⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component.
yarn add react-native-simple-dialogs
Or
npm i -S react-native-simple-dialogs
import { Dialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs';
<Dialog
visible={this.state.dialogVisible}
title="Custom Dialog"
onTouchOutside={() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})} >
<View>
// your content here
</View>
</Dialog>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|visible
|Boolean
|false
|Show the modal?
|onRequestClose
|Function
|null
|Callback that's called when users taps the hardware back button on Android
|animationType
|Enum('none', 'slide', 'fade')
|'none'
|Controls how the modal animates
|onShow
|Function
|null
|Callback that's called once the modal has been shown
|onOrientationChange
|Function
|null
|Callback that's called when the orientation change while the modal is being displayed on iOS
|supportedOrientations
|Array of Enum('portrait', 'portrait-upside-down', 'landscape', 'landscape-left', 'landscape-right')
|'portrait'
|Allowed orientation while modals is being shown. More info at react-native docs
|onTouchOutside
|Function
|null
|Callbac that's called when users tap outside the shown modal
|title
|String
|null
|Modal's title
|titleStyle
|Text StyleSheet
|null
|Custom text style object for modal's title
|dialogStyle
|View StyleSheet
|null
|Custom view style for dialog box
|contentStyle
|View StyleSheet
|null
|Custom view style for dialog content wrapper
|buttonsStyle
|View StyleSheet
|null
|Custom view style for dialog button wrapper
|overlayStyle
|View StyleSheet
|null
|Custom view style for dialog overlay
|buttons
|React Component
|null
|Modal button component
|keyboardDismissMode
|Enum('none', 'on-drag', 'interactive')
|null
|Determines whether the keyboard gets dismissed in response to a drag.
|keyboardShouldPersistTaps
|Enum('always', 'never', 'handled', false, true)
|null
|Determines when the keyboard should stay visible after a tap.
import { ConfirmDialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs';
// with message
<ConfirmDialog
title="Confirm Dialog"
message="Are you sure about that?"
visible={this.state.dialogVisible}
onTouchOutside={() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})}
positiveButton={{
title: "YES",
onPress: () => alert("Yes touched!")
}}
negativeButton={{
title: "NO",
onPress: () => alert("No touched!")
}}
/>
// with custom content
<ConfirmDialog
title="Confirm Dialog"
visible={this.state.dialogVisible}
onTouchOutside={() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})}
positiveButton={{
title: "OK",
onPress: () => alert("Ok touched!")
}} >
<View>
// your content here
</View>
</ConfirmDialog>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|...{Dialog.props}
|Dialog Props
|null
|Same props as Dialog Component
|message
|String
|null
|Message shown in the confirm dialog
|messageStyle
|Text StyleSheet
|null
|Custom text style for message
|negativeButton
|Button Props
|null
|Button element object to describe the negative button. See below for detailed shape of button
|positiveButton
|Button Props
|REQUIRED
|Button element object to describe the positive button. See below for detailed shape of button
|Name
|Type
|Default
|title
|String
|REQUIRED
|onPress
|Function
|REQUIRED
|disabled
|Boolean
|null
|titleStyle
|Text StyleSheet
|null
|style
|View StyleSheet
|null
import { ProgressDialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs';
<ProgressDialog
visible={this.state.progressVisible}
title="Progress Dialog"
message="Please, wait..."
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|...{Dialog.props}
|Dialog Props
|null
|Same props as Dialog Component
|message
|String
|REQUIRED
|Message shown in the progress dialog
|messageStyle
|Text StyleSheet
|null
|Custom text style for message
|activityIndicatorColor
|color
|'gray'
|The foreground color of the spinner
|activityIndicatorSize
|enum('small', 'large'), number
|'small'
|Size of the indicator. Number only supported on Android
|activityIndicatorStyle
|View StyleSheet
|null
|Custom style for the activity indicator
More info on the sample project.
New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the issues.
