React Native Simple Dialogs

⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component.

Features

Expo Snack

An Expo Demo Link

Screenshots

Android iOS

Requirements

React Native >= 0.44.0

NOTES

for RN 0.58.0 or later use react-native-simple-dialogs@latest

for RN 0.56.0 ... 0.57.8 use react-native-simple-dialogs@1.0.0

for RN 0.44.0 ... 0.55.4, use react-native-simple-dialogs@0.3.1

Install

yarn add react-native-simple-dialogs

Or

npm i -S react-native-simple-dialogs

Use

Custom Dialog

import { Dialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs' ; < Dialog visible = {this.state.dialogVisible} title = "Custom Dialog" onTouchOutside = {() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})} > < View > // your content here </ View > </ Dialog >

Available props

Confirm Dialog

import { ConfirmDialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs' ; < ConfirmDialog title = "Confirm Dialog" message = "Are you sure about that?" visible = {this.state.dialogVisible} onTouchOutside = {() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})} positiveButton={{ title: "YES", onPress: () => alert("Yes touched!") }} negativeButton={{ title: "NO", onPress: () => alert("No touched!") }} /> // with custom content < ConfirmDialog title = "Confirm Dialog" visible = {this.state.dialogVisible} onTouchOutside = {() => this.setState({dialogVisible: false})} positiveButton={{ title: "OK", onPress: () => alert("Ok touched!") }} > < View > // your content here </ View > </ ConfirmDialog >

Available props

Name Type Default Description ...{Dialog.props} Dialog Props null Same props as Dialog Component message String null Message shown in the confirm dialog messageStyle Text StyleSheet null Custom text style for message negativeButton Button Props null Button element object to describe the negative button. See below for detailed shape of button positiveButton Button Props REQUIRED Button element object to describe the positive button. See below for detailed shape of button

Button props

Name Type Default title String REQUIRED onPress Function REQUIRED disabled Boolean null titleStyle Text StyleSheet null style View StyleSheet null

Progress Dialog

import { ProgressDialog } from 'react-native-simple-dialogs' ; < ProgressDialog visible = {this.state.progressVisible} title = "Progress Dialog" message = "Please, wait..." />

Available props

Name Type Default Description ...{Dialog.props} Dialog Props null Same props as Dialog Component message String REQUIRED Message shown in the progress dialog messageStyle Text StyleSheet null Custom text style for message activityIndicatorColor color 'gray' The foreground color of the spinner activityIndicatorSize enum('small', 'large'), number 'small' Size of the indicator. Number only supported on Android activityIndicatorStyle View StyleSheet null Custom style for the activity indicator

More info on the sample project.

