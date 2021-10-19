React Native Simple Picker

A simple picker for React Native.

Install

$ npm install react- native -simple-picker --save

iOS and Android

From version 2.0 React Native Simple Picker now supports both Android and iOS.

Example

You will find an example in the /exampleApp folder.

Properties

Prop Default Type Description Required buttonStyle - Object Style Close/Continue Buttons false options - Array Options that will be passed to the picker true initialOptionIndex - Number Initial selected option based on it's index false labels - Array Labels for the options passed to the picker false confirmText Confirm String Confirm button text false confirmTextStyle - Object Style Confirm button text false cancelText Cancel String Cancel button text false cancelTextStyle - Object Style Close button text false itemStyle - Object Picker style prop. Use this to customize the picker colors, etc false styles - Object Overwrites the default styles of the picker false disableOverlay - bool When set to false it will dismiss the picker when the outside region is pressed false

Events

Prop Params Description onSubmit - Use this to trigger any action on your parent component when an option is selected

License

This package is licensed under The MIT License (MIT).