window rootViewController]; RCTRootView *rootView = (RCTRootView*) [viewController view]; if ([[rootView.appProperties objectForKey: @"launchedFromShortcut" ] boolValue]) { ShortcutsModule.initialUserActivity = userActivity; rootView.appProperties = @{ @"launchedFromShortcut" :@NO }; } [ShortcutsModule onShortcutReceivedWithUserActivity:userActivity]; return YES ; }

Enable the Siri capabilities for your project in the Capabilities tab.

Go to you Info.plist and add a new key NSUserActivityTypes of type Array and add your different activity types as String .

Usage

import { SiriShortcutsEvent, donateShortcut, suggestShortcuts, clearAllShortcuts, clearShortcutsWithIdentifiers, } from "react-native-siri-shortcut" ; import AddToSiriButton, { SiriButtonStyles } from "react-native-siri-shortcut/AddToSiriButton" ; const opts = { activityType : "your.bundle.identifier.YourActionType" , title : "Say Hi" , userInfo : { foo : 1 , bar : "baz" , baz : 34.5 }, keywords : [ "kek" , "foo" , "bar" ], persistentIdentifier : "yourPersistentIdentifier" , isEligibleForSearch : true , isEligibleForPrediction : true , suggestedInvocationPhrase : "Say something" , needsSave : true }; class App extends Component { ... componentDidMount() { SiriShortcutsEvent.addListener( "SiriShortcutListener" , ({ userInfo, activityType }) => { } ); suggestShortcuts([opts]); } render() { return ( <Button title="Donate Shortcut" onPress={() => donateShortcut(opts)} /> <Button title="Clear Shortcuts With Identifiers" onPress={async () => { try { await clearShortcutsWithIdentifiers([ "some.identifier", "another.identifier" ]); // Shortcuts cleared } catch (e) { // Can't clear shortcuts on <iOS 12 because they don't exist } }} /> <Button title="Clear All Shortcuts" onPress={async () => { try { await clearAllShortcuts(); // Shortcuts were successfully cleared } catch (e) { // Can't clear shortcuts on <iOS 12 because they don't exist } }} /> <AddToSiriButton style={{ flex: 1 }} buttonStyle={SiriButtonStyles.whiteOutline} onPress={() => { console.log("You clicked me"); }} /> ); } ... }

API

Shortcut Options type

type ShortcutOptions = { activityType : string, title?: string, requiredUserInfoKeys?: Array <string>, userInfo?: any, needsSave?: boolean, keywords?: Array <string>, persistentIdentifier?: string, isEligibleForHandoff?: boolean, isEligibleForSearch?: boolean, isEligibleForPublicIndexing?: boolean, expirationDate?: number, webpageURL?: string, isEligibleForPrediction?: boolean, suggestedInvocationPhrase?: string, contentType?: string, description?: string, };

Callback Type for the presentShortcut function

type PresentShortcutCallbackData = { status : "cancelled" | "added" | "deleted" | "updated" , };

Data Type for getShortcuts function

type ShortcutData = { identifier : string, phrase : string, options?: ShortcutOptions, };

Shortcut listener

SiriShortcutsEvent.addListener( "SiriShortcutListener" , ({ userInfo, activityType }) => { } );

Remove listener on cleanup

SiriShortcutsEvent.removeListener( "SiriShortcutListener" , ({ userInfo, activityType }) => { } );

Donate shortcut

Previously createShortcut which is now deprecated, use this instead.

Donate shortcut for an activity each time the user does it. For example, each time the user orders soup you may want to donate an activity that is relevant to ordering soup. Siri will use this information to then potentially recommend this activity to the user in their spotlight etc. These recommendations are based on factors such as time and location. Do not donate an activity if the user hasn't done it.

donateShortcut((options: ShortcutOptions));

Suggest shortcuts

Suggest shortcut for an activity if you would like an activity to appear in Siri Shortcuts without the user having to do it and thus before you'd donate it. This is geared towards more general actions that you believe users may want to use in Shortcuts even if they haven't made use of it in your app.

suggestShortcuts((shortcuts: Array <ShortcutOptions>));

Clear all shortcuts

clearAllShortcuts() .then( () => { }) .catch( ( e ) => { }); try { await clearAllShortcuts(); } catch (e) { }

Clear shortcuts with identifiers

clearShortcutsWithIdentifiers((identifierArray: Array <string>)) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( e ) => { }); try { await clearShortcutsWithIdentifiers((identifierArray: Array <string>)); } catch (e) { }

Get recorded shortcuts

getShortcuts((shortcuts: Array <ShortcutData>)) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( e ) => { }); try { await getShortcuts((shortcuts: Array <ShortcutData>)); } catch (e) { }

Add to Siri button

<AddToSiriButton style={ style : ViewStyleProps} buttonStyle={SiriButtonStyles.white: 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 } onPress={() => { console .log( 'I was pressed!' ) }: () => void } shortcut={ options : ShortcutOptions} />

Check if the button is available

import { supportsSiriButton } from "react-native-siri-shortcut/AddToSiriButton" ; { supportsSiriButton && < AddToSiriButton { ...props } /> ; }

Black Theme

Black Outline Theme

White Theme

White Outline Theme

Present shortcut

This will open a screen prompting the user to create a custom phrase to add the shortcut provided to Siri. If the user has already added the shortcut before, the screen will give them the option to either update or delete the shortcut from their Siri.

presentShortcut( (options: ShortcutOptions), (callback: () => PresentShortcutCallbackData) );

Example project

Feel free to clone this repo and run the example/ project.

Run npm install or yarn install in the example/ directory.

Run pod install in the example/ios/ directory.

Build the app in XCode.