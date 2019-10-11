openbase logo
rns

react-native-simple-radio-button

by Kota Fullsour
2.7.4 (see all)

Simple and handy animated radio button component for React Native

Overview

14K

GitHub Stars

440

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Radio Button

Readme

react-native-simple-radio-button

simple and useful radio button component for React Native

Demo

Demo

Installation

in Cli

npm i react-native-simple-radio-button --save

Getting started

import RadioForm, {RadioButton, RadioButtonInput, RadioButtonLabel} from 'react-native-simple-radio-button';


var radio_props = [
  {label: 'param1', value: 0 },
  {label: 'param2', value: 1 }
];

var RadioButtonProject = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function() {
    return {
      value: 0,
    }
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <View>
        <RadioForm
          radio_props={radio_props}
          initial={0}
          onPress={(value) => {this.setState({value:value})}}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
});

Basic

<RadioForm
  radio_props={radio_props}
  initial={0}
  onPress={(value) => {this.setState({value:value})}}
/>

Advanced

<RadioForm
  radio_props={this.state.types}
  initial={0}
  formHorizontal={false}
  labelHorizontal={true}
  buttonColor={'#2196f3'}
  animation={true}
  onPress={(value) => {this.setState({value:value})}}
/>

Pro

<RadioForm
  formHorizontal={true}
  animation={true}
>
  {/* To create radio buttons, loop through your array of options */}
  {
    radio_props.map((obj, i) => (
      <RadioButton labelHorizontal={true} key={i} >
        {/*  You can set RadioButtonLabel before RadioButtonInput */}
        <RadioButtonInput
          obj={obj}
          index={i}
          isSelected={this.state.value3Index === i}
          onPress={onPress}
          borderWidth={1}
          buttonInnerColor={'#e74c3c'}
          buttonOuterColor={this.state.value3Index === i ? '#2196f3' : '#000'}
          buttonSize={40}
          buttonOuterSize={80}
          buttonStyle={{}}
          buttonWrapStyle={{marginLeft: 10}}
        />
        <RadioButtonLabel
          obj={obj}
          index={i}
          labelHorizontal={true}
          onPress={onPress}
          labelStyle={{fontSize: 20, color: '#2ecc71'}}
          labelWrapStyle={{}}
        />
      </RadioButton>
    ))
  }  
</RadioForm>

Methods

updateIsActiveIndex

Updating active radio button forcibly

Props

RadioForm Component

radioprops (Default: []) *required_

radio button value and label array

onPress *required

callback when radio button clicked.

initial (Default: 0)

The index of selected radio button. This is used when this component is activated. If you want to pass initial as asynchronous, you can use updateIsActiveIndex function.

If you want to make it empty initially, please pass -1

buttonColor(Default: '#2196f3')

change radio button color

<RadioForm
  radio_props={radio_props}
  initial={0}
  buttonColor={'#50C900'}
/>

Demo

labelColor(Default: '#000')

change label color

<RadioForm
  radio_props={radio_props}
  initial={0}
  labelColor={'#50C900'}
/>

formHorizontal(Default: false)

change form position

<RadioForm
  radio_props={radio_props}
  initial={0}
  formHorizontal={true}
/>

Demo

labelHorizontal(Default: true)

change label position

<RadioForm
  radio_props={radio_props}
  initial={0}
  labelHorizontal={false}
/>

Demo

animation (Default: true)

if you pass false, animation of radio button is disabled

Demo

accessible

indicates accessibility for the individual radio button input and radio button label components

accessibilityLabel

used to set accessibilityLabel for individual radio button input and radio button label components, radio button input will have accessibilityLabel = [accessibilityLabel]Input[index] radio button label will have accessibilityLabel = [accessibilityLabel]Label[index]

testID

used to set testID for individual radio button input and radio button label components, radio button input will have testID = [testID]Input[index] radio button label will have testID = [testID]Label[index]

RadioButton Component

isSelected

If you pass true to this param, that button change to selected status.

labelHorizontal

change label position to horizontal

buttonColor

The button color

selectedButtonColor

The selected button color

labelColor

The label color

style

The label style

wrapStyle

Styles that are applied to the wrapping the RadioButton component.

onPress *required

callback when radio button clicked.

idSeparator (Default: |)

separator used for extracting id from accessibilityLabel and testID

accessible

indicates accessibility for the wrapped radio button input and radio button label components

accessibilityLabel

used to set accessibilityLabel for the wrapped radio button input and radio button label components, needs to be of the format [accessibilityLabel][separator][id] radio button input will have accessibilityLabel = [accessibilityLabel]Input[index] radio button label will have accessibilityLabel = [accessibilityLabel]Label[index]

testID

used to set testID for individual radio button input and radio button label components, needs to be of the format [testID][separator][id] radio button input will have testID = [testID]Input[index] radio button label will have testID = [testID]Label[index]

<RadioButton
  accessible={true}
  idSeparator=','
  accessibilityLabel='noteType,1'
  testID='noteType,1'
/>

RadioButtonInput

isSelected

onPress

buttonInnerColor

The button inner color

buttonOuterColor

The button inner color

buttonSize

The button size. Width and height will be same length.

buttonOuterSize

The button size of outer. Width and height will be same length.

buttonStyle

Custom button style

buttonWrapStyle

Custom style for view of button's outside

accessible

indicates accessibility for the radio button input component

accessibilityLabel

used to set accessibilityLabel (content description / label for Android) for the radio button input component

testID

used to set testID (id / name for iOS) for the radio button input component

RadioButtonLabel

labelHorizontal

If you pass true, the button and label will be aligned horizontally.

labelStyle

If you pass style, you can change label text style as you want

labelWrapStyle

If you pass style, you can change label wrapper view style as you want

onPress *required

callback when radio button clicked.

accessible

indicates accessibility for the radio button label component

accessibilityLabel

used to set accessibilityLabel (content description / label for Android) for the radio button label component

testID

used to set testID (id / name for iOS) for the radio button label component

Contributing

Of course! Welcome :)

You can use following command in example dir:

npm run sync

During running this command, when you change source to implement/fix something, these changes will sync to example/node_modules/react-native-simple-radio-button/. You can check your change using example project easily.

License

MIT

