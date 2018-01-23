A component for rendering Markdown in React Native with native components, working with both iOS & Android. Pull requests are welcome! 😃 🎉

Getting started

yarn add react-native-simple-markdown

Future

This library is currently being (kinda) completely rewritten. If you've been using this lib for a short/long time or are interesting in shaping it for the future: just chime in and share your thoughts with us; or give a look at the styles section, some help is also need there!

Usage

All you need to do is import the react-native-simple-markdown and then use the <Markdown /> component.

import React from 'react' import Markdown from 'react-native-simple-markdown' const MyAwesomeApp = () => { return ( < Markdown styles = {markdownStyles} > #Markdown in react-native is so cool! {'



'} You can **emphasize** what you want, or just _suggest it_ 😏…{'

'} You can even [**link your website**](https://twitter.com/Charles_Mangwa) or if you prefer: [email somebody](mailto:email@somebody.com){'

'} Spice it up with some GIFs 💃: ![Some GIF](https://media.giphy.com/media/dkGhBWE3SyzXW/giphy.gif){'

'} And even add a cool video 😎!{'

'} [![A cool video from YT](https://img.youtube.com/vi/dQw4w9WgXcQ/0.jpg)](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ) [![Another one from Vimeo](https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/399486266_640.jpg)](https://vimeo.com/57580368) </ Markdown > ) } const markdownStyles = { heading1 : { fontSize : 24 , color : 'purple' , }, link : { color : 'pink' , }, mailTo : { color : 'orange' , }, text : { color : '#555555' , }, }

Properties

styles

<Markdown /> will apply its style by default. However you can pass a styles prop to customize it has you wish.

Example:

<Markdown styles={{ heading1 : { fontSize : 20 , }, strong : { fontWeight : 'bold' , } }} > #Hello 👋 < /Markdown>

rules

Here again, <Markdown /> will apply its rules by default. However you can pass a rules prop to add your own and then customize how the Markdown elements will be displayed!

Example:

<Markdown rules={{ image : { react : ( node, output, state ) => ( < CustomImageComponent key = {state.key} source = {{ uri: node.target }} /> ), }, }} > ![Alt text](/path/to/img.jpg) </ Markdown >

RNSM also allows you to remove easily unwanted styling options without having to pass in rule objects that have their react key implemented/dummied to ignore those styling options.

Example:

<Markdown styles={ markdownStyles } whitelist={[ 'link' , 'url' ]} > { description } < /Markdown>

whitelist will only apply link and url default styles, while blacklist will do the opposite. You don't need to pass in a rules prop that contained a key for all the styles you don't want and reimplement their styling output anymore.

errorHandler

If you happened to have an error with your Markdown during the rendering, you can pass a errorHandler with a function that will let you see what's going on:

<Markdown errorHandler={(errors, children) => console .log(errors, children)} > ... < /Markdown>

Styles

Given that the way React Native renders element has evolved in the latest versions (0.48+), we'll have to check manually that every single rule works as expected by:

rendering properly on both iOS & Android

being able to be styled on both platforms

not breaking/overriding others rules when its own is applied

When those 3 criteria are fulfilled, we can validate the Rendering column. Feel free to check any of these and send a PR to validate it on Snack!

Property Type Rendering Features blockQuote <View> ❌ Also blockQuoteBar ( <View> ) and blockQuoteText ( <Text> ) br <Text> ❌ - del <Text> ❌ - em <Text> ❌ - hr <View> ❌ - heading <Text> ❌ Also heading1 through heading6 image <Image> ❌ ou can use resizeMode in <Markdown /> styles prop to set a resizeMode inlineCode <Text> ❌ - link <Text> ❌ - list <View> ❌ Also listItem ( <View> ), listItemBullet ( <Text> ), listItemBulletType ( Unicode character ), listItemNumber ( <Text> ) and listItemText ( <Text> ) mailTo <Text> ❌ - paragraph <View> ❌ - plainText <Text> ❌ Used for styling text without any associated styles strong <Text> ❌ - table <View> ❌ - tableHeader <View> ❌ - tableHeaderCell <View> ❌ - tableRow <View> ❌ - tableRowCell <View> ❌ - tableRowLast <View> ❌ Inherits from tableRow text <Text> ❌ - u <Text> ❌ - url <Text> ❌ - video <Image> ❌ Supports YouTube & Vimeo view <View> ❌ This is the View container where the Markdown is rendered

Credits