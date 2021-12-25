openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-simple-stepper

by Brian
3.0.3 (see all)

A super simple react-native implementation of the UIStepper control from iOS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-simple-stepper

Platform npm version npm version License CI

A simple react-native implementation of the UIStepper control from iOS. To note, customization is available, see Props for more info.

Table of contents

Installation

  • yarn add react-native-simple-stepper
  • npm install react-native-simple-stepper --save

Usage

import React, {useState} from 'react';
import {SimpleStepper} from 'react-native-simple-stepper';

const App = () => {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(0);
  return <SimpleStepper valueChanged={(newValue) => setValue(newValue)} />;
};

export default App;

Using Text Position

First, set prop showText to true. Second, set prop textPosition to be left, center or right (default: center). Third, profit. It will render as a <Text/> component by default or you can override it with renderText prop. Example layouts:

LeftCenterRight
screenshotscreenshotscreenshot

Props

Values

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
initialValueNumberinitial value0
minimumValueNumberminimum value0
maximumValueNumbermaximum value10
stepValueNumberstep value (ex. increment by 10)1
incrementImageString or Numbernetwork or local imagerequire('./assets/increment.png')
decrementImageString or Numbernetwork or local imagerequire('./assets/decrement.png')
activeOpacityNumbertouch opacity0.4
disabledOpacityNumberwhen step button is disabled0.5
disabledBooleanstepper disable statefalse
wrapsBooleanwhether or not it wraps. more infofalse
showTextBooleanwhether or not to show text componentfalse
textPositionStringplacement of the text componentcenter

Functions

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
valueChangedFunctioninvoked when value changes() => {}
onMinFunctioninvoked when value reaches minimumValue() => {}
onMaxFunctioninvoked when value reaches maximumValue() => {}
onIncrementFunctioninvoked each time value increments() => {}
onDecrementFunctioninvoked each time value decrements() => {}
renderDecrementImageFunctionused to override decrement image componentundefined
renderIncrementImageFunctionused to override increment image componentundefined
renderDecrementStepFunctionused to override decrement step componentundefined
renderIncrementStepFunctionused to override increment step componentundefined
renderTextFunctionused to override text component when showText is true (defaults to Text/>)undefined

Styles

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
textStyleObjecttext component style{ padding: 8, fontSize: 20, fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'blue' }
containerStyleObjectcontainer component style{ backgroundColor: 'transparent', flexDirection: 'row', borderWidth: 2, borderRadius: 8, overflow: 'hidden', alignItems: 'center', borderColor: 'blue' }
separatorStyleObjectseparator component style{ width: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth, backgroundColor: 'blue', height: '100%' }
incrementStepStyleObjectincrement step component style{ padding: 8 }
decrementStepStyleObjectdecrement step component style{ padding: 8 }
incrementImageStyleObjectincrement image component styles{ height: 36, width: 36 }
decrementImageStyleObjectdecrement image component styles{ height: 36, width: 36 }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial