openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-siren

by Gant Laborde
0.0.4 (see all)

The React Native port of the popular Siren / Harpy Pod and hopefully Gradle

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Siren

The React Native port of the popular Siren / Harpy Pod and eventually Gradle

Install

npm install react-native-siren --save
react-native link

Usage

import Siren from 'react-native-siren'

const defaultOptions = {
  title: 'AwesomeApp has a new update!'
}

const versionSpecificRules = [{
  localVersion: '3.0.2',
  forceUpgrade: true,
  title: 'Update your app now',
  message: 'This version contains a bug that might corrupt your data. You must update to be able to use our app.'
}]

Siren.promptUser(defaultOptions, versionSpecificRules)

// or

Siren.performCheck().then(({ updateIsAvailable }) => {
  if (updateIsAvailable) {
    showCustomUpdateModal()
  }
})

Options

valueDescriptiondefault
titleAlert titleUpdate Available
messageAlert MessageThere is an updated version available on the App Store. Would you like to upgrade?
buttonUpgradeTextUpgrade Button TextUpgrade
buttonCancelTextCancel Button TextCancel
forceUpgradeHide Cancel Buttonfalse

Version-specific rules

There might be situations where you'd like to specify rules dynamically based on what version the device is currently running. If so, pass an array as second argument.

valueDescription
localVersionversion currently running on the device
title, message..same options as specified in the Options section

performCheck options

Optional, in some cases it may be necessary to perform a specific check. The app may only be available in some countries, so you need to make explicit the contry code.

valueDescriptiondefault
bundleIdid that identifies the app (ex: com.apple.mobilesafari)DeviceInfo.getBundleId()
countryISO 3166-1 country codeundefined (the API won't filter by country)

TADAAAA!

update

Can't I just use CodePush?

For most things yes, and you should. Sometimes there are limitations to code-push, and you're just stuck shipping a new version when the change is significant. When code-push fails, Siren will help.

One goal of this repo is to eventually work with code-push versions along side actual version changes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial