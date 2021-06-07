React Native library for capturing signature
User would sign on the app and when you press the save button it returns the base64 encoded png
Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given. Please read our Pull request guidelines before submitting your PR
First you need to install react-native-signature-capture:
npm install react-native-signature-capture --save
Second you need to link react-native-signature-capture:
react-native link react-native-signature-capture
Use above
react-native link command to automatically complete the installation, or link manually like so:
Add these lines in your file: android/settings.gradle
...
include ':reactnativesignaturecapture',':app'
project(':reactnativesignaturecapture').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-signature-capture/android')
Add line in your file: android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':reactnativesignaturecapture') // <-- add this line
}
Add import and line in your file: android/app/src/main/java/<...>/MainApplication.java
...
import com.rssignaturecapture.RSSignatureCapturePackage; // <-- add this import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RSSignatureCapturePackage() // <-- add this line
);
}
}
...
}
Then you can use SignatureCapture component in your react-native's App, like this:
...
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import SignatureCapture from 'react-native-signature-capture';
class CustomComponent extends Component {
...
render() {
return (
<SignatureCapture
{...someProps}
/>
);
}
}
saveImageFileInExtStorage : Make this props true, if you want to save the image file in external storage. Default is false. Warning: Image file will be visible in gallery or any other image browsing app
showBorder : If this props is made to false, it will hide the dashed border (the border is shown on iOS only).
showNativeButtons : If this props is made to true, it will display the native buttons "Save" and "Reset".
showTitleLabel : If this props is made to true, it will display the "x_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _" placeholder indicating where to sign.
viewMode : "portrait" or "landscape" change the screen orientation based on boolean value
maxSize : sets the max size of the image maintains aspect ratio, default is 500
minStrokeWidth : sets the min stroke line width (Android only)
maxStrokeWidth : sets the max stroke line width (Android only)
backgroundColor: Sets the background color of the component. Defaults to white. May be 'transparent'.
strokeColor: Sets the color of the signature. Defaults to black.
saveImage() : when called it will save the image and returns the base 64 encoded string on onSaveEvent() callback
resetImage() : when called it will clear the image on the canvas
onSaveEvent : Triggered when saveImage() is called, which return Base64 Encoded String and image file path.
onDragEvent : Triggered when user marks his signature on the canvas. This will not be called when the user does not perform any action on canvas.
/**
* Sample React Native App
* https://github.com/facebook/react-native
*/
var React = require('react');
var ReactNative = require('react-native');
var {Component} = React;
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View, TouchableHighlight
} = ReactNative;
import SignatureCapture from 'react-native-signature-capture';
class RNSignatureExample extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: "column" }}>
<Text style={{alignItems:"center",justifyContent:"center"}}>Signature Capture Extended </Text>
<SignatureCapture
style={[{flex:1},styles.signature]}
ref="sign"
onSaveEvent={this._onSaveEvent}
onDragEvent={this._onDragEvent}
saveImageFileInExtStorage={false}
showNativeButtons={false}
showTitleLabel={false}
backgroundColor="#ff00ff"
strokeColor="#ffffff"
minStrokeWidth={4}
maxStrokeWidth={4}
viewMode={"portrait"}/>
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: "row" }}>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.buttonStyle}
onPress={() => { this.saveSign() } } >
<Text>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.buttonStyle}
onPress={() => { this.resetSign() } } >
<Text>Reset</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
</View>
);
}
saveSign() {
this.refs["sign"].saveImage();
}
resetSign() {
this.refs["sign"].resetImage();
}
_onSaveEvent(result) {
//result.encoded - for the base64 encoded png
//result.pathName - for the file path name
console.log(result);
}
_onDragEvent() {
// This callback will be called when the user enters signature
console.log("dragged");
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
signature: {
flex: 1,
borderColor: '#000033',
borderWidth: 1,
},
buttonStyle: {
flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", height: 50,
backgroundColor: "#eeeeee",
margin: 10
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('RNSignatureExample', () => RNSignatureExample);
Please checkout the example folder (iOS/Android): https://github.com/RepairShopr/react-native-signature-capture/tree/master/Example
Library used:
https://github.com/jharwig/PPSSignatureView