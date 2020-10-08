React Native Simple Crypto

A simpler React-Native crypto library

Features

AES-128-CBC

HMAC-SHA256

SHA1

SHA256

SHA512

PBKDF2

RSA

Installation

npm install react-native-simple-crypto yarn add react-native-simple-crypto

Linking Automatically

react-native link react-native-simple-crypto

Linking Manually

iOS

See Linking Libraries OR

Drag RCTCrypto.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.

Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTCrypto.a from the Products folder inside the RCTCrypto.xcodeproj.

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-simple-crypto' project ( ':react-native-simple-crypto' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-simple-crypto/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-simple-crypto' ) }

register module (in MainApplication.java)

...... import com.pedrouid.crypto.RNSCCryptoPackage; ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ...... new RNSCCryptoPackage(), ...... }

API

All methods are asynchronous and return promises (except for convert utils)

- AES - encrypt(text: ArrayBuffer , key: ArrayBuffer , iv: ArrayBuffer ) - decrypt(cipherText: ArrayBuffer , key: ArrayBuffer , iv: ArrayBuffer ) - SHA - sha1(text: string ) - sha1(text: ArrayBuffer ) - sha256(text: string ) - sha256(text: ArrayBuffer ) - sha512(text: string ) - sha512(text: ArrayBuffer ) - HMAC - hmac256(text: ArrayBuffer , key: ArrayBuffer ) - PBKDF2 - hash(password: string , salt: ArrayBuffer , iterations: number , keyLength: number , hash: string ) - RSA - generateKeys(keySize: number ) - encrypt(data: string , key: string ) - sign(data: string , key: string , hash: string ) - verify(data: string , secretToVerify: string , hash: string ) - utils - randomBytes(bytes: number ) - convertArrayBufferToUtf8(input: ArrayBuffer ) - convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(input: string ) - convertArrayBufferToBase64(input: ArrayBuffer ) - convertBase64ToArrayBuffer(input: string ) - convertArrayBufferToHex(input: ArrayBuffer ) - convertHexToArrayBuffer(input: string )

NOTE: Supported hashing algorithms for RSA and PBKDF2 are: "Raw" (RSA-only) | "SHA1" | "SHA224" | "SHA256" | "SHA384" | "SHA512"

Example

Testing repository.

import RNSimpleCrypto from "react-native-simple-crypto" ; const toHex = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToHex const toUtf8 = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToUtf8 const message = "data to encrypt" ; const messageArrayBuffer = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer( message ); const keyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes( 32 ); console .log( "randomBytes key" , toHex(keyArrayBuffer)); const ivArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes( 16 ); console .log( "randomBytes iv" , toHex(ivArrayBuffer)); const cipherTextArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.encrypt( messageArrayBuffer, keyArrayBuffer, ivArrayBuffer ); console .log( "AES encrypt" , toHex(cipherTextArrayBuffer)) const decryptedArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.decrypt( cipherTextArrayBuffer, keyArrayBuffer, ivArrayBuffer ); console .log( "AES decrypt" , toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer)); if (toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer) !== message) { console .error( 'AES decrypt returned unexpected results' ) } const keyHmac = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes( 32 ); const signatureArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.HMAC.hmac256(messageArrayBuffer, keyHmac); console .log( "HMAC signature" , toHex(signatureArrayBuffer)); const sha1Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1( "test" ); console .log( "SHA1 hash" , sha1Hash); const sha256Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256( "test" ); console .log( "SHA256 hash" , sha256Hash); const sha512Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512( "test" ); console .log( "SHA512 hash" , sha512Hash); const arrayBufferToHash = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer( "test" ); const sha1ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1(arrayBufferToHash); console .log( 'SHA1 hash bytes' , toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer)); if (toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer) !== sha1Hash) { console .error( 'SHA1 result mismatch!' ) } const sha256ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256(arrayBufferToHash); console .log( 'SHA256 hash bytes' , toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer)); if (toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer) !== sha256Hash) { console .error( 'SHA256 result mismatch!' ) } const sha512ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512(arrayBufferToHash); console .log( 'SHA512 hash bytes' , toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer)); if (toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer) !== sha512Hash) { console .error( 'SHA512 result mismatch!' ) } const password = "secret password" ; const salt = "my-salt" const iterations = 4096 ; const keyInBytes = 32 ; const hash = "SHA1" ; const passwordKey = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash( password, salt, iterations, keyInBytes, hash ); console .log( "PBKDF2 passwordKey" , toHex(passwordKey)); const passwordKeyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash( RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(password), RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(salt), iterations, keyInBytes, hash ); console .log( "PBKDF2 passwordKey bytes" , toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer)); if (toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer) !== toHex(passwordKey)) { console .error( 'PBKDF2 result mismatch!' ) } const password2 = messageArrayBuffer; const salt2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes( 8 ); const iterations2 = 10000 ; const keyInBytes2 = 32 ; const hash2 = "SHA256" ; const passwordKey2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash( password2, salt2, iterations2, keyInBytes2, hash2 ); console .log( "PBKDF2 passwordKey2" , toHex(passwordKey2)); const rsaKeys = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.generateKeys( 1024 ); console .log( "RSA1024 private key" , rsaKeys.private); console .log( "RSA1024 public key" , rsaKeys.public); const rsaEncryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.encrypt( message, rsaKeys.public ); console .log( "rsa Encrypt:" , rsaEncryptedMessage); const rsaSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.sign( rsaEncryptedMessage, rsaKeys.private, "SHA256" ); console .log( "rsa Signature:" , rsaSignature); const validSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.verify( rsaSignature, rsaEncryptedMessage, rsaKeys.public, "SHA256" ); console .log( "rsa signature verified:" , validSignature); const rsaDecryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.decrypt( rsaEncryptedMessage, rsaKeys.private ); console .log( "rsa Decrypt:" , rsaDecryptedMessage); if (rsaDecryptedMessage !== message ) { console .error( 'RSA decrypt returned unexpected result' ) }

Forked Libraries