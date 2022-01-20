React Native Signature Component based Canvas for Android && IOS && expo
yarn add react-native-signature-canvas
or
npm install --save react-native-signature-canvas
npm install --save react-native-signature-canvas@1.4.2
Basic
import Signature from "react-native-signature-canvas";
Custom
import SignatureScreen from 'react-native-signature-canvas';
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|androidHardwareAccelerationDisabled
boolean
|androidHardwareAccelerationDisabled for react-native-webview. Default is false
|autoClear
boolean
|should auto clear the signature after clicking the Confirm button
|backgroundColor
string
|default is "rgba(255,255,255,0)" (transparent), background color of the canvas
|bgHeight
number
|height of the background image
|bgWidth
number
|width of the background image
|bgSrc
string
|background image source uri (url)
|clearText
string
|clear button text
|confirmText
string
|save button text
|customHtml
(injectedJavaScript: string) => string
|html string that lets you modify things like the layout or elements
|dataURL
string
|default is "", Base64 string, draws saved signature from dataURL.
|descriptionText
string
|description text for signature
|dotSize
number
|radius of a single dot (not stroke width)
|imageType
string
|"image/png" (default), "image/jpeg"、"image/svg+xml", imageType of exported signature
|minWidth
number
|minimum width of a line. Defaults to 0.5
|maxWidth
number
|maximum width of a line. Defaults to 2.5
|onOK
function
|callback function after saving non-empty signature
|onEmpty
function
|callback function after trying to save an empty signature
|onClear
function
|callback function after clearing the signature
|onGetData
function
|callback function when getData() is called
|onBegin
function
|callback function when a new stroke is started
|onEnd
function
|callback function when the stroke has ended
|onUndo
function
|callback function when undo() is called
|onRedo
function
|callback function when redo() is called
|onDraw
function
|callback function when drawing is enabled
|onErase
function
|callback function when erasing is enabled
|onChangePenColor
function
|callback function after changing the pen color
|onChangePenSize
function
|callback function after changing the pen size
|overlayHeight
number
|height of the overlay image
|overlayWidth
number
|width of the overlay image
|overlaySrc
string
|overlay image source uri (url) must be .png with a transparent background
|penColor
string
|default is "black", color of pen
|rotated
boolean
|rotate signature pad 90 degrees
|style
object
|style of wrapper view
|trimWhitespace
boolean
|trim image whitespace
|webStyle
string
|webview style for overwrite default style, all style: https://github.com/YanYuanFE/react-native-signature-canvas/blob/master/h5/css/signature-pad.css
|Function
|Description
|clearSignature()
|Clear the current signature
|changePenColor(color)
|Change pen color
|changePenSize(minW, maxW)
|Change pen size
|draw()
|Enable drawing signature
|erase()
|Enable erasing signature
|getData()
|Triggers the
onGetData callback with a single
data JSON string
|readSignature()
|Reads the current signature on the canvas and triggers either the
onOK or
onEmpty callbacks
|undo()
|Undo last stroke
|redo()
|Redo last stroke
To call the methods use the
useRef hook:
import SignatureScreen from "react-native-signature-canvas";
const Sign = ({ text, onOK }) => {
const ref = useRef();
// Called after ref.current.readSignature() reads a non-empty base64 string
const handleOK = (signature) => {
console.log(signature);
onOK(signature); // Callback from Component props
};
// Called after ref.current.readSignature() reads an empty string
const handleEmpty = () => {
console.log("Empty");
};
// Called after ref.current.clearSignature()
const handleClear = () => {
console.log("clear success!");
};
// Called after end of stroke
const handleEnd = () => {
ref.current.readSignature();
};
// Called after ref.current.getData()
const handleData = (data) => {
console.log(data);
};
return (
<SignatureScreen
ref={ref}
onEnd={handleEnd}
onOK={handleOK}
onEmpty={handleEmpty}
onClear={handleClear}
onGetData={handleData}
autoClear={true}
descriptionText={text}
/>
);
};
export default Sign;
You can use a non-erasable background image to draw your signature on using the
bgSrc prop. Make sure to provide the width and height of the image.
const imgWidth = 300;
const imgHeight = 200;
const style = `.m-signature-pad {box-shadow: none; border: none; }
.m-signature-pad--body {border: none;}
.m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;}
body,html {
width: ${imgWidth}px; height: ${imgHeight}px;}`;
...
<View style={{ width: imgWidth, height: imgHeight }}>
<SignatureScreen
ref={ref}
bgSrc="https://via.placeholder.com/300x200/ff726b"
bgWidth={imgWidth}
bgHeight={imgHeight}
webStyle={style}
onOK={handleOK}
/>
</View>
An overlay is a non-erasable image that can be used as a guideline similar to a colouring book. Make sure the image format is .png and that it has a transparent background. Also, don't forget to provide the width and height of the image.
Use the
overlaySrc prop to provide the link.
const imgWidth = 256;
const imgHeight = 256;
const style = `.m-signature-pad {box-shadow: none; border: none; }
.m-signature-pad--body {border: none;}
.m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;}
body,html {
width: ${imgWidth}px; height: ${imgHeight}px;}`;
...
