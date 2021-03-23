Gauge progress module for React Native
Based on react-native-circular-progress
RN 0.60+
1)
npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge
2)
npm i --save @react-native-community/art
3) run
pod install in
ios directory
1)
npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge
2) Link the ART library to your ReactNative project for ios add below line to
ios/Podfile
pod 'React-ART', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART'
and run
pod install in
ios directory
import { AnimatedGaugeProgress, GaugeProgress } from 'react-native-simple-gauge';
<AnimatedGaugeProgress
size={200}
width={15}
fill={100}
rotation={90}
cropDegree={90}
tintColor="#4682b4"
delay={0}
backgroundColor="#b0c4de"
stroke={[2, 2]} //For a equaly dashed line
strokeCap="circle" />
Use
cropDegree to vary the size of arc
Refer to below example to add something inside gauge.
const size = 200;
const width = 15;
const cropDegree = 90;
const textOffset = width;
const textWidth = size - (textOffset*2);
const textHeight = size*(1 - cropDegree/360) - (textOffset*2);
<GaugeProgress
size={size}
width={width}
fill={this.state.fill}
cropDegree={cropDegree}
......
>
<View style={styles.textView}>
<Text style={styles.text}>hello</Text>
</View>
</GaugeProgress>
textView: {
position: 'absolute',
top: textOffset,
left: textOffset,
width: textWidth,
height: textHeight,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
text: {
fontSize: 20,
},
MIT