openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-simple-shadow-view

by ConduitMobileRND
1.6.3 (see all)

A simple shadow view for react native which look the same in Android and iOS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-simple-shadow-view

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-simple-shadow-view --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-simple-shadow-view

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-shadow and add RNShadow.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNShadow.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.como.RNTShadowView.ShadowViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new ShadowViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-simple-shadow-view'
project(':react-native-simple-shadow-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-simple-shadow-view/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-simple-shadow-view')
  3. Insert the following lines inside the defaultConfig block in android/app/build.gradle:
      renderscriptTargetApi 18
  renderscriptSupportModeEnabled true

Usage

Set shadow parameters to the ShadowView just as you use shadows in iOS. it will appear on android same as on iOS.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ShadowView from 'react-native-simple-shadow-view'

class MyView extends Component {

    render() {
        return (
            <ShadowView
                    style={{
                        width: 100,
                        height: 100,
                        shadowColor: 'black',
                        shadowOpacity: 1,
                        shadowRadius: 20,
                        shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 0 },
                        backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,255,0,0.5)',
                    }}
                >
                ... Texts / Views / etc ...
                </ShadowView>
            );
    }

export default MyView;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial