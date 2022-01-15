The React Native port of the popular Siren / Harpy Pod and eventually Gradle
npm install react-native-siren --save
react-native link
import Siren from 'react-native-siren'
const defaultOptions = {
title: 'AwesomeApp has a new update!'
}
const versionSpecificRules = [{
localVersion: '3.0.2',
forceUpgrade: true,
title: 'Update your app now',
message: 'This version contains a bug that might corrupt your data. You must update to be able to use our app.'
}]
Siren.promptUser(defaultOptions, versionSpecificRules)
// or
Siren.performCheck().then(({ updateIsAvailable }) => {
if (updateIsAvailable) {
showCustomUpdateModal()
}
})
|value
|Description
|default
|title
|Alert title
|Update Available
|message
|Alert Message
|There is an updated version available on the App Store. Would you like to upgrade?
|buttonUpgradeText
|Upgrade Button Text
|Upgrade
|buttonCancelText
|Cancel Button Text
|Cancel
|forceUpgrade
|Hide Cancel Button
|false
There might be situations where you'd like to specify rules dynamically based on what version the device is currently running. If so, pass an array as second argument.
|value
|Description
|localVersion
|version currently running on the device
|title, message..
|same options as specified in the Options section
Optional, in some cases it may be necessary to perform a specific check. The app may only be available in some countries, so you need to make explicit the contry code.
|value
|Description
|default
|bundleId
|id that identifies the app (ex: com.apple.mobilesafari)
|DeviceInfo.getBundleId()
|country
|ISO 3166-1 country code
|undefined (the API won't filter by country)
For most things yes, and you should. Sometimes there are limitations to
code-push, and you're just stuck shipping a new version when the change is significant. When code-push fails, Siren will help.
One goal of this repo is to eventually work with code-push versions along side actual version changes.