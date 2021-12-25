react-native-simple-stepper
A simple react-native implementation of the UIStepper control from iOS. To note, customization is available, see Props for more info.
Table of contents
Installation
-
yarn add react-native-simple-stepper
-
npm install react-native-simple-stepper --save
Usage
import React, {useState} from 'react';
import {SimpleStepper} from 'react-native-simple-stepper';
const App = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(0);
return <SimpleStepper valueChanged={(newValue) => setValue(newValue)} />;
};
export default App;
Using Text Position
First, set prop
showText to
true. Second, set prop
textPosition to be
left,
center or
right (default:
center). Third, profit. It will render as a
<Text/> component by default or you can override it with
renderText prop. Example layouts:
Props
Values
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
initialValue
|Number
|initial value
|0
minimumValue
|Number
|minimum value
|0
maximumValue
|Number
|maximum value
|10
stepValue
|Number
|step value (ex. increment by 10)
|1
incrementImage
|String or Number
|network or local image
|require('./assets/increment.png')
decrementImage
|String or Number
|network or local image
|require('./assets/decrement.png')
activeOpacity
|Number
|touch opacity
|0.4
disabledOpacity
|Number
|when step button is disabled
|0.5
disabled
|Boolean
|stepper disable state
|false
wraps
|Boolean
|whether or not it wraps. more info
|false
showText
|Boolean
|whether or not to show text component
|false
textPosition
|String
|placement of the text component
|center
Functions
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
valueChanged
|Function
|invoked when value changes
() => {}
onMin
|Function
|invoked when value reaches
minimumValue
() => {}
onMax
|Function
|invoked when value reaches
maximumValue
() => {}
onIncrement
|Function
|invoked each time value increments
() => {}
onDecrement
|Function
|invoked each time value decrements
() => {}
renderDecrementImage
|Function
|used to override decrement image component
undefined
renderIncrementImage
|Function
|used to override increment image component
undefined
renderDecrementStep
|Function
|used to override decrement step component
undefined
renderIncrementStep
|Function
|used to override increment step component
undefined
renderText
|Function
|used to override text component when
showText is true (defaults to
Text/>)
undefined
Styles
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
textStyle
|Object
|text component style
{ padding: 8, fontSize: 20, fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'blue' }
containerStyle
|Object
|container component style
{ backgroundColor: 'transparent', flexDirection: 'row', borderWidth: 2, borderRadius: 8, overflow: 'hidden', alignItems: 'center', borderColor: 'blue' }
separatorStyle
|Object
|separator component style
{ width: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, backgroundColor: 'blue', height: '100%' }
incrementStepStyle
|Object
|increment step component style
{ padding: 8 }
decrementStepStyle
|Object
|decrement step component style
{ padding: 8 }
incrementImageStyle
|Object
|increment image component styles
{ height: 36, width: 36 }
decrementImageStyle
|Object
|decrement image component styles
{ height: 36, width: 36 }