Simple react-native component for image cropping.

Show Case

DEMO 1

DEMO 2

Installation

npm i react-native-simple-image-cropper --save

or

yarn add react-native-simple-image-cropper

Installing dependencies

npm i react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler @react-native-community/image-editor --save

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler @react-native-community/image-editor

Libraries installation details: @react-native-community/image-editor, react-native-gesture-handler, react-native-reanimated.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Dimensions, View, Image, Button } from 'react-native' ; import ImageCropper from 'react-native-simple-image-cropper' ; const window = Dimensions.get( 'window' ); const w = window .width; const IMAGE = 'https://picsum.photos/id/48/900/500' ; const CROP_AREA_WIDTH = w; const CROP_AREA_HEIGHT = w; class App extends React . Component { state = { cropperParams : {}, croppedImage : '' , }; setCropperParams = cropperParams => { this .setState( prevState => ({ ...prevState, cropperParams, })); }; handlePress = async () => { const { cropperParams } = this .state; const cropSize = { width : 200 , height : 200 , }; const cropAreaSize = { width : CROP_AREA_WIDTH, height : CROP_AREA_HEIGHT, }; try { const result = await ImageCropper.crop({ ...cropperParams, imageUri : IMAGE, cropSize, cropAreaSize, }); this .setState( prevState => ({ ...prevState, croppedImage : result, })); } catch (error) { console .log(error); } }; render() { const { croppedImage } = this .state; const src = { uri : croppedImage }; return ( <View> <ImageCropper imageUri={IMAGE} cropAreaWidth={CROP_AREA_WIDTH} cropAreaHeight={CROP_AREA_HEIGHT} containerColor="black" areaColor="black" setCropperParams={this.setCropperParams} /> <Button onPress={this.handlePress} title="Crop Image" color="blue" /> {croppedImage ? ( <Image source={src} /> ) : null} </View> ); } }

Area overlay

To add a custom overlay, use the areaOverlay property

<ImageCropper ... areaOverlay={<Image src={ require ( './overlay.png' )}>} />

License

MIT

Thanks for contribution