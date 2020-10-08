openbase logo
rns

react-native-simple-crypto

by Gary Button
0.2.15

A simpler React-Native crypto library

Overview

Readme

React Native Simple Crypto npm version

A simpler React-Native crypto library

Features

  • AES-128-CBC
  • HMAC-SHA256
  • SHA1
  • SHA256
  • SHA512
  • PBKDF2
  • RSA

Installation

npm install react-native-simple-crypto

# OR

yarn add react-native-simple-crypto

Linking Automatically

react-native link react-native-simple-crypto

Linking Manually

iOS

  • See Linking Libraries OR
  • Drag RCTCrypto.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.
  • Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTCrypto.a from the Products folder inside the RCTCrypto.xcodeproj.

(Android)

  • In android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-simple-crypto'
project(':react-native-simple-crypto').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-simple-crypto/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-simple-crypto')
}
  • register module (in MainApplication.java)
......
import com.pedrouid.crypto.RNSCCryptoPackage;

......

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
   ......
   new RNSCCryptoPackage(),
   ......
}

API

All methods are asynchronous and return promises (except for convert utils)

- AES
  - encrypt(text: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer, iv: ArrayBuffer)
  - decrypt(cipherText: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer, iv: ArrayBuffer)
- SHA
  - sha1(text: string)
  - sha1(text: ArrayBuffer)
  - sha256(text: string)
  - sha256(text: ArrayBuffer)
  - sha512(text: string)
  - sha512(text: ArrayBuffer)
- HMAC
  - hmac256(text: ArrayBuffer, key: ArrayBuffer)
- PBKDF2
  - hash(password: string, salt: ArrayBuffer, iterations: number, keyLength: number, hash: string)
- RSA
  - generateKeys(keySize: number)
  - encrypt(data: string, key: string)
  - sign(data: string, key: string, hash: string)
  - verify(data: string, secretToVerify: string, hash: string)
- utils
  - randomBytes(bytes: number)
  - convertArrayBufferToUtf8(input: ArrayBuffer)
  - convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(input: string)
  - convertArrayBufferToBase64(input: ArrayBuffer)
  - convertBase64ToArrayBuffer(input: string)
  - convertArrayBufferToHex(input: ArrayBuffer)
  - convertHexToArrayBuffer(input: string)

NOTE: Supported hashing algorithms for RSA and PBKDF2 are:

"Raw" (RSA-only) | "SHA1" | "SHA224" | "SHA256" | "SHA384" | "SHA512"

Example

Testing repository.

import RNSimpleCrypto from "react-native-simple-crypto";

const toHex = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToHex
const toUtf8 = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertArrayBufferToUtf8

// -- AES ------------------------------------------------------------- //
const message = "data to encrypt";
const messageArrayBuffer = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(
  message
);

const keyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(32);
console.log("randomBytes key", toHex(keyArrayBuffer));

const ivArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(16);
console.log("randomBytes iv", toHex(ivArrayBuffer));

const cipherTextArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.encrypt(
  messageArrayBuffer,
  keyArrayBuffer,
  ivArrayBuffer
);
console.log("AES encrypt", toHex(cipherTextArrayBuffer))

const decryptedArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.AES.decrypt(
  cipherTextArrayBuffer,
  keyArrayBuffer,
  ivArrayBuffer
);
console.log("AES decrypt", toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer));
if (toUtf8(decryptedArrayBuffer) !== message) {
  console.error('AES decrypt returned unexpected results')
}

// -- HMAC ------------------------------------------------------------ //

const keyHmac = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(32);
const signatureArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.HMAC.hmac256(messageArrayBuffer, keyHmac);
console.log("HMAC signature", toHex(signatureArrayBuffer));

// -- SHA ------------------------------------------------------------- //

const sha1Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1("test");
console.log("SHA1 hash", sha1Hash);

const sha256Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256("test");
console.log("SHA256 hash", sha256Hash);

const sha512Hash = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512("test");
console.log("SHA512 hash", sha512Hash);

const arrayBufferToHash = RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer("test");
const sha1ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha1(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA1 hash bytes', toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha1ArrayBuffer) !== sha1Hash) {
  console.error('SHA1 result mismatch!')
}

const sha256ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha256(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA256 hash bytes', toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha256ArrayBuffer) !== sha256Hash) {
  console.error('SHA256 result mismatch!')
}

const sha512ArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.SHA.sha512(arrayBufferToHash);
console.log('SHA512 hash bytes', toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer));
if (toHex(sha512ArrayBuffer) !== sha512Hash) {
  console.error('SHA512 result mismatch!')
}

// -- PBKDF2 ---------------------------------------------------------- //

const password = "secret password";
const salt = "my-salt"
const iterations = 4096;
const keyInBytes = 32;
const hash = "SHA1";
const passwordKey = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
  password,
  salt,
  iterations,
  keyInBytes,
  hash
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey", toHex(passwordKey));

const passwordKeyArrayBuffer = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
  RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(password),
  RNSimpleCrypto.utils.convertUtf8ToArrayBuffer(salt),
  iterations,
  keyInBytes,
  hash
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey bytes", toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer));

if (toHex(passwordKeyArrayBuffer) !== toHex(passwordKey)) {
  console.error('PBKDF2 result mismatch!')
}

const password2 = messageArrayBuffer;
const salt2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.utils.randomBytes(8);
const iterations2 = 10000;
const keyInBytes2 = 32;
const hash2 = "SHA256";

const passwordKey2 = await RNSimpleCrypto.PBKDF2.hash(
  password2,
  salt2,
  iterations2,
  keyInBytes2,
  hash2
);
console.log("PBKDF2 passwordKey2", toHex(passwordKey2));


// -- RSA ------------------------------------------------------------ //

const rsaKeys = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.generateKeys(1024);
console.log("RSA1024 private key", rsaKeys.private);
console.log("RSA1024 public key", rsaKeys.public);

const rsaEncryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.encrypt(
  message,
  rsaKeys.public
);
console.log("rsa Encrypt:", rsaEncryptedMessage);

const rsaSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.sign(
  rsaEncryptedMessage,
  rsaKeys.private,
  "SHA256"
);
console.log("rsa Signature:", rsaSignature);

const validSignature = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.verify(
  rsaSignature,
  rsaEncryptedMessage,
  rsaKeys.public,
  "SHA256"
);
console.log("rsa signature verified:", validSignature);

const rsaDecryptedMessage = await RNSimpleCrypto.RSA.decrypt(
  rsaEncryptedMessage,
  rsaKeys.private
);
console.log("rsa Decrypt:", rsaDecryptedMessage);
if (rsaDecryptedMessage !== message ) {
  console.error('RSA decrypt returned unexpected result')
}

Forked Libraries

