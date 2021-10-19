A simple picker for React Native.
$ npm install react-native-simple-picker --save
From version 2.0 React Native Simple Picker now supports both Android and iOS.
You will find an example in the
/exampleApp folder.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|Required
|buttonStyle
|-
Object
|Style Close/Continue Buttons
false
|options
|-
Array
|Options that will be passed to the picker
true
|initialOptionIndex
|-
Number
|Initial selected option based on it's index
false
|labels
|-
Array
|Labels for the options passed to the picker
false
|confirmText
|Confirm
String
|Confirm button text
false
|confirmTextStyle
|-
Object
|Style Confirm button text
false
|cancelText
|Cancel
String
|Cancel button text
false
|cancelTextStyle
|-
Object
|Style Close button text
false
|itemStyle
|-
Object
|Picker style prop. Use this to customize the picker colors, etc
false
|styles
|-
Object
|Overwrites the default styles of the picker
false
|disableOverlay
|-
bool
|When set to false it will dismiss the picker when the outside region is pressed
false
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|onSubmit
|-
|Use this to trigger any action on your parent component when an option is selected
This package is licensed under The MIT License (MIT).