A simple JavaScript modal component for React Native. Works on both iOS and Android.

Looking for maintainers! I'm not actively developing with React Native anymore and I don't have much time to keep this library up-to-date. If you're interested, hit me up: max.huttunen@gmail.com

Installation

npm install react-native-simple-modal --save

Usage

See example. Make sure to put the <Modal> at the end of the render function so that it renders above the content!

Properties and their default values

import Modal from "react-native-simple-modal" ; < Modal animationDuration = {200} animationTension = {40} closeOnTouchOutside = {true} containerProps = {undefined} containerStyle = {{ justifyContent: " center " }} disableOnBackPress = {false} modalDidClose = {() => undefined} modalDidOpen={() => undefined} modalProps={undefined} modalStyle={{ borderRadius: 2, margin: 20, padding: 10, backgroundColor: "#F5F5F5" }} offset={0} open={false} overlayStyle={{ backgroundColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75)", flex: 1 }} />;

Example