<View style={{ width: imgWidth, height: imgHeight }}>
<SignatureScreen
ref={ref}
overlaySrc="http://pngimg.com/uploads/circle/circle_PNG63.png"
overlayWidth={imgWidth}
overlayHeight={imgHeight}
webStyle={style}
onOK={handleOK}
/>
</View>
If you're using expo, you can use expo-file-system to save the base64 image as a local file; if you're working with react-native-cli, use react-native-fs.
import * as FileSystem from "expo-file-system";
const handleOK = (signature) => {
const path = FileSystem.cacheDirectory + "sign.png";
FileSystem.writeAsStringAsync(
path,
signature.replace("data:image/png;base64,", ""),
{ encoding: FileSystem.EncodingType.Base64 }
)
.then(() => FileSystem.getInfoAsync(path))
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
};
<Signature
// handle when you click save button
onOK={(img) => console.log(img)}
onEmpty={() => console.log("empty")}
// description text for signature
descriptionText="Sign"
// clear button text
clearText="Clear"
// save button text
confirmText="Save"
// String, webview style for overwrite default style, all style: https://github.com/YanYuanFE/react-native-signature-canvas/blob/master/h5/css/signature-pad.css
webStyle={`.m-signature-pad--footer
.button {
background-color: red;
color: #FFF;
}`}
autoClear={true}
imageType={"image/svg+xml"}
/>
If you create your own triggers for the readSignature and/or clearSignature you can hide the built in Clear and Save buttons with css styles passed into the webStyle property.
const webStyle = `.m-signature-pad--footer
.save {
display: none;
}
.clear {
display: none;
}
`;
...
<Signature
webStyle={webStyle}
onOK={handleOK}
onEmpty={handleEmpty}
onEnd={handleEnd}
/>
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View, Button } from "react-native";
import SignatureScreen from "react-native-signature-canvas";
const Sign = ({ onOK }) => {
const ref = useRef();
const handleOK = (signature) => {
console.log(signature);
onOK(signature);
};
const handleClear = () => {
ref.current.clearSignature();
};
const handleConfirm = () => {
console.log("end");
ref.current.readSignature();
};
const style = `.m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;}`;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<SignatureScreen ref={ref} onOK={handleOK} webStyle={style} />
<View style={styles.row}>
<Button title="Clear" onPress={handleClear} />
<Button title="Confirm" onPress={handleConfirm} />
</View>
</View>
);
};
export default Sign;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
height: 250,
padding: 10,
},
row: {
display: "flex",
flexDirection: "row",
justifyContent: "space-between",
width: "100%",
alignItems: "center",
},
});
Android
iOS
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Image } from "react-native";
import Signature from "react-native-signature-canvas";
export const SignatureScreen = () => {
const [signature, setSign] = useState(null);
const handleOK = (signature) => {
console.log(signature);
setSign(signature);
};
const handleEmpty = () => {
console.log("Empty");
};
const style = `.m-signature-pad--footer
.button {
background-color: red;
color: #FFF;
}`;
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<View style={styles.preview}>
{signature ? (
<Image
resizeMode={"contain"}
style={{ width: 335, height: 114 }}
source={{ uri: signature }}
/>
) : null}
</View>
<Signature
onOK={handleOK}
onEmpty={handleEmpty}
descriptionText="Sign"
clearText="Clear"
confirmText="Save"
webStyle={style}
/>
</View>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
preview: {
width: 335,
height: 114,
backgroundColor: "#F8F8F8",
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
marginTop: 15,
},
previewText: {
color: "#FFF",
fontSize: 14,
height: 40,
lineHeight: 40,
paddingLeft: 10,
paddingRight: 10,
backgroundColor: "#69B2FF",
width: 120,
textAlign: "center",
marginTop: 10,
},
});
To use Typescript just import
SignatureViewRef and in useRef hook inform that the reference is of the
SignatureViewRef type, with that the regular
ref methods will be available.
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import SignatureScreen, {
SignatureViewRef,
} from "react-native-signature-canvas";
interface Props {
text: string;
onOK: (signature) => void;
}
const Sign: React.FC<Props> = ({ text, onOK }) => {
const ref = useRef<SignatureViewRef>(null);
const handleSignature = (signature) => {
console.log(signature);
onOK(signature);
};
const handleEmpty = () => {
console.log("Empty");
};
const handleClear = () => {
console.log("clear success!");
};
const handleEnd = () => {
ref.current?.readSignature();
};
return (
<SignatureScreen
ref={ref}
onEnd={handleEnd}
onOK={handleSignature}
onEmpty={handleEmpty}
onClear={handleClear}
autoClear={true}
descriptionText={text}
/>
);
};
export default Sign;
When using
react-native-signature-canvas inside a ScrollView, you will only get a point on the canvas and the ScrollView will handle the gesture making it unused for the canvas.
The work around is to use the
scrollEnabled prop of
ScrollView.
Here an example:
import React, {useState} from 'react';
import {ScrollView, View} from 'react-native';
import Signature from 'react-native-signature-canvas';
const SignInScroll = () => {
const [scrollEnabled, setScrollEnabled] = useState(true);
return (
<ScrollView scrollEnabled={scrollEnabled}>
<View style={{height: 300}}>
<Signature
onOK={(img) => console.log(img)}
onBegin={() => setScrollEnabled(false)}
onEnd={() => setScrollEnabled(true)}
descriptionText="Sign"
clearText="Clear"
confirmText="Save"
imageType="image/jpeg"
/>
</View>
</ScrollView>
);
};
export default SignInScroll;