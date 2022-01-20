React Native Signature Component based Canvas for Android && IOS && expo

Supports Android and iOS and Expo

Pure JavaScript implementation with no native dependencies

Tested with RN 0.50

Core use signature_pad.js

Only depend on react and react native

Generates a base64 encoded png image of the signature Note: Expo support for React Native Signature Canvas v1.5.0 started with Expo SDK v33.0.0.

Installation(for React Native V0.60.0 or Expo SDK v35.0.0)

yarn add react-native-signature-canvas

or

npm install --save react-native-signature-canvas

Installation(for React Native V0.5x.x or Expo SDK < v33)

npm install --save react-native-signature-canvas@1.4.2

Usage

Basic

import Signature from "react-native-signature-canvas" ;

Custom

import SignatureScreen from 'react-native-signature-canvas' ;

Properties

Prop Type Description androidHardwareAccelerationDisabled boolean androidHardwareAccelerationDisabled for react-native-webview. Default is false autoClear boolean should auto clear the signature after clicking the Confirm button backgroundColor string default is "rgba(255,255,255,0)" (transparent), background color of the canvas bgHeight number height of the background image bgWidth number width of the background image bgSrc string background image source uri (url) clearText string clear button text confirmText string save button text customHtml (injectedJavaScript: string) => string html string that lets you modify things like the layout or elements dataURL string default is "", Base64 string, draws saved signature from dataURL. descriptionText string description text for signature dotSize number radius of a single dot (not stroke width) imageType string "image/png" (default), "image/jpeg"、"image/svg+xml", imageType of exported signature minWidth number minimum width of a line. Defaults to 0.5 maxWidth number maximum width of a line. Defaults to 2.5 onOK function callback function after saving non-empty signature onEmpty function callback function after trying to save an empty signature onClear function callback function after clearing the signature onGetData function callback function when getData() is called onBegin function callback function when a new stroke is started onEnd function callback function when the stroke has ended onUndo function callback function when undo() is called onRedo function callback function when redo() is called onDraw function callback function when drawing is enabled onErase function callback function when erasing is enabled onChangePenColor function callback function after changing the pen color onChangePenSize function callback function after changing the pen size overlayHeight number height of the overlay image overlayWidth number width of the overlay image overlaySrc string overlay image source uri (url) must be .png with a transparent background penColor string default is "black", color of pen rotated boolean rotate signature pad 90 degrees style object style of wrapper view trimWhitespace boolean trim image whitespace webStyle string webview style for overwrite default style, all style: https://github.com/YanYuanFE/react-native-signature-canvas/blob/master/h5/css/signature-pad.css

Methods

Function Description clearSignature() Clear the current signature changePenColor(color) Change pen color changePenSize(minW, maxW) Change pen size draw() Enable drawing signature erase() Enable erasing signature getData() Triggers the onGetData callback with a single data JSON string readSignature() Reads the current signature on the canvas and triggers either the onOK or onEmpty callbacks undo() Undo last stroke redo() Redo last stroke

To call the methods use the useRef hook:

import SignatureScreen from "react-native-signature-canvas" ; const Sign = ( { text, onOK } ) => { const ref = useRef(); const handleOK = ( signature ) => { console .log(signature); onOK(signature); }; const handleEmpty = () => { console .log( "Empty" ); }; const handleClear = () => { console .log( "clear success!" ); }; const handleEnd = () => { ref.current.readSignature(); }; const handleData = ( data ) => { console .log(data); }; return ( < SignatureScreen ref = {ref} onEnd = {handleEnd} onOK = {handleOK} onEmpty = {handleEmpty} onClear = {handleClear} onGetData = {handleData} autoClear = {true} descriptionText = {text} /> ); }; export default Sign;

Using a background image

You can use a non-erasable background image to draw your signature on using the bgSrc prop. Make sure to provide the width and height of the image.

const imgWidth = 300 ; const imgHeight = 200 ; const style = `.m-signature-pad {box-shadow: none; border: none; } .m-signature-pad--body {border: none;} .m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;} body,html { width: ${imgWidth} px; height: ${imgHeight} px;}` ; ... <View style={{ width : imgWidth, height : imgHeight }}> < SignatureScreen ref = {ref} bgSrc = "https://via.placeholder.com/300x200/ff726b" bgWidth = {imgWidth} bgHeight = {imgHeight} webStyle = {style} onOK = {handleOK} /> </ View >

Using an overlay image

An overlay is a non-erasable image that can be used as a guideline similar to a colouring book. Make sure the image format is .png and that it has a transparent background. Also, don't forget to provide the width and height of the image. Use the overlaySrc prop to provide the link.

