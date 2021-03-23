openbase logo
react-native-simple-gauge

by nerdyfactory
0.3.1 (see all)

Gauge progress module for React Native (iOS and Android)

Readme

react-native-simple-gauge

Gauge progress module for React Native

Based on react-native-circular-progress

image

Requirement

RN 0.60+

  • RN <= 0.59 supported by 0.1.11
  • RN <= 0.44 supported by 0.1.2

Install

RN 0.62+

1) npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge 2) npm i --save @react-native-community/art 3) run pod install in ios directory

RN 0.60 - 0.61

1) npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge
2) Link the ART library to your ReactNative project for ios add below line to ios/Podfile

pod 'React-ART', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART'

and run pod install in ios directory

Usage

import { AnimatedGaugeProgress, GaugeProgress } from 'react-native-simple-gauge';

<AnimatedGaugeProgress
  size={200}
  width={15}
  fill={100}
  rotation={90}
  cropDegree={90}
  tintColor="#4682b4"
  delay={0}
  backgroundColor="#b0c4de"
  stroke={[2, 2]} //For a equaly dashed line
  strokeCap="circle" />

Use cropDegree to vary the size of arc

Refer to below example to add something inside gauge.

const size = 200;
const width = 15;
const cropDegree = 90;
const textOffset = width;
const textWidth = size - (textOffset*2);
const textHeight = size*(1 - cropDegree/360) - (textOffset*2);

      <GaugeProgress
        size={size}
        width={width}
        fill={this.state.fill}
        cropDegree={cropDegree}
        ......
      >
        <View style={styles.textView}>
          <Text style={styles.text}>hello</Text>
        </View>
      </GaugeProgress>

  textView: {
    position: 'absolute',
    top: textOffset,
    left: textOffset,
    width: textWidth,
    height: textHeight,
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  },
  text: {
    fontSize: 20,
  },

License

MIT

