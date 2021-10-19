openbase logo
rns

react-native-simple-picker

by chris andersson
3.1.3 (see all)

A simple picker for React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

297

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Simple Picker

A simple picker for React Native.

Latest Version Total Downloads License

Install

$ npm install react-native-simple-picker --save

iOS and Android

From version 2.0 React Native Simple Picker now supports both Android and iOS.

Example

You will find an example in the /exampleApp folder.

Properties

PropDefaultTypeDescriptionRequired
buttonStyle-ObjectStyle Close/Continue Buttonsfalse
options-ArrayOptions that will be passed to the pickertrue
initialOptionIndex-NumberInitial selected option based on it's indexfalse
labels-ArrayLabels for the options passed to the pickerfalse
confirmTextConfirmStringConfirm button textfalse
confirmTextStyle-ObjectStyle Confirm button textfalse
cancelTextCancelStringCancel button textfalse
cancelTextStyle-ObjectStyle Close button textfalse
itemStyle-ObjectPicker style prop. Use this to customize the picker colors, etcfalse
styles-ObjectOverwrites the default styles of the pickerfalse
disableOverlay-boolWhen set to false it will dismiss the picker when the outside region is pressedfalse

Events

PropParamsDescription
onSubmit-Use this to trigger any action on your parent component when an option is selected

License

This package is licensed under The MIT License (MIT).