const imgWidth = 256 ; const imgHeight = 256 ; const style = `.m-signature-pad {box-shadow: none; border: none; } .m-signature-pad--body {border: none;} .m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;} body,html { width: ${imgWidth} px; height: ${imgHeight} px;}` ; ... <View style={{ width : imgWidth, height : imgHeight }}> < SignatureScreen ref = {ref} overlaySrc = "http://pngimg.com/uploads/circle/circle_PNG63.png" overlayWidth = {imgWidth} overlayHeight = {imgHeight} webStyle = {style} onOK = {handleOK} /> </ View >

Save Base64 Image as File

If you're using expo, you can use expo-file-system to save the base64 image as a local file; if you're working with react-native-cli, use react-native-fs.

import * as FileSystem from "expo-file-system" ; const handleOK = ( signature ) => { const path = FileSystem.cacheDirectory + "sign.png" ; FileSystem.writeAsStringAsync( path, signature.replace( "data:image/png;base64," , "" ), { encoding : FileSystem.EncodingType.Base64 } ) .then( () => FileSystem.getInfoAsync(path)) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); };

Basic parameters

<Signature onOK={(img) => console .log(img)} onEmpty={() => console .log( "empty" )} descriptionText= "Sign" clearText= "Clear" confirmText= "Save" webStyle={ `.m-signature-pad--footer .button { background-color: red; color: #FFF; }` } autoClear={ true } imageType={ "image/svg+xml" } />

If you create your own triggers for the readSignature and/or clearSignature you can hide the built in Clear and Save buttons with css styles passed into the webStyle property.

const webStyle = `.m-signature-pad--footer .save { display: none; } .clear { display: none; } ` ; ... <Signature webStyle={webStyle} onOK={handleOK} onEmpty={handleEmpty} onEnd={handleEnd} />

Custom Button for Confirm and Clear

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, View, Button } from "react-native" ; import SignatureScreen from "react-native-signature-canvas" ; const Sign = ( { onOK } ) => { const ref = useRef(); const handleOK = ( signature ) => { console .log(signature); onOK(signature); }; const handleClear = () => { ref.current.clearSignature(); }; const handleConfirm = () => { console .log( "end" ); ref.current.readSignature(); }; const style = `.m-signature-pad--footer {display: none; margin: 0px;}` ; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <SignatureScreen ref={ref} onOK={handleOK} webStyle={style} /> <View style={styles.row}> <Button title="Clear" onPress={handleClear} /> <Button title="Confirm" onPress={handleConfirm} /> </View> </View> ); }; export default Sign; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", height: 250, padding: 10, }, row: { display: "flex", flexDirection: "row", justifyContent: "space-between", width: "100%", alignItems: "center", }, });

Example

Android



iOS



import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Image } from "react-native" ; import Signature from "react-native-signature-canvas" ; export const SignatureScreen = () => { const [signature, setSign] = useState( null ); const handleOK = ( signature ) => { console .log(signature); setSign(signature); }; const handleEmpty = () => { console .log( "Empty" ); }; const style = `.m-signature-pad--footer .button { background-color: red; color: #FFF; }` ; return ( <View style={{ flex: 1 }}> <View style={styles.preview}> {signature ? ( <Image resizeMode={"contain"} style={{ width: 335, height: 114 }} source={{ uri: signature }} /> ) : null} </View> <Signature onOK={handleOK} onEmpty={handleEmpty} descriptionText="Sign" clearText="Clear" confirmText="Save" webStyle={style} /> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ preview: { width: 335, height: 114, backgroundColor: "#F8F8F8", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 15, }, previewText: { color: "#FFF", fontSize: 14, height: 40, lineHeight: 40, paddingLeft: 10, paddingRight: 10, backgroundColor: "#69B2FF", width: 120, textAlign: "center", marginTop: 10, }, });

Using Typescript

To use Typescript just import SignatureViewRef and in useRef hook inform that the reference is of the SignatureViewRef type, with that the regular ref methods will be available.

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import SignatureScreen, { SignatureViewRef, } from "react-native-signature-canvas" ; interface Props { text: string ; onOK: ( signature ) => void ; } const Sign: React.FC<Props> = ( { text, onOK } ) => { const ref = useRef<SignatureViewRef>( null ); const handleSignature = ( signature ) => { console .log(signature); onOK(signature); }; const handleEmpty = () => { console .log( "Empty" ); }; const handleClear = () => { console .log( "clear success!" ); }; const handleEnd = () => { ref.current?.readSignature(); }; return ( <SignatureScreen ref={ref} onEnd={handleEnd} onOK={handleSignature} onEmpty={handleEmpty} onClear={handleClear} autoClear={ true } descriptionText={text} /> ); }; export default Sign;

Example inside ScrollView

When using react-native-signature-canvas inside a ScrollView, you will only get a point on the canvas and the ScrollView will handle the gesture making it unused for the canvas. The work around is to use the scrollEnabled prop of ScrollView . Here an example: