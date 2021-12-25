A simple react-native implementation of the UIStepper control from iOS. To note, customization is available, see Props for more info.

Installation

yarn add react-native-simple-stepper

npm install react-native-simple-stepper --save

Usage

import React, {useState} from 'react' ; import {SimpleStepper} from 'react-native-simple-stepper' ; const App = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState( 0 ); return < SimpleStepper valueChanged = {(newValue) => setValue(newValue)} />; }; export default App;

Using Text Position

First, set prop showText to true . Second, set prop textPosition to be left , center or right (default: center ). Third, profit. It will render as a <Text/> component by default or you can override it with renderText prop. Example layouts:

Left Center Right

Props

Values

Name Type Description Default initialValue Number initial value 0 minimumValue Number minimum value 0 maximumValue Number maximum value 10 stepValue Number step value (ex. increment by 10) 1 incrementImage String or Number network or local image require('./assets/increment.png') decrementImage String or Number network or local image require('./assets/decrement.png') activeOpacity Number touch opacity 0.4 disabledOpacity Number when step button is disabled 0.5 disabled Boolean stepper disable state false wraps Boolean whether or not it wraps. more info false showText Boolean whether or not to show text component false textPosition String placement of the text component center

Functions

Name Type Description Default valueChanged Function invoked when value changes () => {} onMin Function invoked when value reaches minimumValue () => {} onMax Function invoked when value reaches maximumValue () => {} onIncrement Function invoked each time value increments () => {} onDecrement Function invoked each time value decrements () => {} renderDecrementImage Function used to override decrement image component undefined renderIncrementImage Function used to override increment image component undefined renderDecrementStep Function used to override decrement step component undefined renderIncrementStep Function used to override increment step component undefined renderText Function used to override text component when showText is true (defaults to Text/> ) undefined

Styles