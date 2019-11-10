|iOS
Source of example app: https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample
yarn add react-native-simple-auth
launchMode of
MainActivity to
singleTask in
AndroidManifest.xml, create the deep link schemes in Providers Setup)
com.reactnativesimpleauth
appId and 'Bundle ID' in the
callback (note the single
/, you can put anything as the path), eg
{
appId: '123-123abc.apps.googleusercontent.com',
callback: 'com.reactnativesimpleauthexample:/oauth2redirect'
}
com.reactnativesimpleauthexample) to your
AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33
Settings, click
Add Platform
Bundle ID field, add
fb{your App ID} eg
fb1234567890 (You can use the same configuration for Android)
appId and 'Bundle ID' in the
callback (you must put
://authorize), eg
{
appId: '1234567890',
callback: 'fb1234567890://authorize',
scope: 'user_friends', // you can override the default scope here
fields: ['email', 'first_name', 'last_name'], // you can override the default fields here
}
fb1234567890) to your
AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33
appId, the 'Consumer Secret' as
appSecret and the Twitter
App name in the
callback, eg
{
appId: 'abc1234567890',
appSecret: 'cba0987654321',
callback: 'testapp://authorize',
}
testapp) to your
AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33
appId, the 'OAuth Consumer Secret' as
appSecret and any
callback, eg
{
appId: '1234567890abc',
appSecret: '1234567890abc',
callback: 'testapp://authorize',
}
testapp) to your
AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33
{
appId: '123456789',
callback: 'testapp://authorize',
}
Create a configuration object for each of the providers you want to authorize with (required keys are in parenthesis):
appId,
callback)
appId,
callback)
appId,
appSecret,
callback)
appId,
appSecret,
callback)
See secrets.example.js.
import { google, facebook, twitter, tumblr } from 'react-native-simple-auth';
google({
appId: '123-123abc.apps.googleusercontent.com',
callback: 'com.reactnativesimpleauthexample:/oauth2redirect',
}).then((info) => {
// info.user - user details from the provider
// info.credentials - tokens from the provider
}).catch((error) => {
// error.code
// error.description
});
react-native-simple-auth is released under the MIT license.