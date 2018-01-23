A component for rendering Markdown in React Native with native components, working with both iOS & Android. Pull requests are welcome! 😃 🎉
yarn add react-native-simple-markdown
This library is currently being (kinda) completely rewritten. If you've been using this lib for a short/long time or are interesting in shaping it for the future: just chime in and share your thoughts with us; or give a look at the styles section, some help is also need there!
All you need to do is import the
react-native-simple-markdown and then use the
<Markdown /> component.
import React from 'react'
import Markdown from 'react-native-simple-markdown'
const MyAwesomeApp = () => {
return (
<Markdown styles={markdownStyles}>
#Markdown in react-native is so cool! {'\n\n'}
You can **emphasize** what you want, or just _suggest it_ 😏…{'\n'}
You can even [**link your website**](https://twitter.com/Charles_Mangwa) or if you prefer: [email somebody](mailto:email@somebody.com){'\n'}
Spice it up with some GIFs 💃:
![Some GIF](https://media.giphy.com/media/dkGhBWE3SyzXW/giphy.gif){'\n'}
And even add a cool video 😎!{'\n'}
[![A cool video from YT](https://img.youtube.com/vi/dQw4w9WgXcQ/0.jpg)](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ)
[![Another one from Vimeo](https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/399486266_640.jpg)](https://vimeo.com/57580368)
</Markdown>
)
}
const markdownStyles = {
heading1: {
fontSize: 24,
color: 'purple',
},
link: {
color: 'pink',
},
mailTo: {
color: 'orange',
},
text: {
color: '#555555',
},
}
styles
<Markdown /> will apply its style by default. However you can pass a
styles prop to customize it has you wish.
Example:
<Markdown
styles={{
heading1: {
fontSize: 20,
},
strong: {
fontWeight: 'bold',
}
}}
>
#Hello 👋
</Markdown>
rules
Here again,
<Markdown /> will apply its rules by default. However you can pass a
rules prop to add your own and then customize how the Markdown elements will be displayed!
Example:
<Markdown
rules={{
image: {
react: (node, output, state) => (
<CustomImageComponent
key={state.key}
source={{ uri: node.target }}
/>
),
},
}}
>
![Alt text](/path/to/img.jpg)
</Markdown>
RNSM also allows you to remove easily unwanted styling options without having to pass in rule objects that have their react key implemented/dummied to ignore those styling options.
Example:
<Markdown
styles={ markdownStyles }
whitelist={['link', 'url']}
>
{ description }
</Markdown>
whitelist will only apply
link and
url default styles, while
blacklist will do the opposite. You don't need to pass in a rules prop that contained a key for all the styles you don't want and reimplement their styling output anymore.
If you happened to have an error with your Markdown during the rendering, you can pass a
errorHandler with a function that will let you see what's going on:
<Markdown
errorHandler={(errors, children) => console.log(errors, children)}
>
...
</Markdown>
Given that the way React Native renders element has evolved in the latest versions (0.48+), we'll have to check manually that every single rule works as expected by:
When those 3 criteria are fulfilled, we can validate the Rendering column. Feel free to check any of these and send a PR to validate it on Snack!
|Property
|Type
|Rendering
|Features
blockQuote
<View>
|❌
|Also
blockQuoteBar (
<View>) and
blockQuoteText (
<Text>)
br
<Text>
|❌
|-
del
<Text>
|❌
|-
em
<Text>
|❌
|-
hr
<View>
|❌
|-
heading
<Text>
|❌
| Also
heading1 through
heading6
image
<Image>
|❌
| ou can use
resizeMode in
<Markdown /> styles prop to set a
resizeMode
inlineCode
<Text>
|❌
|-
link
<Text>
|❌
|-
list
<View>
|❌
| Also
listItem (
<View>),
listItemBullet (
<Text>),
listItemBulletType (
Unicode character),
listItemNumber (
<Text>) and
listItemText (
<Text>)
mailTo
<Text>
|❌
|-
paragraph
<View>
|❌
|-
plainText
<Text>
|❌
|Used for styling text without any associated styles
strong
<Text>
|❌
|-
table
<View>
|❌
|-
tableHeader
<View>
|❌
|-
tableHeaderCell
<View>
|❌
|-
tableRow
<View>
|❌
|-
tableRowCell
<View>
|❌
|-
tableRowLast
<View>
|❌
| Inherits from
tableRow
text
<Text>
|❌
|-
u
<Text>
|❌
|-
url
<Text>
|❌
|-
video
<Image>
|❌
|Supports YouTube & Vimeo
view
<View>
|❌
| This is the
View container where the Markdown is rendered
This project was forked from
react-native-markdown by @lwansbrough 👍