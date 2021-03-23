Gauge progress module for React Native

Based on react-native-circular-progress

Requirement

RN 0.60+

RN <= 0.59 supported by 0.1.11

RN <= 0.44 supported by 0.1.2

Install

RN 0.62+

1) npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge 2) npm i --save @react-native-community/art 3) run pod install in ios directory

RN 0.60 - 0.61

1) npm i --save react-native-simple-gauge

2) Link the ART library to your ReactNative project for ios add below line to ios/Podfile

pod 'React-ART' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART'

and run pod install in ios directory

Usage

import { AnimatedGaugeProgress, GaugeProgress } from 'react-native-simple-gauge' ;

<AnimatedGaugeProgress size={ 200 } width={ 15 } fill={ 100 } rotation={ 90 } cropDegree={ 90 } tintColor= "#4682b4" delay={ 0 } backgroundColor= "#b0c4de" stroke={[ 2 , 2 ]} strokeCap= "circle" />

Use cropDegree to vary the size of arc

Refer to below example to add something inside gauge.

const size = 200 ; const width = 15 ; const cropDegree = 90 ; const textOffset = width; const textWidth = size - (textOffset* 2 ); const textHeight = size*( 1 - cropDegree/ 360 ) - (textOffset* 2 );

<GaugeProgress size={size} width={width} fill={ this .state.fill} cropDegree={cropDegree} ...... > < View style = {styles.textView} > < Text style = {styles.text} > hello </ Text > </ View > </ GaugeProgress >

textView: { position : 'absolute' , top : textOffset, left : textOffset, width : textWidth, height : textHeight, alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , }, text : { fontSize : 20 , },

License

MIT