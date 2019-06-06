$ npm install react-native-simple-shadow-view --save
$ react-native link react-native-simple-shadow-view
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-shadow and add
RNShadow.xcodeproj
libRNShadow.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.como.RNTShadowView.ShadowViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new ShadowViewPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-simple-shadow-view'
project(':react-native-simple-shadow-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-simple-shadow-view/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-simple-shadow-view')
android/app/build.gradle:
renderscriptTargetApi 18
renderscriptSupportModeEnabled true
Set shadow parameters to the ShadowView just as you use shadows in iOS. it will appear on android same as on iOS.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ShadowView from 'react-native-simple-shadow-view'
class MyView extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ShadowView
style={{
width: 100,
height: 100,
shadowColor: 'black',
shadowOpacity: 1,
shadowRadius: 20,
shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 0 },
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)',
}}
>
... Texts / Views / etc ...
</ShadowView>
);
}
export default MyView;