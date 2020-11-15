openbase logo
rns

react-native-simple-image-cropper

by Alex Baretsky
3.2.1 (see all)

Simple react-native component for image cropping.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

272

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-simple-image-cropper

Simple react-native component for image cropping.

Show Case

showcaseshowcase

DEMO 1

DEMO 2

Installation

npm i react-native-simple-image-cropper --save

or

yarn add react-native-simple-image-cropper

Installing dependencies

npm i react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler @react-native-community/image-editor --save

or

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler @react-native-community/image-editor

Libraries installation details: @react-native-community/image-editor, react-native-gesture-handler, react-native-reanimated.

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Dimensions, View, Image, Button } from 'react-native';
import ImageCropper from 'react-native-simple-image-cropper';

const window = Dimensions.get('window');
const w = window.width;

const IMAGE = 'https://picsum.photos/id/48/900/500';

const CROP_AREA_WIDTH = w;
const CROP_AREA_HEIGHT = w;

class App extends React.Component { 
  state = {
    cropperParams: {},
    croppedImage: '',
  };

  setCropperParams = cropperParams => {
    this.setState(prevState => ({
      ...prevState,
      cropperParams,
    }));
  };
  
  handlePress = async () => {
    const { cropperParams } = this.state;

    const cropSize = {
      width: 200,
      height: 200,
    };

    const cropAreaSize = {
      width: CROP_AREA_WIDTH,
      height: CROP_AREA_HEIGHT,
    };

    try {
      const result = await ImageCropper.crop({
        ...cropperParams,
        imageUri: IMAGE,
        cropSize,
        cropAreaSize,
      });
      this.setState(prevState => ({
        ...prevState,
        croppedImage: result,
      }));
    } catch (error) {
      console.log(error);
    }
  };
  
  render() {
    const { croppedImage } = this.state;
    const src = { uri: croppedImage };
    
    return (
      <View>
        <ImageCropper
          imageUri={IMAGE}
          cropAreaWidth={CROP_AREA_WIDTH}
          cropAreaHeight={CROP_AREA_HEIGHT}
          containerColor="black"
          areaColor="black"
          setCropperParams={this.setCropperParams}
        />
        <Button onPress={this.handlePress} title="Crop Image" color="blue" />
        {croppedImage ? (
          <Image source={src} />
        ) : null}
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Area overlay

To add a custom overlay, use the areaOverlay property


<ImageCropper
  ...
  areaOverlay={<Image src={require('./overlay.png')}>}
/>

License

MIT

Thanks for contribution

