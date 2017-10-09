React Native Android module to use Android's AlertDialog - same idea of AlertIOS
npm install react-native-simpledialog-android --save
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':RNSimpleAlertDialogModule', ':app'
project(':RNSimpleAlertDialogModule').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-simpledialog-android/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':RNSimpleAlertDialogModule')
}
MainActivity.java)
MainActivity.java into
MainActivity.java and
MainApplication.java. So make modifications below to
MainApplication.java
import com.burnweb.rnsimplealertdialog.RNSimpleAlertDialogPackage; // <--- import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNSimpleAlertDialogPackage()); // <------ add this line to your MainApplication class
}
......
}
This module are very similar to AlertIOS native module, and only works with alert method (prompt method aren't implemented yet).
The main difference are in the way that you declare buttons. In Android you can declare up to 3 buttons and in this module you have to declare what type the button is. A button can be SimpleAlert.POSITIVE_BUTTON, SimpleAlert.NEGATIVE_BUTTON or SimpleAlert.NEUTRAL_BUTTON.
var SimpleAlert = require('react-native-simpledialog-android');
function _onPress(event) {
console.log(event);
};
SimpleAlert.alert(
'Please read me!',
'Want a warning alert?', [
{ type: SimpleAlert.POSITIVE_BUTTON, text: 'Yes', onPress: _onPress },
{ type: SimpleAlert.NEGATIVE_BUTTON, text: 'No', onPress: _onPress },
{ type: SimpleAlert.NEUTRAL_BUTTON, text: 'Neutral', onPress: _onPress },
]
);
MIT