OAuth login for React Native

Screencast

iOS Android

Source of example app: https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample

Install

yarn add react-native-simple-auth

Set up deep linking for your Android and iOS application using the instructions on the react-native website (set the launchMode of MainActivity to singleTask in AndroidManifest.xml , create the deep link schemes in Providers Setup)

Providers Setup

Google

Go to the developer console and create credentials for an iOS application (you can also use these for your Android app). More instructions on the Google support site.

The "Bundle ID" should contain a dot, eg com.reactnativesimpleauth

Your configuration object should contain the 'Client ID' as appId and 'Bundle ID' in the callback (note the single / , you can put anything as the path), eg

{ appId : '123-123abc.apps.googleusercontent.com' , callback : 'com.reactnativesimpleauthexample:/oauth2redirect' }

Add the deep link scheme for the callback (Your Bundle ID, eg com.reactnativesimpleauthexample ) to your AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33

Facebook

Create an app on the Facebook developers website

In Settings , click Add Platform

, click Select iOS, and in the Bundle ID field, add fb{your App ID} eg fb1234567890 (You can use the same configuration for Android)

{ appId : '1234567890' , callback : 'fb1234567890://authorize' , scope : 'user_friends' , fields : [ 'email' , 'first_name' , 'last_name' ], }

Add the deep link scheme for the callback (Your Bundle ID, eg fb1234567890 ) to your AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33

Twitter

Create an app on https://apps.twitter.com

You can put any valid URL as the callback url.

Your configuration object should contain the 'Consumer Key (API Key)' as appId , the 'Consumer Secret' as appSecret and the Twitter App name in the callback , eg

{ appId : 'abc1234567890' , appSecret : 'cba0987654321' , callback : 'testapp://authorize' , }

Add the deep link scheme for the callback (Your App Name, eg testapp ) to your AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33

Tumblr

Create an app on https://www.tumblr.com/oauth/apps

You can put any valid URL as the callback url.

Your configuration object should contain the 'OAuth Consumer Key' as appId , the 'OAuth Consumer Secret' as appSecret and any callback , eg

{ appId : '1234567890abc' , appSecret : '1234567890abc' , callback : 'testapp://authorize' , }

Add the deep link scheme for the callback (Your App Name, eg testapp ) to your AndroidManifest.xml eg https://github.com/adamjmcgrath/ReactNativeSimpleAuthExample/blob/master/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml#L28-L33

Untappd

Create an app on https://untappd.com/api/register

Use a custom app prefix for the callback url.

Your configuration object should contain the app id and your callback url e.g.

{ appId : '123456789' , callback : 'testapp://authorize' , }

Register your deep link scheme with android and ios as described for other apps.

Usage

Create a configuration object for each of the providers you want to authorize with (required keys are in parenthesis):

google ( appId , callback )

, ) facebook ( appId , callback )

, ) twitter ( appId , appSecret , callback )

, , ) tumblr ( appId , appSecret , callback )

See secrets.example.js.

import { google, facebook, twitter, tumblr } from 'react-native-simple-auth' ; google({ appId : '123-123abc.apps.googleusercontent.com' , callback : 'com.reactnativesimpleauthexample:/oauth2redirect' , }).then( ( info ) => { }).catch( ( error ) => { });

License

react-native-simple-auth is released under the MIT license.