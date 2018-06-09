A simple JavaScript modal component for React Native. Works on both iOS and Android.
Looking for maintainers! I'm not actively developing with React Native anymore and I don't have much time to keep this library up-to-date. If you're interested, hit me up: max.huttunen@gmail.com
npm install react-native-simple-modal --save
See example. Make sure to put the
<Modal> at the end of the render function so that it renders above the content!
import Modal from "react-native-simple-modal";
<Modal
animationDuration={200}
animationTension={40}
closeOnTouchOutside={true}
containerProps={undefined}
containerStyle={{
justifyContent: "center"
}}
disableOnBackPress={false}
modalDidClose={() => undefined}
modalDidOpen={() => undefined}
modalProps={undefined}
modalStyle={{
borderRadius: 2,
margin: 20,
padding: 10,
backgroundColor: "#F5F5F5"
}}
offset={0}
open={false}
overlayStyle={{
backgroundColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75)",
flex: 1
}}
/>;
import React from "react";
import { Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from "react-native";
import Modal from "react-native-simple-modal";
export default class App extends React.Component {
state = { open: false };
modalDidOpen = () => console.log("Modal did open.");
modalDidClose = () => {
this.setState({ open: false });
console.log("Modal did close.");
};
moveUp = () => this.setState({ offset: -100 });
resetPosition = () => this.setState({ offset: 0 });
openModal = () => this.setState({ open: true });
closeModal = () => this.setState({ open: false });
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={this.openModal}>
<Text>Open modal</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Modal
offset={this.state.offset}
open={this.state.open}
modalDidOpen={this.modalDidOpen}
modalDidClose={this.modalDidClose}
style={{ alignItems: "center" }}
>
<View style={{ alignItems: "center" }}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 20, marginBottom: 10 }}>Hello world!</Text>
<TouchableOpacity style={{ margin: 5 }} onPress={this.moveUp}>
<Text>Move modal up</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity
style={{ margin: 5 }}
onPress={this.resetPosition}
>
<Text>Reset modal position</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={{ margin: 5 }} onPress={this.closeModal}>
<Text>Close modal</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
}