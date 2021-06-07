About this

React Native library for capturing signature

User would sign on the app and when you press the save button it returns the base64 encoded png

iOS

Android

Contribution

Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given. Please read our Pull request guidelines before submitting your PR

Install

First you need to install react-native-signature-capture:

npm install react-native-signature-capture --save

Second you need to link react-native-signature-capture:

react-native link react-native-signature-capture

Use above react-native link command to automatically complete the installation, or link manually like so:

iOS

In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to <...> Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-signature-capture ➜ ios ➜ select RSSignatureCapture.xcodeproj Add libRSSignatureCapture.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries Compile and have fun

Android

Add these lines in your file: android/settings.gradle

... include ':reactnativesignaturecapture' , ':app' project ( ':reactnativesignaturecapture' ) .projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-signature-capture/android' )

Add line in your file: android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':reactnativesignaturecapture' ) }

Add import and line in your file: android/app/src/main/java/<...>/MainApplication.java

... import com.rssignaturecapture.RSSignatureCapturePackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RSSignatureCapturePackage() ); } } ... }

Usage

Then you can use SignatureCapture component in your react-native's App, like this:

... import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import SignatureCapture from 'react-native-signature-capture' ; class CustomComponent extends Component { ... render() { return ( < SignatureCapture { ...someProps } /> ); } }

Properties

saveImageFileInExtStorage : Make this props true, if you want to save the image file in external storage. Default is false. Warning: Image file will be visible in gallery or any other image browsing app

showBorder : If this props is made to false, it will hide the dashed border (the border is shown on iOS only).

showNativeButtons : If this props is made to true, it will display the native buttons "Save" and "Reset".

showTitleLabel : If this props is made to true, it will display the "x_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _" placeholder indicating where to sign.

viewMode : "portrait" or "landscape" change the screen orientation based on boolean value

maxSize : sets the max size of the image maintains aspect ratio, default is 500

minStrokeWidth : sets the min stroke line width (Android only)

maxStrokeWidth : sets the max stroke line width (Android only)

backgroundColor : Sets the background color of the component. Defaults to white. May be 'transparent'.

strokeColor: Sets the color of the signature. Defaults to black.

Methods

saveImage() : when called it will save the image and returns the base 64 encoded string on onSaveEvent() callback

resetImage() : when called it will clear the image on the canvas

Callback Props

onSaveEvent : Triggered when saveImage() is called, which return Base64 Encoded String and image file path.

onDragEvent : Triggered when user marks his signature on the canvas. This will not be called when the user does not perform any action on canvas.

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactNative = require ( 'react-native' ); var {Component} = React; var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableHighlight } = ReactNative; import SignatureCapture from 'react-native-signature-capture' ; class RNSignatureExample extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , flexDirection: " column " }}> < Text style = {{alignItems: " center ", justifyContent: " center "}}> Signature Capture Extended </ Text > < SignatureCapture style = {[{flex:1},styles.signature]} ref = "sign" onSaveEvent = {this._onSaveEvent} onDragEvent = {this._onDragEvent} saveImageFileInExtStorage = {false} showNativeButtons = {false} showTitleLabel = {false} backgroundColor = "#ff00ff" strokeColor = "#ffffff" minStrokeWidth = {4} maxStrokeWidth = {4} viewMode = { " portrait "}/> < View style = {{ flex: 1 , flexDirection: " row " }}> < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.buttonStyle} onPress = {() => { this.saveSign() } } > < Text > Save </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.buttonStyle} onPress = {() => { this.resetSign() } } > < Text > Reset </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > </ View > ); } saveSign() { this.refs["sign"].saveImage(); } resetSign() { this.refs["sign"].resetImage(); } _onSaveEvent(result) { //result.encoded - for the base64 encoded png //result.pathName - for the file path name console.log(result); } _onDragEvent() { // This callback will be called when the user enters signature console.log("dragged"); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ signature: { flex: 1, borderColor: '#000033', borderWidth: 1, }, buttonStyle: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", height: 50, backgroundColor: "#eeeeee", margin: 10 } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('RNSignatureExample', () => RNSignatureExample);

Please checkout the example folder (iOS/Android): https://github.com/RepairShopr/react-native-signature-capture/tree/master/Example

Library used:

https://github.com/jharwig/PPSSignatureView

https://github.com/gcacace/android-signaturepad