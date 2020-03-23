React Native Simple Store

A minimalistic wrapper around React Native's AsyncStorage.

The react-native-simple-store is a good match for apps that are not using redux. If you have already found that your app needs to use redux and you need to persist data to the device it is recommended that you make use of redux-persist which provides a clean interface for storing data in your reducers to device.

Installation

npm install react-native-simple-store

Since this wrapper uses react-native-async-storage, it needs to be linked to work properly:

react-native link @ react - native - community / async - storage

Use In Project

import store from 'react-native-simple-store' ;

Example Usage

Working With Objects

React-native-simple-store allows you to easily store data by assigning it a unique key. We will show you a few examples of just how easy it is to get started.

Saving and Retrieval

Updating

store.update( 'album' , { albumName : 'Blurry Face' }) store.get( 'album' ) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res.albumName) ) { artist : 'Twenty One Pilots' , albumName : 'Blurry Face' }

Working With Arrays

Arrays are easy to work with using react-native-simple-store's built-in "push" method. You can use the "push" method to create an array, or add data to the array. Behind the scene's react-native-simple-store will check if an array exists under the key you specified, if it does, it will add the new specified data to the existing array. If it does not exist, it will create the array for you.

Array Creation

store.push( "shoppingList" , "milk" );

Retrieval and Updating

store.get( "shoppingList" ).then( res => console .log(res) ); store.push( "shoppingList" , "coffee" ); store.get( "shoppingList" ).then( res => console .log(res) );

More "Advanced" Example

Instead of storing strings in an array like the above example, let's store objects. We will create a new array to store on the user's device named 'artists'.

const femaleArtist = { name : "Lady Gaga" , age : 31 , gender : "female" }; const maleArtist = { name : "The Weeknd" , age : 27 , gender : "male" }; store.push( "artists" , femaleArtist); store.push( "artists" , maleArtist);

Chaining

You can chain these methods as much as you'd like, as well as catch errors. Here is a lengthy example for you to reference.

store .save( "coffee" , { isAwesome : true }) .then( () => store.get( "coffee" )) .then( coffee => { console .assert(coffee.isAwesome === true ); }) .then( () => store.update( "coffee" , { isNotEssential : false }) ) .then( () => store.get( "coffee" )) .then( coffee => { console .assert(coffee.isNotEssential === false ); console .assert(coffee.isAwesome === true ); return store.delete( "coffee" ); }) .then( () => store.get( "coffee" )) .then( coffee => { console .assert(coffee === null ); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error.message); }); store .save( "coffeeTraits" , [ "rich" ]) .then(store.push( "coffeeTraits" , "smooth" )) .then(store.get( "coffeeTraits" )) .then( console .log);

Deleting Data

Deleting the data on the user's device is just as easy. Just insert the key of the data you want to remove as the argument to the "delete" method, and you are done!

store.delete( "album" );

License

MIT