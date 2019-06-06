Getting started

$ npm install react-native-simple-shadow-view --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-simple-shadow-view

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-shadow and add RNShadow.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNShadow.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.como.RNTShadowView.ShadowViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new ShadowViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-simple-shadow-view' project ( ':react-native-simple-shadow-view' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-simple-shadow-view/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-simple-shadow-view' ) Insert the following lines inside the defaultConfig block in android/app/build.gradle : renderscriptTargetApi 18 renderscriptSupportModeEnabled true

Usage

Set shadow parameters to the ShadowView just as you use shadows in iOS. it will appear on android same as on iOS.