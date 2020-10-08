A simpler React-Native crypto library
npm install react-native-simple-crypto
# OR
yarn add react-native-simple-crypto
react-native link react-native-simple-crypto
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-simple-crypto'
project(':react-native-simple-crypto').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-simple-crypto/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-simple-crypto')
}
......
import com.pedrouid.crypto.RNSCCryptoPackage;
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
......
new RNSCCryptoPackage(),
......
}
All methods are asynchronous and return promises (except for convert utils)
- AES
- encrypt(text: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer, iv: ArrayBuffer)
- decrypt(cipherText: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer, iv: ArrayBuffer)
- SHA
- sha1(text: string)
- sha1(text: ArrayBuffer)
- sha256(text: string)
- sha256(text: ArrayBuffer)
- sha512(text: string)
- sha512(text: ArrayBuffer)
- HMAC
- hmac256(text: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer)
- PBKDF2
- hash(password: string, salt: ArrayBuffer, iterations: number, keyLength: number, hash: string)
- RSA
- generateKeys(keySize: number)
- encrypt(data: string, key: string)
- sign(data: string, key: string, hash: string)
- verify(data: string, secretToVerify: string, hash: string)
- utils
- randomBytes(bytes: number)
- convertArrayBufferToUtf8(input: ArrayBuffer)
- convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(input: string)
- convertArrayBufferToBase64(input: ArrayBuffer)
- convertBase64ToArrayBuffer(input: string)
- convertArrayBufferToHex(input: ArrayBuffer)
- convertHexToArrayBuffer(input: string)
NOTE: Supported hashing algorithms for RSA and PBKDF2 are:
"Raw" (RSA-only) | "SHA1" | "SHA224" | "SHA256" | "SHA384" | "SHA512"
Testing repository.
import RNSimpleCrypto from "react-native-simple-crypto";
const toHex = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToHex
const toUtf8 = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToUtf8
// -- AES ------------------------------------------------------------- //
const message = "data to encrypt";
const messageArrayBuffer = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(
message
);
const keyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(32);
console.log("randomBytes key", toHex(keyArrayBuffer));
const ivArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(16);
console.log("randomBytes iv", toHex(ivArrayBuffer));
const cipherTextArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.encrypt(
messageArrayBuffer,
keyArrayBuffer,
ivArrayBuffer
);
console.log("AES encrypt", toHex(cipherTextArrayBuffer))
const decryptedArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.decrypt(
cipherTextArrayBuffer,
keyArrayBuffer,
ivArrayBuffer
);
console.log("AES decrypt", toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer));
if (toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer) !== message) {
console.error('AES decrypt returned unexpected results')
}
// -- HMAC ------------------------------------------------------------ //
const keyHmac = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(32);
const signatureArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.HMAC.hmac256(messageArrayBuffer, keyHmac);
console.log("HMAC signature", toHex(signatureArrayBuffer));
// -- SHA ------------------------------------------------------------- //
const sha1Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1("test");
console.log("SHA1 hash", sha1Hash);
const sha256Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256("test");
console.log("SHA256 hash", sha256Hash);
const sha512Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512("test");
console.log("SHA512 hash", sha512Hash);
const arrayBufferToHash = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer("test");
const sha1ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA1 hash bytes', toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer) !== sha1Hash) {
console.error('SHA1 result mismatch!')
}
const sha256ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA256 hash bytes', toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer) !== sha256Hash) {
console.error('SHA256 result mismatch!')
}
const sha512ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA512 hash bytes', toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer) !== sha512Hash) {
console.error('SHA512 result mismatch!')
}
// -- PBKDF2 ---------------------------------------------------------- //
const password = "secret password";
const salt = "my-salt"
const iterations = 4096;
const keyInBytes = 32;
const hash = "SHA1";
const passwordKey = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
password,
salt,
iterations,
keyInBytes,
hash
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey", toHex(passwordKey));
const passwordKeyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(password),
RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(salt),
iterations,
keyInBytes,
hash
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey bytes", toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer) !== toHex(passwordKey)) {
console.error('PBKDF2 result mismatch!')
}
const password2 = messageArrayBuffer;
const salt2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(8);
const iterations2 = 10000;
const keyInBytes2 = 32;
const hash2 = "SHA256";
const passwordKey2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
password2,
salt2,
iterations2,
keyInBytes2,
hash2
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey2", toHex(passwordKey2));
// -- RSA ------------------------------------------------------------ //
const rsaKeys = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.generateKeys(1024);
console.log("RSA1024 private key", rsaKeys.private);
console.log("RSA1024 public key", rsaKeys.public);
const rsaEncryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.encrypt(
message,
rsaKeys.public
);
console.log("rsa Encrypt:", rsaEncryptedMessage);
const rsaSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.sign(
rsaEncryptedMessage,
rsaKeys.private,
"SHA256"
);
console.log("rsa Signature:", rsaSignature);
const validSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.verify(
rsaSignature,
rsaEncryptedMessage,
rsaKeys.public,
"SHA256"
);
console.log("rsa signature verified:", validSignature);
const rsaDecryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.decrypt(
rsaEncryptedMessage,
rsaKeys.private
);
console.log("rsa Decrypt:", rsaDecryptedMessage);
if (rsaDecryptedMessage !== message ) {
console.error('RSA decrypt returned unexpected result')
}